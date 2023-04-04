April 4, 2023

Bisons trying to put more fans in seats for typically cold start to season

Getting fans to the ballpark for April baseball can be a tough sell.

Especially in places like Buffalo, where it can be cold and damp for much of the first part of spring, selling tickets at the start of the baseball season has its challenges.

So the Buffalo Bisons are turning to discounts and promotions.

That's where the Bisons are hoping its new “Season Starter Pack” could help. The team is making a push to get fans to Sahlen Field during April by offering a $60 package for all 12 home games that month, which works out to $5 a game per seat.

The Bisons are also holding their annual Kids Week in early April – offering discounted tickets and free food vouchers for youngsters over five games – and trying to bring Canadian fans back to Sahlen Field after Covid-related restrictions made it difficult for them to cross the border to attend games last season.

The Triple-A squad is following a trend in Major League Baseball, where teams are offering monthly ticket packages and ballpark passes and steep discounts on ticket prices, mostly for games played earlier in the season when weather, especially in the Northeast, is not optimal.

– Mike Petro

Stopgap keeps Albany running as debate flares over emissions standard: With a deadline looming, the New York State Legislature passed a stopgap measure on Monday keeping state government running while lawmakers iron out a late budget agreement with Gov. Kathy Hochul. Read more

City to pay $107,000 to family of Buffalo woman struck, killed by police officer in 2018 crash: The Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday is expected to approve a $107,000 settlement with the estate of a North Buffalo woman struck and killed by a Buffalo police officer responding to a call. Susan LoTempio, 64, of Rugby Road was hit about 6:30 a.m. on March 30, 2018, while out on her daily walk. The crash happened near the intersection of Hertel and Tennyson avenues. LoTempio died at the scene. Read more

Ransomville man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in fatal workplace shooting: A Ransomville man pleaded guilty Monday in Niagara County Court to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a co-worker, according to Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman. Read more

Don Paul: WNY can expect unsettled weather with possible severe storms midweek: Showers will thin out during the morning, with areas of fog. It will remain overcast but mainly dry in the afternoon, with temps reaching the low 50s. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Is our warming climate worsening tornadoes?: "Extreme weather events in general are becoming more common, and their ties to the ongoing climate change continue to become better established. Yet, the association between the warming and tornado trends lacks the convincing clarity found in other extreme weather impacts," Paul writes. Read more

At Craving, enjoying uniquely Buffalo terroir and Bangkok hits: Properly exploiting the work of local producers, Craving gives Buffalo diners a showcase of native terroir. No local restaurant has an all-local menu, but Craving comes the closest. Read more

'Girl From the North Country,' 'Mrs. Doubtfire' among Shea's 2023-2024 season offerings: A variety of new musicals and revivals are coming to the 2023-2024 Broadway Season at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Read more

Three retail pot licenses granted in Western New York: Just six years ago, Aaron Van Camp finished a yearslong prison sentence for selling cannabis. On Monday morning, the state awarded the Riverside resident one of Western New York’s first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to sell cannabis legally. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management awarded four Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses to entities in what it considers the Western Region of New York at its Control Board Meeting. Three are in Western New York. Read more

Life Storage agrees to be acquired by Extra Space Storage in $12.7 billion deal: The deal, which has been approved by the boards of both companies, would create a company that controls about 12.9% of the U.S. self-storage market, topping the 10% market share of the current market leader, Public Storage. Read more

Imagine Staffing acquires Maryland firm Mary Kraft HR: The acquisition brings Mary Kraft's stable of long-term clients while bolstering Imagine's presence in the Mid-Atlantic market. Read more

Erik Brady: Mark Russell belonged to the nation, but his soul never left Buffalo: Brady writes an appreciation for the political satirist who grew up in Buffalo and died last week at age 90. “My heart is in Washington,” Russell liked to say, “but my soul is in Buffalo.” Read more

Alan Pergament: WNED to air Mark Russell special; Matt Wilson advances on 'American Idol': “Mark Russell’s America,” which was recorded here, will air on PBS at 10 p.m. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Read more

Bills safety Damar Hamlin marks three months since incident: 'Thankful to be here': Hamlin took to social media Monday to reflect, noting that he was "just thankful" and that "so much progress" has been made. Read more

It's full speed ahead with a stacked lineup as Sabres go on the prowl against Panthers: The Buffalo Sabres are healthier than they've been in a long time, as leading scorer Tage Thompson was back Monday among the 25 players crowding the KeyBank Center ice for practice. They're red-hot at the perfect time. It looks as if they're going to ride the wave of enthusiasm created by Devon Levi's arrival in goal. Read more

Even when it doesn't land on the scoresheet, Jack Quinn making his mark on Sabres' attack: For a young player who has scored just once in his last nine outings, Jack Quinn's confidence is nonetheless growing. And so is the trust coach Don Granato is placing in him. Read more

UB men's basketball coach George Halcovage: 'There's a pressure here. I'm excited about taking on that challenge.': George Halcovage III will face a series of firsts as the University at Buffalo’s new men’s basketball coach. UB formally introduced Halcovage as its head coach Monday afternoon at center court at Alumni Arena. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: UB's Mark Alnutt hopes quiet search leads to loud men's basketball revival: By saying nothing – who was and wasn’t being considered and an ideal hiring timeline – the University at Buffalo men’s basketball search committee created much chatter locally about its business. Read more

