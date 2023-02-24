Feb. 24, 2023

Bitter infighting threatens future of Fruit Belt Community Land Trust

When residents of the Fruit Belt got together with community activists to form a land trust, it was billed as a collaborative effort to ensure the historic neighborhood's future by acquiring and controlling the land in order to guarantee that homes would remain affordable.

Now, though, just four years after it was launched, it's at risk of falling apart amid bitter infighting between board members, staff, residents and activists – over money.

The nonprofit organization's interim executive director, Stephanie Simeon, and director of operations Brandi Barrett both resigned in anger late last year, after tensions with board leadership rose following pointed questions about finances and accusations of wrongdoing. Two board members also resigned, while allegations continued back and forth.

Other community members and leaders – upset at the treatment of the former staff – challenged the board leadership, and drew in activists from across town in support. Barrett inserted herself back into the mix, taking a stand against the directors. And a special vote was held this week to throw out the board leadership, install a new board, and reinstate Barrett.

Barrett and others say they want to restore the land trust's focus on its mission. But as the dust starts to settle, the next move is unclear.

– Jonathan Epstein

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Bids advance for Buffalo Bills stadium foundation, but scrutiny over $1.4 billion project remains: The general contractor for the Bills stadium project has started the process to hire subcontractors for its concrete foundation and steel structure. But a final deal for the $1.4 billion project remains unsigned. Read more

Priest accused of sexually abusing child put on leave by Buffalo Diocese: The Rev. Joseph E. Vatter, 71, who retired in 2022 as pastor of St. Paul Parish in Kenmore but continued to occasionally celebrate Mass at various churches, will be on leave while the diocese investigates the allegation. Read more

Buffalonians head to D.C. to mark one-year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine: The Buffalo community will mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war on Ukraine with a candlelight vigil, march and concert on Friday and a bus trip to Washington, D.C. Read more

Jemal's firm forced to redo improper work on historic Fruit Belt house: The Buffalo Preservation Board harshly scolded the developer and its architect this month for making hasty but significant alterations to the Meidenbauer House without approvals. Read more

Buffalo man pleads guilty to murder of 63-year-old victim on Broadway: Nakeem D. Haynes pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder for killing Atlas Johnson and two counts of attempted first-degree murder for shooting at police officers, as well as one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Read more

WEATHER

Icy conditions come to an end: Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High in the mid-20s. Read more

GUSTO

Check out these new concert announcements: Gusto has the updated lineup for the Cobblestone Live festival, plus news on events featuring Robert Klein, Debbie Gibson, Billy Bob Thornton and more. Read more

Two artistic powers – BPO and ICTC – stir up ‘The Tempest’: The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Irish Classical Theatre Company are again combining their talents to present a classic play with full symphonic accompaniment. Read more

COLUMNS

Erik Brady: Most see Johannes Vermeer's genius on gallery walls. I saw it on my mother's kitchen floor: "When I was growing up in the Town of Tonawanda, we had a black-and-white kitchen floor. This was the 1960s – and not until the 1990s did I find out why it had looked like that. Thank Johannes Vermeer," Brady writes. Read more

BILLS

Bills offseason questions: How can the defense be tweaked to get over playoff hump?: Where the Bills’ defense goes from here in the wake of the 27-10 loss to the Bengals is a complex question with issues and answers that intertwine. Read more

Alan Pergament: Conrad Dobler was much more than his NFL image: "The former Buffalo Bills guard was part of one of my scariest experiences as a sports writer and one of the most moving stories I’ve covered as a television critic," Pergament writes. Read more

SABRES

Observations: In OT thriller, Sabres get the final answer over Lightning on Ilya Lyubushkin's goal: Defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin – with no goals in his first 41 games in Buffalo and just three in the first 252 games of his NHL career – scored on a short-handed breakaway to allow Buffalo to pull out a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in Amalie Arena. Read more

