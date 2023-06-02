June 2, 2023

Buffalo AKG Art Museum will have new audio tours, with a little help from Thurman Thomas, others

Buffalo Bills all-time great Thurman Thomas and his wife, Patti, are carrying the ball for team Buffalo AKG Art Museum as the June 12 reopening draws near.

The couple banter back and forth about Jackson Pollock, Vincent Van Gogh and other artists on "Victory and Defeat," a 25-minute audio tour intended to draw similarities between the highs and lows of playing sports and the triumphs and challenges of creating art.

The idea and others like it are part of the Buffalo AKG's new approach of presenting fresh ways of looking at and thinking about modern and contemporary art, for those museumgoers who might be intimidated by the museum experience.

The changes, part of the $195 million project that is remaking the former Albright-Knox Art Gallery, also will be reflected in the museum's docent tours and the labels that will inform almost half the museum's artwork.

– Mark Sommer

Watchdog: Legislature planning last-minute weakening of campaign finance reform law: The changes would dilute a new program intended to reduce the influence of major campaign donors in New York elections, according to John Kaehny, executive director of the government reform group Reinvent Albany. Read more

How much will health insurance increase for WNY small businesses and individuals? Here's what insurers requested: The three dominant health plans in Western New York requested rate bumps, which they said are necessary due to rising medical and drug costs, as well as inflation. Read more

'Hope, rebuilding and love' come to Jefferson Avenue: Marnetta Malcolm, a longtime community leader who organizes the annual Buffalo Funk Fest, is hoping to bring a little joy back to the neighborhood, one Friday night at a time. Friday Night Live will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. every Friday through the end of August in a shopping plaza near Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Read more

Erie County comptroller gains access to accounts controlled by Clerk's Office, but not without a fight: For several months, backed by the recommendation of an outside auditor, Comptroller Kevin Hardwick has been trying to get access to the County Clerk's Office accounts, to no avail, until now. Read more

Two women charged, 13-year-old to be charged with gang assault for attack at Niagara Falls Tim Hortons: Two Niagara Falls women have been charged with gang assault in connection with Sunday night's attack on a worker at a Tim Hortons coffee shop in the Falls. The 13-year-old daughter of one of the women also is accused of participating in the "unprovoked" attack, which left the victim with bleeding on the brain, the prosecutor said at the women's arraignments Thursday morning in Niagara Falls City Court. The 13-year-old will be issued an appearance ticket, also for a second-degree gang assault charge, to appear in Niagara County Family Court, Niagara Falls police said. Read more

Judge orders Elmwood Heights to be vacated: The building, located at 597 Elmwood Ave., was condemned in March. Read more

'Flyest dude at prom': Buffalo teacher steps up for student in need: The Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management teacher's small act of kindness did more than brighten a young man's day. He shared the anecdote on Twitter, where his generous act went viral. Read more

Q&A with Christian Laettner, Duke great and Nichols graduate: 'They still seem to be surprised I’m from Buffalo': This summer, Christian Laettner and his son, Tor, will make the trek of more than 1,000 miles to Buffalo to host the Christian Laettner Basketball Academy July 17-20 at Nichols. Read more

Another hot one: A mix of sun and clouds with near-record heat. Highs near 90. Read more

Air quality alert issued amid high temperatures, no rain; brush fires possible: With temperatures in the mid- to high 80s for much of this week, Buffalo is feeling the heat before the summer has even officially started. That dry heat is forecast to hit the region once again Friday, bringing with it the possibility of small grass fires popping up where the ground is starved enough of moisture. Read more

Shops, books, movies and food fill your time in the Village of Hamburg: There’s a lot to explore within the village’s 2.5-mile perimeter, and too many restaurants and shops to name in one article. The best way to experience the village is to walk down Main, Buffalo and Lake streets, weaving in and out of shops and emerging with new accessories and baked goods (for fuel). Read more

Alan Pergament: Long-running WKBW show 'AM Buffalo' headed to digital platforms: WKBW-TV (Channel 7) is moving the program, which premiered in 1978 as an evolution of the show "Dialing for Dollars," off of its broadcast channel after June 23 and returning it in September as the digital program, “7Life.” Read more

Look Inside: Gondola Pasta: There’s nothing else in Buffalo like the noodle factory at Austin and Niagara. Inside the restored circa-1890 building, third-generation pastamaker Wendy Colla-Bianco and crew still use the wooden frames and macaroni wrangling gear crafted by father and grandfather Colla. Watch here

Alan Pergament: Merger deal failure of Ch. 2's owner leads to thoughts of a future 'Succession' sequel: "Despite my enjoyment of the 'Succession' finale that fulfilled the program’s cynical mission, a couple of things troubled the realist in me," Pergament said. "I know as well as anyone that it is only a TV program. But as anyone in the media business or any business knows, information is power and this series repeatedly stressed that point." Read more

From steel to sugar: Sucro revitalizes former Bethlehem Steel buildings in Lackawanna: Florida-based Sucro has poured $35 million into renovating three buildings at the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna. The new project scaled things up and took fuller advantage of what the location had to offer. Read more

ECIDA approves tax breaks for TM Montante project at Gates Circle medical office: Montante plans to spend $3.5 million to renovate the 11,200-square-foot building, creating 8,970 square feet of residential space on the upper three floors, along with 2,230 square feet of garden-level office space. Read more

Program shows the benefits of relatable reading options for students: For 400 Buffalo Public Schools middle school students, the big event of this school year came at the end, and they worked toward it all year: a visit to a college campus, a pizza lunch and meeting a famous Black author who writes for kids like them. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: To hear Bills tell it, Ed Oliver's final chance to earn long-term deal starts with introspection: The Bills’ defense, in their current form, shouldn’t expect Oliver to be a 10-sack, 60-tackle player. But they should expect him to be more of a difference-maker, O'Halloran says. Read more

In interview with Sports Illustrated, Leslie Frazier opens up on decision to leave Bills: “I really feel good about where I am. I think my reasons for stepping away were the right reasons,” Frazier told SI's Albert Breer at the NFL winter meetings in Minnesota. Read more

Sabres roundtable: Is a No. 1 goalie on the shopping list? Who is next to breakout?: Ahead of another busy summer, News Sabres writers Mike Harrington and Lance Lysowski answer several notable questions in our latest Sabres roundtable. Read more

