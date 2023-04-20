April 20, 2023

Attorneys for families whose loved ones were killed May 14 want better access to evidence

The civil attorneys representing the families of the victims of the May 14 massacre at Tops say they are facing a stumbling block in preparing lawsuits on behalf of their clients: limited access to the evidence from the criminal investigations.

A protective order requested by the U.S. Attorney's Office and granted by the federal judge in the potential death penalty case against Payton Gendron puts stringent restrictions on who can see the voluminous evidence in the case and even how they can see it.

Buffalo attorney John V. Elmore, who is representing the families of Andre Mackniel, Katherine Massey and Heyward Patterson, said that according to the order, he can view the evidence only while at the federal public defender's office.

The attorneys can look at the evidence on the public defender's computer screen only and in the presence of a member of the defense team. They are prohibited from downloading any of the information. They cannot print any of the documents. They can't use any kind of recording devices, including a pencil and paper.

"You can't take notes. We're not allowed to take notes," Elmore said.

Those restrictions have made it difficult to prepare any lawsuits, the attorneys said.

– Maki Becker

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

End of an era: Philip Rumore to step down as Buffalo Teachers Federation president: A seismic change will soon take place at the helm of the Buffalo teachers union. Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore announced Wednesday in a letter to teachers that he will step down from the role he has held since 1981 and retire. Read more

Flight 3407 families fight to save aviation safety measures: The Families of Continental Flight 3407 returned to Washington on Wednesday to fight a newly emerging threat to the aviation safety law they pushed to passage nearly 13 years ago. Read more

Over 100 Nardin families delay re-enrollment decision amid leadership strife: The deadline for re-enrollment deposits had been Thursday, but the academy announced Wednesday it was extending it to May 15. Read more

Eden town supervisor who ran for Erie County clerk tapped to lead county's broadband buildout: Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman, who ran against Republican-endorsed incumbent Michael "Mickey" Kearns for the county clerk's seat last year and lost, has been hired as executive director of Erie County's ErieNet Corp. The county-controlled corporation will oversee the construction and operation of the county's proposed 400-mile fiber-optic network, scheduled for installation this year. Read more

'This means more access': Buffalo Go Green, Highmark unveil mobile food market: Standing in front of a display of tomatoes, green peppers and onions that had been harvested that morning on Buffalo's East Side, leaders from an urban farming organization and Western New York's largest health plan unveiled on Wednesday a new baby blue mobile unit that will provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the city's underserved populations. "Look for us in your neighborhood," said Allison DeHonney, executive director of Buffalo Go Green. "You can't miss us now." Read more

Facebook posts about karma and deceased brother point to retribution as motive in shooting that killed 3-year-old: Erie County prosecutors on Wednesday revealed a potential motive for the July 2021 quadruple shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy: retribution for the 2020 killing of the brother of the woman on trial. On the third day of Jonay Robinson's murder trial, prosecutors showed an Erie County Court jury posts, messages and search histories from Robinson's and her boyfriend's Facebook accounts. Read more

Common Council approves four co-mingling events on Chippewa: The action followed controversy related to previous co-mingling events with minors allowed in establishments that cater to those at or over the legal drinking age of 21. Some business owners in the district said they are concerned about such events, fearing the potential for disturbances and other problems. Some businesses had called for a ban on co-mingling in the district. Read more

Niagara County man gets up to 7 years for racist message on neighbor's fence: A Town of Niagara man who admitted to spray-painting racist graffiti on his neighbor's backyard fence two days after a mass shooting that killed 10 Black people at a Tops supermarket was sentenced Wednesday to 2⅓ to 7 years in state prison by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek, according Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman. Howard J. Murphy, 61, had pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court to second-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime after admitting to having vandalized the fence of the mixed-race family on May 16, 2022. Read more

WEATHER

Warming up before the weekend: A high of 64 is expected under cloudy skies, with partial sunshine coming later. Read more

GUSTO

90 Minutes in East Aurora: Artisanal vibes, a dig through the record bins and a stroll through majestic nature: East Aurora has become an increasingly hipster-friendly destination over the past decade, and newer businesses abound. But the Roycroft Campus still exerts the gravitational pull of history, a reminder of the town’s artistic and philosophical past. Read more

Look Inside: Road Less Traveled Theater: Check out the newly expanded lounge at Road Less Traveled Theater, where 1,300 square feet of space has been added for patrons to mingle and enjoy a drink one hour before all performances (Thursdays through Sundays) and afterward on Fridays and Saturdays. Watch here

BUFFALO NEXT

Latest Tesla earnings report makes no mention of solar roof product: Once again, the company's first-quarter earnings report said nothing about Tesla's solar roof product, which is made at its factory in Buffalo that was built with $950 million in taxpayer funds. Read more

Squire Shop project in Snyder poised for final town approval: Tensions remain high between Benderson Development Co. and residents of a Snyder neighborhood over a planned project on Main Street, as the Amherst Planning Board prepares to take up the Squire Shop redevelopment proposal – and potentially approve it – Thursday. Neighbors of the project site who live on Chateau Terrace and Fruehauf Avenue are angry over what they perceive as the developer's mistreatment of them and its refusal to compromise on elements of the project that have raised the most concern among residents. Read more

A look inside the highly anticipated Primark store at Walden Galleria: The store, which opens today, is also known for its low prices, high fashion and good quality. Women's dresses start at $6, men's T-shirts start at $4.50 and children's T-shirts start at $3. In addition to trendy clothing and accessories for all ages, Primark has small home and beauty departments. Read more

COLUMNS

Sean Kirst: Buffalo naturalist lives and defines the wonder of Niagara for PBS special: Marcus Rosten learned his gratitude for nature through a childhood in which he found it at unlikely places – such as pushing through cracked pavement, near railroad tracks. Years later, his passion and knowledge led to his selection as one of the main voices in a new PBS documentary, for the series "Nature," that celebrates the natural majesty of the falls and the landscape around it. Read more

Rod Watson: Late state budget will be ‘right’ only if it includes minimum wage hike: If Gov. Kathy Hochul and the nation’s highest-paid state Legislature agree to gradually hike the minimum wage to $21.25 an hour and index it to inflation, it would give a significant boost to those at the other end of the economic spectrum and juice the economy. It also would make the late state budget worth waiting for, Watson says. Read more

Alan Pergament: Sabres' ratings up 38% for season; Dan Dunleavy's season also a success: The Buffalo Sabres barely missed the Stanley Cup playoffs this season, but they were winners in another key area – TV ratings. The highest-rated game in the 10-game span was an 8.5 rating for the Sabres loss to New Jersey on April 11 that effectively ended their playoff chances. Read more

Erik Brady: Joe Bock played in just one Bills game, but still wonders what might have been: Joe Bock was in the ninth grade, 50 years ago, when he went to his first Buffalo Bills game. That day, he promised himself he would play for them someday. And, eventually, he did. Read more

BILLS

Bills and No. 27 pick: Last two decades show teams more willing to stay put, move up than trade down: Might a trade down from No. 27 to acquire more picks who will be on affordable, four-year contracts be in the offing for GM Brandon Beane? Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Watching playoffs this year finally takes on added meaning for Sabres' brass: "The Sabres are coming off a 91-point season, a near-miss to the playoffs they carry a few regrets from but nonetheless should be a springboard to bigger and better things come 2024 and beyond," Harrington writes. Read more

Sabres trying to sign Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power to long-term contracts: Adams revealed to reporters during his end-of-season news conference Wednesday in KeyBank Center that he’s spoken to agents for Dahlin and Power to express interest in signing them to contract extensions. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

