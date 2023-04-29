April 29, 2023

As supporters pray, Kim Pegula's father shares her words: 'I will continue to fight'

Kim Pegula recently told her parents, “I’m fighting and I will continue to fight.”

Pegula’s fight to heal and rehabilitate from a brain injury suffered last June has been one that is long and largely private. But this weekend, fans and supporters are invited to join her family, friends and co-workers in prayer for the co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres.

A prayer service and vigil for Pegula, who suffered brain injury after a cardiac arrest last June, will be held Saturday at the Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church in Clarence. Pegula’s parents, Marilyn and Ralph Kerr, will be representing the family at the service. In an interview this week with The Buffalo News, Ralph Kerr conveyed the family’s deep faith and his sense of optimism for Kim’s recovery.

“She’s very determined in what she does,” he said. “You can see that in the therapies she’s doing right now. She is determined to come back to the person that she was.”

– Tim O'Shei

'A collective failure': Tenant protections, housing shortage go unaddressed in state budget: With evictions and housing prices soaring statewide, including in Western New York, local housing advocates expected to see major housing reforms in this year’s state budget. Instead, the tentative deal that Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday night contained virtually none of the policies they had championed – and few of the housing measures Hochul herself proposed – leaving low- and middle-income Western New Yorkers to face a sometimes dire status quo. Read more

New York to become the first US state to ban fossil fuels in most new buildings: Beginning Dec. 31, 2025, developers and builders will be required to comply with "zero emission construction" standards for most buildings of seven stories or fewer, said Katy Zielinski, a spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul. By 2028, taller buildings will also need to adopt emission-free technologies, trading fossil fuel appliances such as gas stoves and furnaces for electric or induction cooktops and electric heat pumps. Read more

Attorneys for May 14 gunman agree victims' families should gain more access to evidence: On Friday, the attorneys for Payton Gendron in his potential death penalty case in federal court filed a motion asking U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder to allow the attorneys for the families to have copies of a large portion of the evidence. Read more

Seneca president condemns 'racist and disgusting' comments directed at Lake Shore lacrosse players: The president of the Seneca Nation of Indians on Friday condemned "racist and disgusting hate speech" directed at Native American athletes from Lake Shore High School on Wednesday during a boys lacrosse game at Williamsville South High School. "A spectator at the event was caught on camera spewing racist and disgusting hate speech towards the Native American athletes on the Lake Shore team," Seneca President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said. Read more

Husband who fled to Mexico after wife found dead in 2019 pleads guilty to manslaughter: Yuriy Bruks said little during his court appearance Friday morning when he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 killing of his wife, Tetiana. He was taken into custody in Mexico about two months after her slaying, with a one-way ticket to Istanbul in his possession. Bruks was originally charged with second-degree murder. Under the plea agreement, he will serve 25 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Read more

Williamsville Central School District pushes back on state audit: The audit by the office of State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said the district consistently overestimated general fund appropriations by a total of $47 million over four years. The district noted that part of that time was during the pandemic. Schools were shut down in March 2020 and reopened the following school year with partial remote learning. Read more

Springville teacher charged with possessing child pornography: Frank E. Noeson III, 45, of Holland, is accused of sending nude images of himself to a 15-year-old girl in New Hampshire whom he was communicating with over Snapchat for more than a year, according to a criminal complaint. Read more

The grass could be greener ... depending on which Weed Man you call: In the lighter side of The News this week, a Weed Mann who sells "cannabis-adjacent" products avoids confusion with another Weed Man, and in Buffalo, a critic gets exactly three minutes – no more, no less – for his say. Read more

WGRZ meteorologist Elyse Smith exiting station after three years: In her announcement on social networks, Smith wrote: “Today is my last day at WGRZ. Moving to Buffalo was the best choice I could have made, Here I became the meteorologist I’ve dreamed of being since I was a little girl. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms… this place felt like home for the past three years. As far as what’s next, stay tuned!” Read more

Don Paul's forecast: A frequently wet weekend; chilly pattern holds off until Monday: Saturday will be the better day for sneaking in errands than Sunday, Paul predicts. Read more

'Kragtar!' is a hilariously irreverent and wonderful musical at Alleyway: The entire cast, under the skillful and whimsical direction of Chris J. Handley, is sensational. Imagine a particularly good “Saturday Night Live” cast, each person talented, vivid and individual. Now imagine them in a divinely daft musical. That’s what we’ve got here, News reviewer Anthony Chase says. Read more

Moog 'firing on all cylinders,' CEO says: The company posted its highest sales for any quarter in its history, at $837 million for its fiscal second quarter. Read more

Deposits rise at Evans Bank amid industry turmoil: Evans Bank's deposits increased 4% in the first quarter from the previous quarter, at a time when banks' deposit activity is under the microscope. The Amherst-based bank reported $1.85 billion in deposits for the quarter, up $78 million from the fourth quarter. Read more

Owner of Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls may be seeking a sale: The owner of the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls is trying to sell the extensive outlet mall in the Town of Niagara, before it has to pay or refinance its $89.35 million loan balance in six months. California-based Macerich Co., which has owned the 525,663-square-foot mall since 2010, told its commercial mortgage servicer earlier this month that it is "attempting to market the property for sale," according to commercial real estate research firm Trepp LLC. Read more

Buffalo Bills select Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence in second round of NFL draft: On Friday, the Buffalo Bills added to their offensive line by drafting O'Cyrus Torrence, a guard out of Florida, in the second round at No. 59. Torrence (6-5, 330) played three seasons at Louisiana before transferring to Florida for his final college season in 2022. There, Torrence became the first Gators offensive guard to be named a consensus All-American. He did not allow a sack or take a penalty. Read more

O'Cyrus Torrence: Five things to know about the Bills' new guard: Torrence, 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, goes by the nickname his mother, Demetrice, gave him: “Cyborg.” Learn more about the Buffalo Bills' Round 2 pick here.

Buffalo Bills select Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams in third round, No. 91 overall: Dorian Williams was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2022, finishing with 132 tackles – tied for ninth in the Football Bowl Subdivision – 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions. Read more

Dorian Williams: Five things to know about Bills' third-round pick: Williams had 316 total tackles in his college career, and he tallied a chunk of those recently. Williams had 131 total tackles, with 8.5 tackles for loss, during his senior season. Read more

NFL draft Day 3 names to know: Players Bills could target in Rounds 5-6: Day 3 of the NFL draft should be less eventful than usual for the Buffalo Bills. Here’s a look at potential directions the Bills could go. Read more

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills take G O'Cyrus Torrence, LB Dorian Williams in Rounds 2 and 3: The Buffalo Bills selected Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence and Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams in Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL draft. Check out all of our coverage here. Read more

PlayAction podcast: Mark Gaughan provides analysis on what the first-round pick means for the Bills offense, a closer look at Dalton Kincaid and the concerns connected to the outside-the-box pick. Read more

