Sept. 16, 2023

Attorney general's office declines to detail $1.1M in taxpayer spending on Cuomo case

Two years ago, Attorney General Letitia James announced the results of an investigation finding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed a number of women. At the time of the announcement, James promised that the investigation’s underlying interviews and evidence “will be made available to the public.”

James’ office ultimately released the transcripts of 41 interviews conducted with witnesses, as well as about 1,000 documents. But a request by the media for more information about other witness interviews has been rejected. James' office has opposed allowing Cuomo lawyers to view tens of thousands of documents from the inquiry that effectively forced his resignation, and a judge has sided with James.

Now comes the latest episode, one raising questions about a taxpayer-funded contract with a law firm, Cleary Gottlieb, that James hired to conduct the original investigation.

James’ office declined to provide specific information this week about the work the law firm did to earn at least $1.1 million in taxpayer funds.

– Chris Bragg

Bills confident about parking, traffic for home opener as long as fans plan ahead: As more than 70,000 people pack into Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the first regular season game since ground has been broken on the construction of a new stadium across the street on Abbott Road, there are some worries over what the traffic and parking will look like. But the team is not worried – as long as fans have a plan in advance. Andy Major, vice president of operations and guest experience for the Bills, is confident they will. Read more

UAW strike spares WNY plants – for now: The United Auto Workers' landmark strike against all three Detroit automakers has spared Buffalo Niagara's three auto plants for now. However, union leaders have made clear that the national strike that began at midnight Friday morning can and will be extended to other plants at any time, if the contract negotiations don't progress. Read more

'Senseless, deliberate chaos': Trial begins for man accused of murder, attempted murder of 6 police officers: Matthew R. Gerwitz, 31, has been accused of killing Joseph A. Marasco and trying to kill six City of Tonawanda police officers in two shootings described by prosecutors as "senseless, deliberate chaos." They happened within a few hours of each other in the early morning of May 26, 2020. Gerwitz faces a murder charge and six counts of attempted murder of a police officer, as well as five weapons possession counts. Read more

New details emerge in fatal shooting of Springville man: According to records provided to The Buffalo News by a law enforcement source, authorities were alerted to the shooting when Kaitlyn Ziemba, a resident of the Adams Road residence, called 911 about 8 a.m. Sept. 9 from the home to report that an “unknown man” had come on to the property and assaulted her boyfriend, Riley Mahoney, and that his father, Sean Mahoney, then shot the reported assailant. Read more

Hispanic Heritage Council kicks off construction of new cultural center on West Side: Casimiro D. Rodriguez, president of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, said the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute will be a place to celebrate Hispanic arts and culture and will be an "economic engine" for the West Side community. Read more

The lighter side of The News: A bicycle built for two Seamuses; Go Bills. PLEASE!; The wayback machine: Read the offbeat tales our reporters have gathered for this week's Off Main Street column. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: September changes its act for the second half: The recent chill will be fading during next week, and the rainfall total in the week coming up will be sparse in coverage and amounts, Paul says. Read more

KIDS DAY

From 1 pound, 14 ounces to home: Avery Roseboro's 8-month journey in Oishei Children's Hospital: On the first night of Avery Roseboro’s life, his mother, Christa Stokes, did not know if he would survive. “I asked the PA, ‘Is my baby going to live?’” Stokes asked on Nov. 8, 2021. “She couldn’t say yes and she couldn’t say no.” Almost two years later, Stokes revels in her son’s health and the outlook for his future. But on that November day, she could not know his future. The setting was the Children’s Guild Foundation Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Oishei Children’s Hospital, which specializes in helping mothers and babies through high-risk pregnancies. Read more

After Oaklee Pisarek's difficult birth, mom credits Oishei Children's Hospital with saving life: Mallory Pisarek’s first two pregnancies were “normal,” but her third was anything but. At 22 weeks, her obstetrician discovered the baby had an irregular heartbeat, called SVT, short for supraventricular tachycardia. “His heart rate was like three to four times faster than what it should have been,” Pisarek, 37, said of her son, Oaklee, who was born Nov. 19, 2020. The day after the SVT was diagnosed, a pediatric cardiologist sent Pisarek to Oishei Children’s Hospital, and for eight days medical staff there tried to regulate Oaklee’s heartbeat. Read more

Sophia LaBorde fights rare liver cancer from her 'penthouse' at Oishei Children's Hospital: Less than a week after her first day of eighth grade, Sophia LaBorde was back on the 12th floor of Oishei Children’s Hospital. The 13-year-old from Olean was having complications from her treatment for fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma – a rare liver cancer that affects around 1 in 5 million people. But to brighten her day, a nurse brought Sophia her favorite Starbucks drink. “All of the nurses here are very amazing,” Sophia said. “They make it very enjoyable.” Read more

Kids Day: A variety of treatments bring hope – and more time to play – for teen with sickle cell disease: As an active 16-year-old, Drew Agahiu enjoys riding his bicycle, playing soccer and even dabbling in a little golf when his body is up to the task. However, far more often than he would like, Drew, a sophomore at Frederick Law Olmsted School 156, finds himself sidelined, physically depleted and wracked with pain. “He was actually just in the hospital, discharged just last Monday,” said his mother, Melaney Agahiu. “Before that, he missed the last three weeks of school. He spent his birthday in the hospital, missed his sister’s graduation. I would say he’s admitted (to the hospital) two or three times a year." Read more

Kids Day: Happy and strong-willed, Jaxson Bauer makes progress with help from Oishei Children's Hospital: Three-year-old Jaxson Bauer can’t yet walk or talk, but that doesn’t mean he can’t get around or express his feelings. In the driveway of the family’s Lewiston home, his mother, Jordan Dudish, buckles him in a wheelchair provided by Rochester-area nonprofit Bella’s Bumbas. Jaxson takes it from there, using his arms to wheel himself down part of the driveway, where he pulls up to watch the cars zoom by, his hands getting excited with each passing vehicle. Jaxson has myotonic dystrophy, a congenital condition in the same family as muscular dystrophy. It is a rare disease that affects roughly one in 2,100 people, or more than 3.6 million people across the world, according to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation. Read more

GUSTO

Help set a polka dance world record at Pulaski Festival: Calling all polka dancers – and anyone who likes to dance. The General Pulaski Association is looking for dancers to help set a new world record for the World’s Largest Polka Dance as part of the annual Pulaski Day Festival on Sept. 23 in Niagara Square. The current record of 802 polka dancers was set in Germany in 2013. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Amherst's zombie hotel has come back to life as apartments: The six-story building features a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, catering to both young professionals and students looking for high-end, hotel-style living in the area's largest suburb. And it's already fully leased. Read more

BILLS

Ryan O'Halloran: New team, new role for Bills' Taylor Rapp: One noticeable change defensively under new play-caller Sean McDermott highlighted a first-time role for Rapp: Hybrid safety-linebacker. Against the New York Jets, Rapp – signed away from the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason – replaced nickel back Taron Johnson on 18 snaps, including several plays when the Jets ran “13” personnel (three tight ends). Read more

Buffalo Bills aim to strengthen run defense against Josh Jacobs, Raiders: The Buffalo Bills know not to be deceived by the numbers that Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs put up in Week 1. As the Bills gear up for the home opener Sunday against the Raiders, defensive players hope to prove their Week 1 run defense numbers were also misleading. Read more

SABRES

Filip Cederqvist persevered through brutal year to become key Sabres prospect: The forward lines chosen by Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert for the Sabres’ first game of the Prospects Challenge on Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens illustrated how far Cederqvist has come since that difficult year at home. On a roster filled with speed and skill, Cederqvist was the selected to skate on the wing next to the Sabres’ top selections in each of the past two NHL drafts, Matt Savoie and Zach Benson. Read more

Matt Savoie, Isak Rosen impress in Sabres' opening win at Prospects Challenge: Isak Rosen was one of three first-round draft picks to score for the Sabres, joining Jiri Kulich and Matt Savoie, whose two-goal performance was capped by a spin-o-rama goal that showed why he was drafted ninth overall in 2022. Defenseman Mats Lindgren also had a goal in the first period to back goalie Scott Ratzlaff, and center Tyson Kozak broke another tie in the third. Kulich added a power-play goal with 1:42 left in regulation on a pass from Rosen in the 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Read more

PHOTOS

