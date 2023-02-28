Feb. 28, 2023

Buffalo Bills give fans closer look at new stadium design with release of more renderings

New artist renderings of a proposed stadium released by the Buffalo Bills on Monday allow fans to better imagine how they will view the action in the new venue and how the taller stacking of levels will create that feel.

New elements that can be seen more closely in the drawings also show sections that would be underneath a partial roof – or canopy – providing a better perspective of how far it will hang over the stadium.

The Bills released four drawings that help provide fans some new perspectives of what’s expected to come in 2026.

Also among the latest documents is an updated version of the entire site map of the proposed $1.4 billion stadium and surrounding area, providing more of the vision for the facility to be built across the street on Abbott Road from the current Highmark Stadium.

“It’s really exciting for the fans to see what we continue to work on, and these images bring it to life more so than ever before,” said Ron Raccuia, chief operating officer and executive vice president for the Bills.

The new renderings released by the Bills on Monday include an up-close view from the field level, two exterior views from around the stadium with more detail than has been seen previously and the facility site plan, which Raccuia said will be “impactful.”

– Michael J. Petro

Hochul’s state budget wish list: $124M for UB, $10M for Buffalo storm planning, and more: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget for fiscal year 2024 includes $124 million for the University at Buffalo to achieve its research and flagship goals and $10 million for the City of Buffalo to create a new Office of Recovery and Planning for storm emergencies like the deadly blizzard of 2022, among many other goals. Read more

Schumer seeks to put the brakes on Kia and Hyundai thefts in Buffalo and WNY: During a news conference in Buffalo Police Department headquarters, Schumer called on both Kia and Hyundai to provide free anti-theft kits, including steering wheel locks to all affected customers, and to immediately develop a universal software fix that solves this issue for every owner of an at-risk Kia or Hyundai. Read more

A Gothic Revival Decorators' Show House: 'We have never designed a home like this before': A Gothic Revival-style building has stood above the houses on Seymour Street, near the Larkin District, for more than a century, appearing both imposing and mysterious. The vacant building's unadorned, bare-bones interior falls short of its august Medina sandstone exterior. But that's all about to change. The doors to the 1892 St. Patrick's Friary House will open to the public for the first time over the next two weekends. The building is this year's 2023 Decorators' Show House, a biennial event sponsored by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News. Read more and see photos from News photographer Libby March.

Buffalo singer Matt Wilson moves on to Round 1 of 'American Idol': Matt Wilson, a teacher’s aide for a Buffalo day care, is moving forward on “American Idol” after earning three yes votes and a standing ovation by the judges during Sunday’s audition round in Nashville. Read more

WEATHER

A wet and windy day: It will be windy with intermittent light rain this morning. Clouds will linger this afternoon. Temperatures will be nearly steady in the mid 30s. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Any signs of a spring breakout in March?: There is no getting away from the fact there isn’t any current sign of a lasting spring outbreak in the next few weeks, Don Paul says. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

How restaurants feed the hungry through Buffalo Resilience: Phil McNamara, bar manager turned addiction-counselor-in-training, saw the need for a link between restaurants with excess food and people in his community with not enough. His grassroots network, created during the pandemic to harness the goodwill of 500 volunteers at sewing machines to make 15,000 masks, turned to the mission of feeding hungry people. Read more

POLITICS

Erie County Republicans pick Clarence businesswoman to challenge Poloncarz: “As a taxpayer and a mother, I know personally how difficult it is for families in Erie County to make ends meet, and as a small business owner I know the struggles so many companies face just to try and survive in this post-pandemic economy,” Chrissy Casilio, 36, said in a written statement. “After 17 years of Mark Poloncarz in County Hall, it has never been clearer that he does not understand the challenges we face and that we need new leadership to move our community forward." Read more

Analysis: Chrissy Casilio faces tough task in defeating three-term incumbent Poloncarz: "Casilio, a businesswoman who has never run for elected office, will need to overpower three-term incumbent Mark C. Poloncarz and raise an estimated $1 million if she stands a chance at an upset victory," Charlie Specht writes. Read more

Nate McMurray ends Democratic candidacy for county executive: Nate McMurray, the former Grand Island supervisor who narrowly lost a congressional bid to Republican Chris Collins in 2018, has ended his Democratic candidacy for Erie County executive less than a month after announcing it. Read more

BILLS

Bills offseason questions: What’s the state of the offensive line?: The Bills’ offensive line fell short last season. To give quarterback Josh Allen the time he needs, Buffalo must shore up the group, particularly the starters. The team also has just five offensive linemen under contract – four starters plus Tommy Doyle. So, what could change with the offensive line, and what needs to? Read more

SABRES

Buffalo Sabres season tickets to rise an average of 9% for the 2023-24 season: Club officials are hopeful success on the ice will translate into fans reaching deeper into their wallets to support the team going forward, and the organization hopes to reward their loyalty with new experiences. Read more

Sabres trade deadline primer: How GM Kevyn Adams can add to his contending roster: Sabres GM Kevyn Adams can strengthen his lineup while sticking to his long-term plan. Lance Lysowski presents a thorough deadline primer that dives into Buffalo's draft capital, prospect pool, salary-cap picture and several available players who could be a fit. Read more

Sabres acquire defenseman Riley Stillman from Vancouver for prospect Josh Bloom: Stillman aggravates opponents by playing a physical game. He finishes checks and has 14 fighting majors in the NHL. His skill set will be a fine complement to the rest of the Sabres' defense corps if they get him back to playing the way he did in Florida. Read more

