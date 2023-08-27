Aug. 27, 2023

Bills stadium, Ralph Wilson Park, Amazon projects already impacting Buffalo-area construction

Stuart Harper and Howard Rich have worked hard for months to realize a shared vision for a new development project.

Harper, president of Build Promise, and Rich, a volunteer and board member, want to create a shelter for men experiencing homelessness on the East Side campus of St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. The project has received city approvals, and architects are completing their drawings and construction documents.

The goal, Rich said during a recent site tour, is to be "ready in January, to start bidding and then put a shovel in the ground."

"If there's anybody left who's not working on the stadium," Harper cautioned.

Harper's remark, made partly in jest, may come true sooner than he thought.

Developers, general contractors and construction firms are watching their future project pipelines and needs with a wary eye toward the $1.54 billion Buffalo Bills stadium.

One of the biggest developments in this area in decades, construction of the enormous new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park is still in the early site-clearing and preparation stages, with about 10% of the bids awarded.

But it is expected to pick up steam in the coming months and will last for three years. In turn, that will put a major strain on the supply of labor, equipment and supplies in the region while also driving up prices.

– Stephen T. Watson and Jonathan Epstein

Avalanche of lawsuits accuse New York prison guards of sexually abusing inmates: New York State is facing an onslaught of lawsuits accusing prison officers of sexually abusing adult inmates, litigation allowed under a new one-year window for survivors to sue, regardless of when the abuse occurred. A single Manhattan-based law firm, Levy Konigsberg LLP, is handling more than 500 cases statewide, including nearly 150 cases filed or pending that claim abuse occurred in Western New York prisons. Several other law firms also are handling a high volume of cases, and the total number likely runs into the thousands. Read more

Elmwood Village ArtFest draws praise, constructive criticism on a bustling debut: The sights and sounds were befitting of a traditional August festival in the Elmwood Village. But Saturday at the Elmwood Village ArtFest, discussion centered on how the Elmwood Village Association's inaugural event differed from the longtime Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Read more

Lawsuit over alleged hazing death at UB fraternity settled for $665,000: A national fraternity, its former University at Buffalo chapter and three fraternity members have agreed to pay $665,000 to the family of a UB student who died in 2019 after an alleged fraternity hazing. An order filed Aug. 15 in State Supreme Court in Westchester County ends the litigation over the death of UB freshman Sebastian Serafin-Bazan against Sigma Pi fraternity in Nashville, the Epsilon-Omicron chapter that was based at UB from 1979 to 2020; the University Heights landlord that owned the property where Serafin-Bazan was reportedly hazed;, and three fraternity members. Read more

43North battles public artist's copyright infringement complaint in court: 43North is one of at least five Buffalo organizations and businesses that local artist Casey Milbrand has accused of violating the copyright on his outdoor murals by using them in promotional and marketing materials without permission. Read more

EPIC opens new Niagara County Family Opportunity Center in Lockport: EPIC, or Every Person Influences Children, opened a new center in Lockport on Monday that will provide literacy programs, parenting workshops and a variety of other services that focus on preventing child abuse and neglect. Read more

A sunny Sunday: Highs will reach 72 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Read more

WNY container farming, LED lighting companies team up with UB on AI solutions for plant health: A new Buffalo venture thinks it can help plants grow better indoors by using artificial intelligence to fine-tune the light they are exposed to and monitor their health. If they are right, the computer-enhanced lighting and imaging system they envision will make it easier to grow plants indoors and extend the growing season in places like Buffalo, where summers are short and winters long. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County. Read more

Observations: Josh Allen's lone series goes well as Bills finish preseason with win over Bears: The Bills left Soldier Field with a 24-21 win and now look ahead to roster cuts Tuesday ahead of the regular-season opener Sept. 11 at the New York Jets. Read more

Kingsley Jonathan's numbers battle shows Bills' D-line depth is best of McDermott era: "Buffalo Bills defensive end Kingsley Jonathan proved again in Saturday’s exhibition game that he’s a better player than a lot of backup offensive tackles in the NFL," Mark Gaughan writes. Read more

Inside the NHL: Memories of Rick Jeanneret from some broadcast partners: Jeanneret is being honored by alumni, fellow broadcasters, friends of the organization and the fans of KeyBank Center in a 5 p.m. remembrance that will be televised on MSG. Read more

