April 5, 2023

Bills, New York, Erie County reach final stadium deal; will go to Legislature for vote

Just over a year after a memorandum of understanding was reached by the Buffalo Bills, Erie County and New York State on a new stadium deal for the football team, the full agreement, including a new 30-year lease, has been released to the public.

The documents were clocked in Tuesday with Erie County, and now the County Legislature will have 30 days to review them before deciding whether to give the $1.54 billion project the final OK it needs to proceed.

"We are thankful for the public/private partnerships we have shared to make this project in Western New York a reality," the three parties said in a joint statement released at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Also included in the paperwork released Tuesday are a new non-relocation agreement that, like the new lease, will begin in 2026 when the facility is substantially completed; an extension of the current lease and non-relocation agreements that end in July; a construction coordinating agreement; and a community benefits agreement.

– Stephen T. Watson and Michael J. Petro

MORE ON BILLS STADIUM DEAL

Why it's taken so long to get a Bills stadium deal signed and the next steps for approval: Aside from delays that had nothing to do with the Bills stadium negotiations, certain agreements proved to be thorny. That included the terms of the community benefits agreement and the construction and labor agreements. Read more

Language in Bills stadium deal makes relocation unlikely for 30 years. But not impossible: The big spend is aimed at ensuring the Buffalo Bills, which the non-relocation agreement describes as an “extraordinary and unique” property, stay in Western New York. Read more

What's in Bills' community benefits agreement? Public transit, diverse hiring, civic events and more: The agreement outlines the Bills' commitment to supporting direct, local participation in the stadium project and to providing money for everything from recycling and youth programs to mental health and hunger issues. Read more

Deal allows for 6% surcharge on all purchases at new Bills stadium: The potential surcharge would shift the local cost of ongoing maintenance and improvements at the stadium from Erie County taxpayers to the fans who go to the games, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. Read more

Bills new stadium a private project that will play under many state, county rules: About 400 companies are expected to be involved in working on hundreds of assorted bid packages that are part of the new stadium construction and demolition of the current one. Read more

Read the lease: 30-year deal to keep Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park includes 17 documents: The complex legal terms are included in 17 documents that outline the terms of the initial $850 million public commitment and the Bills' 30-year lease. Read more

10 highlights of the final Buffalo Bills stadium deal: Want to see the highlights of the deal? We've got you covered with 10 pieces of information pulled from the documents filed with the Erie County Legislature. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Hope floats as West Seneca moves toward reopening its pool this summer: After it was closed for two years – and saved from being filled in last year – West Seneca's Veterans Park pool is on the way to reopening this year. Read more

Reddy Bikeshare launches 8th season by expanding footprint into state parks along Niagara River: Reddy Bikeshare is expanding its footprint in state parks along the Niagara River, adding seven new stations at Whirlpool, Devil's Hole, DeVeaux Woods and Niagara Falls state parks this spring. Read more

FBI Buffalo executes federal search warrant at West Side house: FBI Buffalo raided a house on West Ferry Street Tuesday morning to execute a federal search warrant, said Jeannie McBride, the local FBI office's public affairs officer. Read more

Wet infield debacle forces Bisons to call off home opener on a dry day downtown: Why weren't the Buffalo Bisons playing baseball Tuesday afternoon? Blame an odd confluence of events that included consecutive Saturdays of violent wind, torn tarps, leaky replacements and delivery issues. Read more

Medaille University announces merger with Trocaire College: Medaille University is about to become part of Trocaire College, Medaille's interim president, Lori Quigley, announced Tuesday evening in her State of the University address. Read more

WEATHER

Stormy and warm: Scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs around 70. Read more

GUSTO

Gusto Eats guide: The diverse Chinese cuisines of the Northtowns: For a midsize city away from the coasts, Buffalo has a remarkable abundance of diversity in its Chinese restaurants – if you know where to look, of course. In Buffalo, that means leaving the city limits and heading for the Northtowns. Read more

Brian Marable becomes 'Thurgood' in entertaining, enlightening show at ICTC: In a powerful and nuanced performance, actor Brian Marable shows us a man who is driven by anger, ego and an unwavering sense of right and wrong. Fortunately, he is not a man without humor, and he finds it almost everywhere, News contributing reviewer Melinda Miller says. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

With Life Storage deal, breaking up will be expensive: The merger deal between the two companies requires Life Storage to pay a breakup fee of as much as $371 million to Extra Space if it backs out of the agreement that was announced Monday to create the nation's largest self-storage company. Read more

Cimato, Marrano finally gain approval for Woodland Hills project in Clarence: The Clarence Planning Board’s action concludes a regulatory saga that has dragged on since Cimato’s first application to the town in 1999. Read more

BILLS

New Bills offensive lineman David Edwards was 'critical factor' for Rams, coach Sean McVay said: Positional flexibility along the offensive line is among the traits the Bills look for when they sign players. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres unable to mount comeback in their biggest game in a decade: The Sabres (37-32-7) earned their way back into the race with a five-game point streak but now trail the Islanders by six points for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with six games to play. The Panthers (40-31-7) are now in the first wild-card slot with four games left on their schedule. Read more

Sabres Mailbag: Is Devon Levi going to start next season in Buffalo?: Lance Lysowski, The Buffalo News' Sabres beat writer, answers that question and more in his video mailbag. Watch here

PHOTOS

Photos: Celebrating the 80th anniversary of USS The Sullivans: Kelcie Sullivan, honorary sponsor of the USS The Sullivans, rechristened the historic vessel during a celebration Tuesday honoring its 80th anniversary at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. View gallery

