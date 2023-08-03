Aug. 3, 2023

Buffalo Bills take a team approach to business operations, new stadium

At one of the most critical times in the history of the franchise – as the Buffalo Bills start construction of a $1.54 billion stadium – the team made a significant change to the structure of its business operations.

Out went Ron Raccuia, the executive who led the team through the stadium negotiations and ran the Bills' non-football operations in the absence of team president Kim Pegula after she suffered cardiac arrest in June 2022.

In came John Roth, a longtime friend of Bills owner Terry Pegula, who was a high-profile portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments for 24 years, before taking over the business operations of the Buffalo Sabres in January.

As part of the changes, Terry Pegula named himself president of the Bills and formed a management committee to oversee the team's business operations – one with more emphasis on communication and one that is less reliant on just one person at the top.

Roth, who took over for Raccuia as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Bills – on top of the similar role he’s held since January with the Sabres and Pegula Sports and Entertainment – may be the most influential executive on the business side for both Pegula-owned teams. But he said in an interview with The Buffalo News this week that he’ll have plenty of help.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

If you find it, they will come: Rare 'Lazarus' fossils bring travelers to Penn Dixie from around the world: Ever since two off-duty workers at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve found two rare "Lazarus" fossils – imprints that disappear from the fossil record only to reappear in a much later time period – more people have been digging in the old stone quarry. Read more

At the Outer Harbor, 10 years of work could last generations, revive aquatic habitat: Construction on a stone breakwater in the abandoned shipping slip adjacent to Wilkeson Pointe is scheduled to begin in the fall and should be completed by November. Read more

Buffalo mass shooter's lawyers to meet with Justice Dept. next month over death penalty question: Payton Gendron's public defense lawyers will present mitigating evidence to the U.S. Attorney General's Office on Sept. 18 to persuade the office not to seek the death penalty against the Buffalo mass shooter. Read more

Rod Watson: Don’t blow chance to build more than just a stadium: The fact that work on the new Buffalo Bills stadium is still in its early stages is no excuse for not meeting diversity goals. Now is the time to change course – such as by actively involving community groups in the outreach effort – not after most of the $1.54 billion already has been spent, Watson says. Read more

Off-duty Buffalo police lieutenant faces multiple charges: Larry Muhammad Jr., 37, was arraigned on two counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, felony charges; one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree; and one count of failure to safely store a firearm. Read more

Buffalo's Tifft Street Pier, off limits for nearly a decade, reopens to the public: With minimal fanfare, the Tifft Street Pier was reopened to foot traffic Wednesday after nearly a decade of being closed and in disrepair. Read more

WEATHER

Clouds to vanish for a sunny day: Early clouds and possible rain showers will give way to sunshine and a high of 81 degrees. Read more

GUSTO

A guide to the Erie County Fair: What's new, what's returning and how to get tickets: The 183rd Erie County Fair returns with its usual flurry of activities, attractions, competitions and vendors from Aug. 9-22 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Here is a quick guide to the fair with information on hours, tickets, performers and other highlights. Read more

Andrew Z. Galarneau: Once an Allentown staple, The Towne Restaurant ends its run: "Thank the Greek immigrants who made the Towne a backbone for the community, a place of respite, employment and reliable rice pudding. Then celebrate what remains: the lives it changed," writes Galarneau. Read more

Torn Space Theater keeps pushing boundaries, evolving with 'Generation': This year, changes will be at the heart of Torn Space Theater’s annual summer outdoor production at Silo City. The company will be marking more than a decade of performances in the once-abandoned landscape along Ohio Street with “Generation,” being presented for six nights, Aug. 4-6 and 11-13. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

'Just what the doctor ordered': Schumer says WNY hospitals are in line for $170 million funding boost: Under a now finalized change to Medicare wage payments, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Western New York hospitals are in line for a $170 million annual funding boost. Across upstate New York, a total of $967 million a year in additional federal funding will flow to hospitals. Read more

East Side businessman plans expansion for Broadway building: Muafaq "Lucky" Majid, whose businesses include food stores and cellphone sales, is seeking to rehab and expand his concrete-block-and-frame building at the corner of Broadway and Smith Street, which currently hosts a mini-mart and a mechanical garage. Read more

Gamma North closing Alden plant, eliminating 85 jobs: Gamma North Corp., a window manufacturer, is closing its Alden manufacturing location and eliminating 85 jobs, according to a filing with the state Labor Department. Read more

BILLS

PlayAction podcast: Bills camp developments; a good week for Damar Hamlin: There are plenty of developments at Buffalo Bills training camp to discuss and as always, Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald are covering them all on both sides of the ball. Listen now

Ryan O'Halloran: Chad Hall takes lessons learned with Bills to help improve Jaguars' receivers: A member of coach Sean McDermott’s initial Bills staff in 2017, Hall worked two years as an offensive assistant and four as receivers coach. His contract expired, and he was hired by Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, who was on the staffs in Philadelphia (2010-11) and Kansas City (2013) when Hall was a player. Read more

Moved on from Bills for second time, Cole Beasley looks to thrive in Brian Daboll's Giants offense: Beasley told The Buffalo News last week his intention throughout the “whole offseason” was to play this year. He signed with the Giants on July 21 and is participating in training camp. Read more

SABRES

Atlantic Division summer outlook: Huge questions surround Bruins, Panthers after their big seasons: The two teams that made the most news in the division in the regular season and playoffs are facing major questions heading into the 2023-24 season. It's too much to ask for repeat performances. The basic inquiry: Will either make the playoffs at all? The Sabres can look at both as possible targets to pass. Read more

West Seneca's Sean Malone leaves Sabres, Amerks for Switzerland: The SCL Tigers of Switzerland's top professional league announced a two-year deal with Malone, who helped the Amerks reached the American Hockey League's Eastern Conference final in May. Read more

PHOTOS

