June 22, 2023

Bitwise collapse leaves Buffalo employees without pay, benefits and students without classes

Monica McCutcheon recently moved into a new house and bought a new car.

Her job as a student success specialist at Bitwise Industries Buffalo, a diversity-focused tech training company with roots in California, enabled McCutcheon to provide for herself and her four daughters. She had a good salary, health insurance benefits and a retirement savings account.

But on May 29, McCutcheon was one of more than 900 Bitwise employees from around the country who learned the company was furloughing them for an unspecified period of time. On June 14, employees received notice from Bitwise that their positions had been terminated. McCutcheon is one of 10 Bitwise employees in New York impacted by the layoffs, with most located in Buffalo.

It was a swift demise for Bitwise, which came into Buffalo in March 2022 with big promises.

– Natalie Brophy

Judge recuses himself from strip club owner case after voicing suspicion of legal 'gamesmanship': U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. recused himself Wednesday from a high-profile bribery, sex- and drug-trafficking case less than two months before the scheduled start of the trial for the strip club owner and former DEA agent facing the charges. The judge removed himself from the case over two names on a witness list submitted by attorneys for Peter Gerace Jr., the owner of Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club in Cheektowaga. Read more

Three Republican candidates surface for a rare Orchard Park Town Board primary: There are three candidates in the GOP primary on Tuesday for two Council seats: incumbent Scott Honer, Dwight Mateer and John Mariano. Read more

Tonawanda Council president, rejected by her party, wages Democratic primary fight: Tonawanda Common Council President Jenna Koch, a Democrat who did not seek nor receive her party's backing for re-election, is running against the endorsed candidate in Tuesday's primary. The contest for Council president is the most notable among several primaries for Council seats in next week's election. Read more

Politifact: Legal experts say Hochul has legal basis for saying asylum-seeking migrants are 'absolutely here legally': Experts in immigration law said that while it’s impossible to know the status of every migrant, U.S. laws and treaties state that people who have a credible fear of returning to their home countries have the right to cross the border and seek asylum. Read more

Assembly declines to vote on health coverage for 245,000 undocumented immigrants: State Assembly leadership declined to hold a vote on a bill providing government-subsidized health insurance to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants before adjourning Wednesday night following a two-day return to Albany. Read more

Russell Salvatore rededicates Patriots and Heroes Park months after it was vandalized: Restaurateur Russell Salvatore rededicated his Patriots and Heroes Park in an extravagant ceremony less than four months after it was vandalized. Read more

Maybe some rain?: Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon, with a slight chance of a rain shower in the evening and a high near 75 degrees. Read more

Where to enjoy free outdoor summer theater in Western New York: In addition to Shakespeare in Delaware Park the summer outdoor theater season includes the touring show “Where There’s a Will, There’s a Play,” a July production by the Aurora Players in East Aurora and a new cabaret series at Gateway Park in Tonawanda. Read more

Look Inside: Downtown Bazaar: Downtown diners have a new reason to hit Main Street in the Theater District with the Downtown Bazaar. Watch here

Buffalo Niagara unemployment remains at historic lows: The jobless rate across Erie and Niagara counties stood at 3.1% in May, down slightly from 3.2% a year ago. Read more

Elmwood Crossing developers shift focus to hospital towers: The proposal envisions creating 135 apartments and condominiums in four central buildings, along with 94,000 square feet of commercial space. Read more

Rod Watson: Election-year schism on asylum-seekers will define who we are: The Republican and Conservative opposition to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s decision to welcome asylum-seekers is merely the more respectable version of the online xenophobia that was to be expected. November’s elections will help determine how much – or how little – it accurately reflects who we really are as a community, Watson says. Read more

Midnight in Paris: How Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is still putting in the work at Fashion Week: Diggs’ personal trainer – Myron Flowers of Maryland-based 360 Fit Performance – has accompanied him to Europe. Read more

Bills promote defensive line coach Eric Washington to assistant head coach: Defensive line coach Eric Washington was elevated to assistant head coach, the team announced. Washington will continue to coach the team's defensive line in addition to his new responsibilities. Read more

Former Sabres Tom Barrasso, Pierre Turgeon elected to Hockey Hall of Fame, but Alexander Mogilny's wait continues: Goaltender Tom Barrasso and center Pierre Turgeon, first-round picks of the Sabres in the 1980s, were both surprise selections to the seven-member class. Read more

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams canvassing the league to upgrade his NHL roster: Adams is one of the GMs to watch as NHL teams prepare for the draft next week in Nashville and unrestricted free agency July 1. The Sabres are projected to have $14.459 million in salary cap space for next season, according to CapFriendly.com, and there’s only one obvious need for their roster after Adams re-signed winger Zemgus Girgensons. Read more

