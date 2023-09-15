Sept. 15, 2023

Bills leave tailgating to fans: Why the team, for the most part, stays out of the pregame party

Buffalo Bills fans are known for their dedication to some of the most legendary, raucous tailgating in all professional sports.

For some fans, the time and energy put into preparing for and executing a tailgate is just as important as the actual NFL contest they are going to see.

It would seem like the perfect opportunity to take advantage of – and possibly monetize – for the Bills at Highmark Stadium.

But while some NFL teams are stepping up their own offerings to appeal to more fans who enjoy tailgating, don’t expect the Bills to do the same.

The team would prefer, for the most part, to stay out of the tailgate experience.

The Bills provide Tailgate Village for groups taking buses to games and occasionally host larger groups that call ahead to make plans to tailgate on the team’s property.

They have tried to do more, offering tailgating packages with various partners, both in-season and during the playoffs.

But there has been little interest from fans.

Bills fans tend to be creatures of habit when it comes to tailgating, many times frequenting the same places and lots each home game as part of a routine or tradition.

FBI spent years unlocking accused killer's iPhone, but judge blocks 'cornucopia' of evidence: Lavon Parks, 32, and his father, James C. Parks, 58, face narcotics and firearms charges. The most serious one – discharge of a firearm causing death – would imprison them for at least 10 years and possibly life, if convicted. Read more

How Erie County is going off road to prepare ATV and UTV drivers for next emergency: Erie County is ramping up training efforts to get more first responders trained on all-terrain vehicles and utility task vehicles – ATVs and UTVs. It has also been renewing focus on the county's capacity to mobilize non-traditional vehicle fleets. Read more

Providing defense lawyers to the poor will cost taxpayers millions more this year: Local governments will shell out millions of dollars more starting this year providing legal defense to those who cannot afford to pay for their own lawyers. The extra costs result from New York State more than doubling the pay rate for lawyers who represent poor clients charged with crimes. Read more

Spectrum providing refunds for blackout of Disney channels: During the dispute, which caused the blackout of about two dozen channels under the Disney umbrella, Charter Spectrum cable was providing refunds to customers calling to complain about the missing channels. The company intends to communicate with remaining customers affected by the blackout to quickly get them refunds, as well. Read more

Erie County elections board needs more poll workers trained for general election: The Erie County Board of Elections is looking for about 1,200 people to train, work on new electronic poll books in time for the November general election. Read more

The greening of Buffalo and Erie County: $13 million announced to plant trees: Buffalo will receive $8 million, Erie County $5.2 million and the Village of Lancaster $255,000 from the Inflation Reduction Act to plant trees. Read more

Prosecutors say Wellsville man tampered with government witnesses: An Allegany County man who last month woke up next to a dead government witness in the Pharaoh’s strip club case is now the target of a witness tampering investigation, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Cooper told a judge that his office intends to file witness tampering charges against Simon P. Gogolack 39, of Wellsville. Read more

Parking Day in Buffalo raises awareness about alternative methods of transportation: The goal of Parking Day in Buffalo was to bring like-minded people together and draw in others curious about learning different ways to get around their communities, either by carpooling, using public transportation or biking. Read more

Backstage injury after 2007 Genesis concert results in $5.75M settlement for Buffalo worker: Carmen J. Finocchi Jr. of North Buffalo suffered shoulder and knee injuries in 2007 when a 2,000-pound trunk of equipment fell on him following a Genesis concert in the former HSBC Arena. This week, 16 years after Finocchi sustained his injuries, Live Nation Inc. settled a lawsuit that accused the company of violating state labor law and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards by forcing him to help hoist the trunk known as a “Cadillac box” onto a tractor-trailer, rather than using a forklift. Read more

Another sunny one: Sunny skies with a high around 72 degrees. Read more

Meet the Wengers – Buffalo's first family of radio: Tim Wenger was recently named senior vice president and market manager of Audacy Buffalo. Susan Rose Wenger is the co-anchor with Brian Mazurowski of WBEN’s “A New Morning.” Read more

Return of Jeff Dunham, Harlem Globetrotters and Trans-Siberian Orchestra among event news: The return of three popular entertainment options are among the events announced this week. Read more

NCIDA boosts tax breaks for ongoing warehouse project in Middleport: A warehouse project under construction in Middleport for two related e-commerce distributors will get nearly $200,000 in additional tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, after a spike in construction and equipment costs drove up expenses. Read more

Indian plastics company seeks to reassure Lockport IDA over safety issues: The Indian plastics company that is seeking to open a manufacturing facility in Lockport sought on Thursday to overcome environmental opposition to the project by reassuring members of the Lockport Industrial Development Agency that the proposed plant's production would be safe. But critics still insisted that the project would result in harm to the environment, particularly local shorelines, waterways and fish. Read more

PlayAction column: Bills' roster is fourth oldest in NFL, Jets are oldest: The Bills have five 30-year-olds in the starting lineup in Micah Hyde (32), Jordan Poyer (32), Leonard Floyd (31), DaQuan Jones (31) and Mitch Morse (31). Read more

Inside the Bills: Dalton Kincaid's promising start shows there is a lot to build on: Kincaid’s statistical production against the Jets in the season opener was not overwhelming – four catches for 26 yards – but it was how he handled the atmosphere – in the New York City area, on 9/11, against a divisional opponent – that left a strong impression on both his coaches and teammates. “I thought he was really unfazed by the atmosphere,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “It was a tough environment to go into and play and as a young player who hasn’t been in that atmosphere in the NFL before, I think he handled it extremely well.” Read more

Bills Notebook: Reid Ferguson takes blame for low snap on Jets' game-winning punt return touchdown: The required batting average on special teams in the NFL is 1.000. Unfortunately for the Buffalo Bills, they struck out at the wrong time Monday against the New York Jets. Specifically, the team’s punt return unit was burned for a 65-yard, walkoff touchdown by Jets receiver Xavier Gipson. It begs the question, how did it happen? Read more

Mike Harrington: Jiri Kulich's evolution might be most pressing item to watch at Sabres prospect games: "The casual fan's instant focus is going to be on the wizardry of junior teammates Matt Savoie and Zach Benson, the franchise's last two top picks. You won't be disappointed with what you see. Pure puck wizards. But in this view, the most important what-it-means for the Sabres in the short term this weekend revolves around forward Jiri Kulich," writes Harrington. "For Kulich, this is an important first step toward an NHL debut. There's nobody who needs to look good on the Sabres roster against this competition more than him." Read more

Stretch of Perry Street to be renamed as 'RJ Way' prior to Sabres' home opener: The Buffalo Sabres are partnering with Buffalo's Common Council to dedicate a section of Perry Street in front of KeyBank Center as "RJ Way" in honor of late broadcaster Rick Jeanneret. The dedication will be held Oct. 12 before the home opener against the New York Rangers. City "Trailblazing Signs" to honor Jeanneret will be placed in front of the arena at the corners of Illinois Street and Perry Street, and Washington Street and Perry Street. Read more

Rachel Lenzi: Doggone it, the Sabres must name their new pup 'Taro'!: Lenzi writes: "This pupper needs a new name, much like the Sabres need a berth in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Not just any name, but one that will honor the legacy of the Sabres. Its ups, its downs, its zigs, its zags and its zaniness. Here’s a public-relations charge to the Sabres: Name that puppy 'Taro.' ” Read more

