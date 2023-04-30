April 30, 2023

Billions of gallons of sewage still flow into Buffalo's rivers. Can the sewer authority keep up?

A messy mix of rain, sleet and snow on a Friday and Saturday in early March did more than make driving a little treacherous along some Western New York roads.

The heavy precipitation and snowmelt over a 24-hour period overwhelmed Buffalo’s combined sewer system and resulted in something even messier: an estimated 40 million gallons of stormwater and raw sewage – enough to fill 60 Olympic-size swimming pools – spilling into the Niagara River and other area waterways.

Combined sewer overflows occurred dozens of times in the city in 2022, and an estimated nine times since January. The foul discharges are legally allowed and have been happening for decades.

“Whenever it rains or there’s a snowmelt, we know there’s an overflow. It’s pretty much a given,” said Jill Spisiak Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, which keeps tabs on water pollution and water quality in the region.

Each time, fecal coliform bacteria and other contaminants, such as oil, chemical and nutrient runoff, spew into rivers and streams, potentially creating a public health hazard, particularly in warmer weather when residents flock to waterways for recreation.

The Buffalo Sewer Authority operates and maintains the roughly 800 miles of underground pipes that collect and divert stormwater, along with the flushed sewage of tens of thousands of city homes and businesses.

In 2014, under pressure from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the sewer authority agreed to spend $380 million over 20 years on infrastructure improvements aimed at cutting the number of annual overflow “activations.”

The sewer authority appears to have made strides, reducing its reported number of system overflows from 85 to 35 per year.

But the mitigation work continues to be an uphill challenge, and the sewer authority has a long way to go to cut its annual overflows to nine or less, per the terms of an EPA compliance order.

– Jay Tokasz

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Man who damaged Russell's heroes park says mental illness triggered vandalism: Michael L. Stasiuk understands that he shocked, angered and upset thousands of people with a vicious act of vandalism at Patriots and Heroes Park outside Russell's Steaks, Chops & More restaurant in March. He knows that some people think he deserves the worst kind of punishment for vandalizing a tribute park to heroic war veterans and first responders outside the Lancaster restaurant owned by Russell Salvatore, the 90-year-old philanthropist. But Stasiuk, 20, told The Buffalo News that his crime was a psychotic episode, caused by mental illness, rather than any hatred of veterans, first responders or Salvatore. “I want people to know: I’m sorry for what I did, and that I have respect for these institutions,” Stasiuk said. Read more

Sean Kirst: In WNY, hundreds of Afghans who helped Americans still await asylum: Some 600 newcomers from Afghanistan – many who directly supported American military personnel, diplomats and aid workers – found safety in greater Buffalo after the Taliban took over. But almost none has achieved asylum, which carries life-changing importance. Read more

The prayerful goal for Bills and Sabres owner Kim Pegula: 'Full recovery': Terry Pegula’s ask was simple, direct and humble: The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owner, speaking in a recorded video message, asked fans and supporters of his wife, Kim, to join them in prayer for her “full recovery.” Read more

Pearl Young was ‘always giving away’: 300 bags of food help honor Tops victim’s life of charity: For decades, Pearl Young devoted herself to feeding her community. Through the food pantry and soup kitchen at Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ, which was on Leroy Avenue in Buffalo until it moved to Cheektowaga, Young made sure there was plenty of food to give away and that no one left hungry. On Saturday, nearly a year after she was murdered in the May 14 massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, hundreds of people were back on Leroy. Read more

Slow Roll Buffalo launches 10th season 'connecting people, places and causes': The first of 27 consecutive Monday night journeys for Slow Roll Buffalo will include two stops: Central Terminal, the first stop on the first ride in 2014, and Johnson Park, where riders will hear from friends with Slow Roll Cleveland, also celebrating its 10th year. Read more

NY attorney general's gun buyback event recovers 505 guns in Niagara Falls: A half hour before the doors to St. John's African Methodist Episcopal Church in Niagara Falls opened on Saturday, a line of about 20 gun owners waited in the drizzle outside, officials said. By 10:15 a.m., the line for the New York Attorney General's Office-sponsored gun buyback event snaked inside a common room of the church, lined the parking lot along 9th Street and wrapped around Garden Avenue. At the end of the three-hour event in Niagara Falls, Attorney General Letitia James announced on Twitter that 505 guns had been returned and exchanged for prepaid gift cards ranging from $25 to $500, depending on the weapon. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in our weekly listing of deals. Read more

WEATHER

Soggy Sunday: Showers today, with the potential for heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs will be around 60 degrees. Read more

BILLS

Jay Skurski: Pressure is on for Bills GM Brandon Beane's 2023 draft class to deliver: Contributions from the 2023 rookie class will be far more than luxuries – they will be necessities, writes Jay Skurski. Read more

Hard decision, best decision: Dalton Kincaid's transfer to Utah paved way to being Bills' first-round pick: From one year of high school varsity football to two seasons at a lower-division college program, Dalton Kincaid's rise to Bills first-round draft pick started with his move to Utah in 2020. Read more

Mark Gaughan: Buffalo Bills' winners and losers after 2023 NFL draft: Mark Gaughan weighs in with an analysis of winners and losers at One Bills Drive after the dust settled from three days of drafting by the Buffalo Bills. Read more

Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills trade down three times on Day 3; here's who they selected: General Manager Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills entered the day with two picks. But three trade-downs later, the Bills finished Saturday with a wide receiver, a guard, a cornerback and two sixth-round picks in 2024. Read more

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills add weapons for Josh Allen, beef up OL at NFL draft: The Buffalo Bills kicked off the NFL draft on Thursday by selecting Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. They also added depth at the guard, wide receiver, cornerback and linebacker positions over the weekend. Check out all of our coverage here.

SABRES

Inside the NHL: With cap problems looming next season, Bruins have major issue trying to salvage Game 7: "Winning that Presidents' Trophy sure means nothing come playoff time. The Boston Bruins are proving that yet again," writes Mike Harrington. Read more

PHOTOS

Afghan refugee family resettles in Buffalo, still seeking asylum: Nasim and Shafiqa fled Afghanistan to the U.S. in August 2022, with their daughter and two nephews. The family is resettling in Buffalo, as they hope for asylum and a brighter future. See the photos here

Pearl Young's loved ones give away food in her honor: In memory of Pearl Young, one of 10 people killed in the May 14 attack at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue last year, her family and church friends held a food giveaway on Leroy Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday. See the photos here

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

