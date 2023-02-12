COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Brooks-TLC in Dunkirk still pushing for new hospital in Fredonia: 'Our future is in a new building,' CEO says

Much of Brooks-TLC Hospital in Dunkirk seems built for another generation, a 180,000-square-foot behemoth full of mismatched and outdated décor. It still has some four-patient rooms, and the narrow opening to its fast-track emergency area can't accommodate a wide bed.

Still, Brooks-TLC has tried to update the existing hospital and grow services. It has purchased advanced mammogram technology and also has a busy, and modernized, infusion therapy suite.

"We do a really good job with what we have," Julie Morton, the health system's chief nursing officer and chief operating officer, says as she walks around the hospital.

But, more than ever, it feels like Brooks-TLC Hospital System's seven-year quest to build a new hospital is at a critical juncture.

The hospital's financial condition is deteriorating, and maintaining an aging hospital isn't getting any cheaper. The hospital is propped up by tens of millions of dollars in state funding, which has kept the operation from joining the list of 186 rural hospitals that have closed across the country since 2005. In fact, Brooks-TLC, which has a management agreement with Buffalo-based Kaleida Health, had closed the former Lakeshore Hospital campus in Irving in 2020 due to fewer patients using its services.

"As we see our costs increase year to year, as we see the maintenance costs of this building increase year to year, our future is in a new building," Brooks-TLC President and CEO Ken Morris said. "It's rightsizing to a new building."

– Jon Harris

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Stranger rescues man, 73, from blizzard, only to have him die in the back seat of her car: Jimmy Batchelor was a stranger to the woman who stopped her car to rescue him from the freezing cold on Christmas Eve, only to watch him die in her back seat. “I felt like I did the best that I can do,” Fantasia Edwards said. “Sometimes your best ain’t good enough. But I don’t blame myself for anything.” Read more

Sean Kirst: 'The joy on his face': For Bills chaplain, one last and greatest season: At 87, the well-loved chaplain the Buffalo Bills call "Father Fran" came back one more time, at least in part, on the chance of seeing the favored Bills in the Super Bowl in his 32nd and final season. In the end, a guy who says he never prays for the Bills to win says he's glad he was there for far more important reasons. Read more

A couple's lawsuit leads to drastic reduction in EPA's unexpected million-dollar cleanup bill: They did not get off scot-free, the way Carolyn and James Newhouse say they were first led to believe in 2012 when the Environmental Protection Agency asked to inspect the 13 abandoned, decades-old oil wells on their 61 acres of swampy woodlands. But the Newhouses no longer face a past due bill of $1.3 million for an environmental cleanup that came to them as a shock and threatened to crush their finances. Read more

Masten movement: Common Council's Ulysees Wingo will not seek re-election; Zeneta Everhart to announce candidacy: Another shakeup on the Buffalo Common Council came Saturday with an announcement that caught many off guard and sets up an intriguing race for the Democratic party endorsement in the Masten District. Read more

Townhomes planned in Hamburg next to former Dock at the Bay: Ellicott Development wants to build seven townhome units next to the historic former Dock at the Bay on Lake Erie in Hamburg. The housing would go up on the northern end of Hoover Road, near homes that have been pummeled by winter storms and storm surges. Read more

WEATHER

Some sun: Today will be mainly sunny to start, with a few afternoon clouds and a high in the lower 40s. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

There's no doubt wings continue to dominate Super Bowl Sunday: “Sure, there will be chips, dips, brats, pizza and such. But those whose Super Bowl television time spreads lack the iconic chicken digits know, deep down, that their game is second-rate,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau. Read more

BILLS

Bills pass rusher Von Miller's offseason plans: Rehab, golf, 'kicking it with the kids': “I'm feeling good,” Miller said. “I’ve just been taking it one day at a time. Really just staying where my feet are at, man. That's really all I can control.” Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres melt down in 7-2 loss to Flames as WNYer Dennis Gilbert gets game-winning goal: The goal by the St. Joe's product was part of the first multipoint game of his NHL career. Read more

Inside the NHL: The remaining schedules tell a tall tale for Sabres' playoff push: The Sabres have the most games remaining, but claiming points from those games in hand won't be easy. Buffalo has the most road games left among the five teams, and the 17 games against current playoff teams are tied with the Islanders for the most. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Families gathered at the Burchfield Penney Art Center to craft, paint and learn paper folding during Family Day on Saturday. Many kids worked on crafting Valentine's Day cards while others created custom paper crowns, window decorations and stencil paintings. Check out Joshua Bessex’s photos of the crafting fun.

• Get ready for the Super Bowl with Jay Skurski's scouting report for the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Skurski also profiles Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, a Jamestown native, and News sports writers make their predictions for the game.

• “Valentine’s Day is not only a day for lovers, it’s a day for chocolate aficionados,” writes Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer, who highlights some chocolatiers of note in Western New York.

