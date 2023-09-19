Sept. 19, 2023

'Our kids cry differently': Behind the uptick in Buffalo student fighting

Student fights at football games in Buffalo and Kenmore prompted Buffalo Public Schools to install a weapons detection system at two stadiums and choose an approach to limit spectators.

As districts determine how to keep areas where students congregate safe, tackling the deeper issue of addressing violent youth behavior – fighting, specifically – has become an inescapable subject.

"The first response is to fight," said Pastor James E. Giles, coordinator of the WNY Peacemakers, a volunteer-driven group that builds relationships with students and has extended into Cheektowaga and other inner-ring suburbs.

Youth fighting is not specific to Buffalo or Western New York. It's a global public health problem – but it's amplified in a large, poor urban district. Buffalo students fought every day last year either inside or outside of school, Giles said.

– Ben Tsujimoto

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

A Tonawanda cop claims his career stalled because he is Black and a Republican: A former Town of Tonawanda police officer has filed a federal lawsuit claiming discrimination based on his race, political affiliation and veteran status stalled his career. Christopher Ryan, who retired last month after 17 years on the job, said he endured retaliation and a hostile work environment because he is Black and an active Republican in the Democrat-led town. The town has said the allegations are without merit. Read more

Thruway Authority approves 5% toll rate hikes for 2024, then 2027: By a unanimous vote, the authority’s board of directors passed the 5% hike beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, for E-ZPass holders, a rate hike everywhere in the system except for Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Read more

'Upscale rural' family golf center eyed for site outside East Aurora: A business consultant and University at Buffalo faculty member wants to build a complex featuring indoor mini-golf, golf simulators and a restaurant on a vacant parcel in the Town of Aurora. It’s the first phase of the planned EA Golf Barn that, in the future, could include an outdoor mini-golf course and outdoor driving range. The project requires a rezoning of the property among other approvals. Read more

New lawsuit continues battle over Erie County Legislature district boundaries: The Legislature's Republican minority leader and others have filed a new suit saying the district maps remain substantively flawed, despite technical corrections, and need to be clarified before the general election. Read more

Fan on drugs got naked, scaled fence, fell into pit of new Buffalo Bills stadium site: The 29-year-old man, whose name was withheld, was charged with misdemeanor trespassing, taken to Erie County Medical Center and then transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center, sheriff's officials said Monday during a news conference. Read more

WEATHER

Bright and sunny: Sunshine with a high temperature in the upper 60s. Read more

GUSTO

At Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, a burger shack any American neighborhood would envy: Hot dogs are only the first of a half-dozen motivations to get thyself to Frank, News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau says. Read more

Help set a polka dance world record at Pulaski Festival: The General Pulaski Association is looking for dancers to help set a new world record for the World’s Largest Polka Dance as part of the annual Pulaski Day Festival on Sept. 23 in Niagara Square. Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: CBS' Harlan, Green 'lasso' in Bills fans with top-notch performance: If the Buffalo Bills’ 38-10 domination of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon wasn’t enough for Bills fans to be happy about, there was the added bonus of listening to CBS wordsmith Kevin Harlan on play-by-play, Pergament says. Read more

Erik Brady: Bills Mafia's reach extends to European vacation: Seems no matter where in the world you go, Bills Mafia members can be found. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

‘Make lemonade:’ UB’s Blackstone LaunchPad relaunches as ‘The CoLab’: After seven years of mentoring thousands of students in entrepreneurial skills and helping launch dozens of new companies, UB’s LaunchPad is scaling to a much bigger space, larger staff, more events and competitions and a new name. Read more

People Inc., Mt. Olive Baptist Church kick off construction on Mt. Olive Senior Manor: On Monday, Mt. Olive's pastor, Dwayne R. Gillison Sr., joined with co-developer People Inc., politicians, and about 80 others to formally mark the long-awaited celebratory groundbreaking of an affordable housing community for seniors on Buffalo's East Side. Read more

BILLS

Three questions: Dominant Bills not overreacting to blowout of Raiders: Three questions on our mind after Sunday’s win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Read more

Huge edge in time of possession leads to short day for Bills' defense against Raiders: The Bills possessed the ball for a whopping 40 minutes, 4 seconds, compared to just 19:56 for the Raiders. Read more

Position grades: Josh Allen's easy-button passing off to encouraging start: Allen was 25 of 27 on passes fewer than 10 yards past the line of scrimmage in the Bills’ demolition of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday. All that efficiency helped the Bills roll up 29 first downs and hold the ball for 40 minutes. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Matt Savoie's injury might hurt prospect's bid to make Sabres' roster: Not only did Savoie suffer what Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert referred to as an upper-body injury, but the 5-foot-9 center might not be on the ice at the start of NHL training camp Thursday in Buffalo. Read more

PHOTOS

