Feb. 27, 2023

Blowing the whistle cost them their careers, but Bishop Malone's top aides have no regrets

Blowing the whistle on a cover-up of sexual abuse in the Diocese of Buffalo cost them not only their jobs, but their careers working for the church they loved.

But five years later, Siobhan M. O'Connor and the Rev. Ryszard S. Biernat have no regrets about providing a television reporter documents and audio recordings implicating then-Bishop Richard J. Malone in the mishandling of clergy sexual abuse allegations.

"It wasn’t easy to face the whole machine of church administration," Biernat said in an interview last week. "I don’t like making people hate me but some people did after that. I didn’t take it lightly that I was going to make some enemies doing that."

O'Connor, Malone's former executive assistant, knew it would be hard to secure a new office job after she went on CBS News' "60 Minutes" and acknowledged that she was the key source for three WKBW-TV reports that led to protests and widespread calls for Malone to resign.

"It’s a difficult thing to interview for a position … for any executive assistant, one of the priorities is can you maintain confidentiality? And it’s pretty obvious that, at least in certain circumstances, I cannot," O'Connor said.

To mark the fifth anniversary of the start of the sexual abuse scandal in the diocese, The Buffalo News spoke with the two whistleblowers, as well as a former bishop and others who played a central role in the abuse scandal that led to state and federal investigations and the bankruptcy of the diocese.

– Charlie Specht

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Infrastructure bill bringing hundreds of millions to WNY – with more to come: Shovels haven't hit the ground yet in many cases, but 2023 should be the year when the Buffalo area and the rest of the country start seeing the roadwork and other improvements called for in the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress passed 15 months ago. At least $271 million is already on its way to the region, according to a Buffalo News tally of the projects announced to date. Read more

Contentious eight-year drive to build Asher Crossing residences in Williamsville nears end: The development of apartments and town houses, at a total cost reaching $35 million, is nearing completion just off Main Street. Read more

Amherst and Ukrainian teens find friendship across the miles: Juiliette Mueller and Vika Kucher talk every Saturday via Zoom. They catch up on the week’s happenings and find out what might be coming up next week. Call them modern-day pen pals. Juliette, 16, is from Amherst, and Vika, 14, lives in Ukraine. You’d think they were talking across town and had been friends for years. Read more

Owner of Buffalo CPA firm denies claims of financial, workplace wrongdoing: The two partners who own Dansa D'Arata & Soucia CPAs LLP are waging a bitter fight over the company's future. The fight has moved into a courtroom amid accusations of fraud and sexual misconduct by one and a claim that the matter is nothing more than a power grab from the other. And following an appearance before a judge last week, both sides were claiming victory. Read more

Co-hosts Pridgen and Cambria ready to perform as Variety Kids Telethon hits year 61: Paul J. Cambria, a feisty, high-profile criminal defense attorney since the 1970s, and Darius G. Pridgen, an outspoken religious leader and president of Buffalo’s Common Council, will co-host the 61st annual Variety Kids Telethon on March 4 and 5. Read more

City of Buffalo welcomes 'No Mow May' as way to encourage conservation efforts: Buffalo is among a growing list of cities and towns across the country and in Western New York participating in “No Mow May.” It allows homeowners to take a break voluntarily from mowing lawns for the month of May. Read more

WEATHER

Forecast won't help with case of the Mondays: Skies will be cloudy, with a mixture of light rain and snow in the afternoon. A high of 40 is expected. Read more

BILLS

Bills offseason questions: Does uncertainty at safety make cornerback Christian Benford an option?: The Bills’ top four cornerbacks are under contract, but the situation is less certain at safety. Enter Benford? Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres flex their scoring depth with Dylan Cozens' hat trick in win: The Sabres moved into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a 7-4 win over the Washington Capitals. Read more

Mike Harrington: His team looks good, even without Alex Tuch. So what does Sabres GM Kevyn Adams do this week?: "The theme for the next few days is clear: Hey Kevyn, the lonely eyes of Sabres fans are turned to you," Harrington writes. Read more

