May 27, 2023

Audit finds Thruway Authority struggling to collect hundreds of millions of dollars in tolls

The State Thruway Authority, which completed a transition to a cashless tolling system in 2020, has struggled to collect hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid fees, according to an audit released by State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office on Friday.

The audit recommends ways the Thruway Authority could better identify, bill and collect tolls and related fees, including $276.3 million in unpaid tolls and fees in collection status as of March. Out-of-state drivers accounted for $119 million, or 43%, of the unpaid sum.

The audit comes as the Thruway Authority is proposing that for E-ZPass holders statewide, rates in 2024 increase by 5% anywhere on the Thruway. And in 2027, there would be another 5% increase. The authority has been holding hearings on the proposal, which will likely be adopted later this year.

"This audit has identified ways in which the Thruway can improve its collection of tolls and fees,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “Based on the Authority’s response, I’m hopeful action will be taken to implement our recommendations to maximize revenue for the Thruway.”

In response, the Thruway Authority agreed with three of the audit’s 11 recommendations and did not say whether it agreed or disagreed with eight others.

– Chris Bragg

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Debt ceiling must be raised, WNY lawmakers agree: With negotiators for the Biden administration and the Republican House leadership inching toward an agreement to avert an unprecedented default on the government's debts, lawmakers from both parties who represent Western New York in Congress agree on one thing: They can't let a default happen. Read more

'We were fortunate to find her': Grand Island girl found in Pennsylvania, alleged kidnapper facing sex crime charges: Just under 24 hours after the girl was reported missing and after a frantic manhunt that spanned New York and Pennsylvania and involved multiple law enforcement agencies, police descended on a residence in Glen Rock, Pa., close to the Maryland border, where they arrested 24-year-old Dale Kumler and found the 13-year-old girl safe. Read more

'I was on disability and they fired me,' longtime WBFO reporter Mike Desmond says: After 34 years working at the public radio station, Desmond said he was told he was out of a job in March while he was on disability for three months after an accident off the job in a local restaurant. And he said he found out he was let go by his health insurance provider. He was told by his lawyer, Kevin Walsh of Niagara Falls, that his firing was legal. Desmond learned that a clause in his contract allowed him to be terminated after 90 days. Read more

Lockport elementary school principal charged with DWI after one-vehicle crash: The principal of a Lockport elementary school accused of driving a vehicle that struck two trees Monday afternoon was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to a Lockport police report. Police responded to 9 Davison Road, just south of Route 31 near Lockport Town & Country Club, at 5:30 p.m. and took Heather B. Walton, 49, of Lewiston, into custody. Walton is principal of Roy B. Kelley Elementary School in Lockport. Read more

Suspect in shooting that led to crash that killed Buffalo woman in federal custody: U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. entered a plea of not guilty on Marlon Servance's behalf to a federal charge of possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Authorities said Servance fired multiple times with a gun at two women in an SUV Tuesday night while chasing the vehicle. The women's SUV crashed into the corner of Main and West Utica streets where Clara Gomez, 58, known in the community as "Claire," was struck. Gomez died at the scene. Read more

City of Buffalo opens splash pads: Ten splash pads opened Friday. The attractions will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Read more

The lighter side of The News: Take a letter; A proposal most fowl; C, as in cupervisor: Read the offbeat tales our reporters have gathered for this week's Off Main Street column. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: Foolproof holiday weekend weather on tap: Our temperature trend is about to begin a flip during the Memorial Day weekend, often called the “unofficial start of summer.” That phrase will be apropos this time around, especially later in the weekend, Paul says. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Dick's House of Sport proposed for Amherst Commerce Park near future Costco: Dick's Sporting Goods is planning a massive sports destination store for a site being developed for the long-awaited Costco store in Amherst. Under a proposal by Benderson Development Co., Dick's House of Sport would open a 120,000-square-foot store alongside an 18,516-square-foot fenced playing field with a track, bleachers and a scoreboard. Other House of Sport locations feature indoor climbing walls, putting greens, virtual golf bays, food and nutrition markets, batting cages and a "House of Cleats" specialty footwear center. Read more

Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus takes over entrepreneurship program: The Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus has taken over an entrepreneurship program initially brought to the area two years ago by a Massachusetts-headquartered nonprofit group. EforAll opened a Buffalo office in May 2021, and initially ran the program, but the medical campus led the effort to break it away from its national arm earlier this year. Read more

Legacy Development takes new approach to 334 North Oak by saving facade: Developer Frank Chinnici's effort to save a cluster of six downtown Buffalo properties on Oak, Genesee and Ellicott streets has suffered yet another loss, as the harsh winter and years of neglect took their toll on one of the historic structures. Read more

Plug Power plans $387 million STAMP plant expansion: The expansion is on top of the $291 million investment the company is making in a facility it is building at the Town of Alabama site. Read more

BILLS

Should Bills pursue DeAndre Hopkins? News writers weigh in: The Buffalo Bills have been tied to interest in Hopkins for months in a potential trade, but now he is no longer under contract and is a free agent. The News' Bills writers weigh in on the possibility of Hopkins joining the Bills. Read more

BANDITS

Your guide to Buffalo Bandits in NLL Finals against Colorado Mammoth: The Bandits face the Mammoth at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center for the first game of the best-of-three National Lacrosse League Finals. Read more

PHOTOS

