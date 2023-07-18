July 18, 2023

Bigger WNY rest stop earns rave reviews compared to other new Thruway service areas

If you've done any extended traveling along the Thruway this summer, then you know that rest stops are undergoing reconstruction. Many of the smaller, newly reopened ones are being panned as cramped, congested and toilet-scarce.

But they are not all bad. (Not a great New York State Thruway slogan, but it fits.) In fact, one of the largest service areas that reopened at Pembroke, 30 minutes east of Buffalo on the eastbound I-90, has received rave reviews.

Having spent several hours there at the height of peak travel season this past Saturday, it is clear that the largest of the rebuilt service areas have a lot to offer. No restroom lines, plenty of comfortable open seating, a nice mix of food options and modern amenities. Unfortunately, many travel stops are much smaller than this one.

– Sandra Tan

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Homeowners' complaints prompt Canada to study impact of underused property tax: Amid pressure from members of Parliament and Rep. Brian Higgins, the Canadian government has agreed to take a second look at its underused housing tax to see if it is worth the bother. Read more

Defense lawyer opposes gag order in Gerace sex-trafficking case: Steven M. Cohen contended in a court filing Friday, based on his consultant's calculation, that 97% of the newspaper coverage of the case "besmirches, condemns and slams Mr. Gerace." Read more

Latest hazy, 'unhealthy' air from wildfires should leave WNY by Tuesday: Air quality is expected to begin to improve this morning and the surface-level smoke that most directly affects the public should leave by this afternoon, said Jim Mitchell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Read more

Chautauqua Institution slashes celebrated opera program: 'This is heartbreaking.': Programming and training at the Chautauqua Opera Company, the nation’s oldest continuous summer opera company, will be dramatically scaled back to help close the Chautauqua Institution’s projected funding shortfall. “This is heartbreaking,” said Jane Gross, whose name adorns the opera center. “The Chautauqua Opera Company’s value to the greater opera community of North America and the world is almost incalculable. People who have been through that program work all over the world and have been doing so for decades and decades.” Read more

It might seem tempting to rent someone's pool. Erie County officials call that a bad idea: During the hot summer months, it seems like a tempting idea: Rent someone’s pool for an hour or two. Some apps, such as Swimply, make that easy to do, offering an Airbnb-like experience from those who own private pools and hot tubs and want to make them available at an hourly rate. But the pool-sharing is illegal, Erie County officials said Monday. Read more

First legal Western New York cannabis dispensary to open Tuesday: Western New Yorkers will be able to legally buy cannabis at the region’s first state-licensed recreational dispensary Tuesday at 4:20 p.m. Dank, at 501 Main St., will open its doors earlier than expected, well ahead of its planned opening Saturday. Read more

Erie County SPCA 'nearing crisis situation,' may temporarily restrict animal admissions: The SPCA Serving Erie County is close to reaching maximum capacity and may need to drastically limit new animal admissions “for an extended time,” the organization announced Monday. SPCA officials say their headquarters in West Seneca is running out of resources due to an increase in animal cruelty cases and a dwindling number of pet adoptions. Read more

Erie County deputies: Illegal weapons, cocaine seized in search of Grand Island home: A Grand Island man suspected of drug dealing was charged with 13 felonies and six misdemeanors over the weekend after a search of his home yielded a cache of weapons and stash of illegal drugs, officials from the Erie County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices announced Monday. The Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit began an investigation of Anson Whitted, 42, in 2021, after deputies received anonymous complaints about his drug dealing throughout the county. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: After a smoky start, WNY escapes extremes again: Smoke density is modeled to diminish significantly by Tuesday morning and continue to thin and lessen in coverage by Wednesday. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Is there runaway warming in the Northern Hemisphere? What has been occurring in many other parts of the hemisphere qualifies as extreme heat at its worst, at least substantially driven by global warming, Paul writes. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Inizio, explore the notion of noodles with nuance: At Inizio, an Elmwood Village restaurant, chef-owner Michael Gibney and his team are dedicated to doing one thing best: pasta. Read more

GUSTO

Concrete grandeur: 10 years of the Silo City Reading Series: The event’s framework has remained the same since it started in 2013: two poets (one local, one visiting), a musical performance and art installation. The next one is Saturday. Read more

Alan Pergament: WGRZ-TV adds sports anchor-reporter; Touhey officially 'Wake Up' co-anchor: Jonathan Acosta has worked for almost two years at a CBS affiliate station, KFSM-TV in Fayetteville, Ark., that has the same owner as Channel 2, Tegna. He will start here Aug. 7. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Ted's celebrates National Hot Dog Day: Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day, and Ted's Hot Dogs is celebrating by offering half-priced regular hot dogs at all open locations. Read more

Elmwood Crossing core hospital conversion earns praise from community: The developers behind the conversion of the former Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo into Elmwood Crossing were treated Monday to a rare occurrence for a major construction project coming before the city Planning Board: praise from the often prickly Elmwood Village community. Read more

BILLS

Bills position preview: Middle linebacker top starting competition entering camp: The competition to replace Tremaine Edmunds at middle linebacker will include A.J. Klein, Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson. Read more

Entering second NFL decade, Super Bowl ring lone remaining goal for Bills' A.J. Klein: Re-signed in mid-April, 11-year NFL veteran A.J. Klein is part of the Bills' middle linebacker competition. Read more

A canceled flight, a surprise meeting with Bills' Sean McDermott and a carload of coaching insight: Jason Guenther, a Buffalo Bills fan and hockey coach at Nichols, turned a travel nightmare into a lifelong memory with some help Sunday from another weary traveler at the Atlanta airport, Bills coach Sean McDermott. Read more

SABRES

Scott Ratzlaff using 'swagger' to try to realize potential as Sabres goalie prospect: Scott Ratzlaff will prepare for another season in the WHL, yet the competitiveness Ratzlaff showed with the Seattle Thunderbirds was attractive to the Buffalo Sabres. So was his athletic, efficient, technical approach to goaltending. His intangibles, specifically a curiosity to improve, resemble those of a goalie whom he’s often compared to: Devon Levi. Read more

Sabres re-sign winger Linus Weissbach to one-year, two-way contract: The Sabres re-signed Weissbach, 25, to a one-year, two-way contract that's worth $775,000 in the NHL. Read more

Women's hockey coaches at Sabres development camp highlight NHL's initiative: “Female coaches are putting in the work and being as qualified,” Long Island University assistant women’s hockey coach Shelly Picard said. “I think the NHL is open-minded to that.” Read more

PHOTOS

SkyRide 2023 in Buffalo: Cyclists took on the Buffalo Skyway for the ninth annual SkyRide presented by Independent Health in collaboration with GoBike Buffalo on Sunday. View photos

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.