Feb. 25, 2023

At long last, UB resident doctors, fellows in line to get state's health care worker bonus

During the Covid-19 pandemic, University at Buffalo resident doctors and fellows worked up to 80 hours a week on the frontlines at hospitals across Western New York.

While they didn't receive hazard pay, medical residents and fellows were deemed eligible last year for up to $3,000 in health care worker bonuses from the state – part of a larger statewide strategy to recruit and retain frontline staff.

But until recently, a technical issue left those UB residents and fellows wondering for several months if they'd ever get the bonus payments.

Now, at long last, the first payments should soon be on the way.

UB on Friday announced that it has found a solution, and its Graduate Medical Education office at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences is submitting an application to the state, which it has "confirmed will result in our trainees receiving the health care bonuses they so richly deserve."

– Jon Harris

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Hoax about active shooter at Nichols could be part of national 'swatting' wave: Friday's active shooter hoax at Nichols School could be connected to a string of "swatting" incidents at schools across New York State on Friday and schools across the country over the past few weeks. "Swatting" is when a prank call is made with the goal of drawing a large police presence. "We will conduct a full and exhaustive investigation, and anyone found to have made these fake calls will be prosecuted to the fullest extent," Police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at a late morning news conference. Read more

Residents air complaints about crime, quality-of-life issues along Elmwood Avenue: Some residents say their affection for the Elmwood Village is being tested by what they see as a growing problem of crime and quality-of-life issues on Elmwood between Lexington Avenue and Summer Street. Read more

Common Council expresses concern about Shea's management: A Common Council resolution asks Shea's to send a representative to the Community Development Committee to address management issues, and to provide a plan for addressing workplace culture, employee relations and other related matters. Read more

The lighter side of The News: News you can't use; Hochul's growing pot curiosity: A parody parks and recreation Twitter account has been causing a stir in the Town of Tonawanda, and reporters are curious about whether Gov. Kathy Hochul will become a customer of New York's new legal weed shops. Read more

WEATHER

Snowiest Buffalo winter? No. Coldest? Not even close. Weirdest? Maybe: The winter season of 2002-2023 probably won't end up as the snowiest. That possibly untouchable record still belongs to the winter that gave Western New York the Blizzard of '77. It also has no chance of being the coldest. (Closer to the opposite.) But when it comes to weirdest, this winter might be one for the books. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Amherst's Life Storage lays out detailed defense to Wall Street for rejection of takeover bid: CEO Joseph Saffire, addressing his shareholder audience, said yet again that the company's board had thoroughly evaluated the offer with independent financial and legal advisers before concluding that the bid "is not in the best interests of shareholders." He noted that Life Storage boosted its quarterly dividend 80% in the last four years, compared to 50% for Public Storage, and has generated a 149% total return over the last five years, versus 98.4% for Public Storage. Since Saffire took the helm in March 2019, Life Storage has generated a 97.1% total return, compared to 71.4% for Public Storage. Read more

How ACV Auctions continued growing during challenging automotive market conditions: Though slower than predicted at the outset of 2022, ACV Auctions had a year of growth amid challenging conditions in the automotive market. The Buffalo online vehicle auction platform's revenues increased 18% in 2022, reaching $422 million, according to the company's year-end earnings report. Earlier in the year, the company forecasted revenue growth of about 27%. Read more

POLITICS

Erie County Republicans set to make decision on Poloncarz challenger: Erie County Republicans today plan to settle on a candidate to challenge County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, the Democratic incumbent who is seeking an unprecedented fourth term. Read more

PolitiFact: Stefanik makes illogical claim about poll on voters’ opinion of Biden laptop story: At a recent House subcommittee meeting, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., tried to make the case that if stories about a laptop belonging to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, were more widely publicized, more people would have changed their votes in the 2020 election. Politifact rated this claim "false." Read more

REFRESH

Scott Scanlon: What I learned after 10 years of writing on wellness – and what comes next: After a decade of focusing on health, wellness and family reporting, The Buffalo News' Refresh magazine-style section sunsets Saturday, as editor Scott Scanlon moves to a new editing role. "My greatest privilege: sharing the stories of those confronting physical, mental and institutional challenges, showing grace, grit, resilience – and acceptance – along the way. They, I believe, have the most to teach us," Scanlon writes. Read more

BILLS

Bills mailbag: Von Miller in hindsight, offseason needs and public art: Katherine Fitzgerald steps in this week to answer questions about evaluating the Von Miller deal in the wake of his injury, what general manager Brandon Beane's most pressing offseason needs are and whether any of the Buffalo Bills can beat her in skeeball. Read more

Bills offseason questions: Can Quintin Morris be the answer if Bills seek to use multiple tight ends?: While the Bills’ approach to how they will deploy multiple tight ends next season still remains to be seen, Morris’ embrace of the less-glamorous role of blocking is a strong reflection of his team-first mentality. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Craig Anderson shuts down Panthers, Sabres grab a playoff position with 25 games to go: The Buffalo Sabres beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 in FLA Live Arena and moved into the second wild card in the Eastern Conference via tiebreakers over Detroit and Florida and are a point ahead of idle Pittsburgh. Read more

Tampa Bay's Erik Cernak facing hearing for elbow on Sabres captain Kyle Okposo: The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced that Cernak will have a hearing for the play, which came with 1:35 left in regulation of the Sabres' 6-5 overtime victory. Okposo was trying to move the puck into the Tampa Bay zone when Cernak caught him with a high elbow, leaving him bloodied. Okposo did not play the rest of the game and was not used as one of the penalty killers to start overtime. The Sabres won the game on Ilya Lyubushkin's short-handed goal. Okposo did, however, stay on the bench and did not go to the locker room for any treatment. Read more

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.