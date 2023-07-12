July 12, 2023

A pipe dream no more: As National Comedy Center turns 5, its collection and reputation keep growing

It took eight years for the National Comedy Center in Jamestown to travel a bumpy road from idea to reality. Even when it was just a few days from opening, Executive Director Journey Gunderson still wasn't sure of its prospects for success.

“I have always had a level of skepticism about our ability to pull this off,” she told The Buffalo News in 2018, in an article that used the word "pipe dream" in the headline.

Five years into its existence, based on what it has managed to accumulate, it's safe to say it's a pipe dream no more.

• In June, the center announced it would become the home of Joan Rivers’ career archive including a file cabinet containing more than 65,000 original jokes, from the earliest days of her career in the 1950s through her death in 2014.

• The same month, the center cut the ribbon on an exhibit celebrating New York City comedy club Carolines on Broadway. The Times Square venue played host to a who's who of comedy legends, including Jerry Seinfeld, Robin Williams, Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes, Billy Crystal, Amy Schumer, Tracy Morgan, Norm Macdonald and Kevin Hart. Carolines closed at the end of 2022.

• In 2022, the center became the home archive for the groundbreaking 1990s sketch comedy series "In Living Color." The collection includes scripts, creative materials and artifacts that show the development of the series – including censorship battles with then-fledgling Fox network.

• Those developments followed the acquisition of the archives of other giants in comedy, including George Carlin – whose family contributed his material two years before the center officially opened – and Carl Reiner, whose artifacts and documents include Reiner’s typewriter case and original, typed manuscript for the first episode of "Head of the Family" – which would become the "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

– Will Karr

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Erie County Clerk's Office handles millions of dollars but has been audited only twice in 20 years. Here's why: It was big news when the Erie County Comptroller's Office said the County Clerk's Office has lost tens of thousands of dollars since the start of last year. But similarly eyebrow-raising is the fact that the Clerk's Office, which processed $167 million in financial transactions last year, has only been audited twice in two decades. Shouldn't there be a better system for auditing big-money departments and elected offices? Here's why it's so hard. Read more

Council holds back vote on plan to assist Braymiller Market, wants more discussion: “The mayor can ask for whatever he wants to, but it doesn’t mean that the Council has to produce it. I want to be clear, if it had been voted on today, it would have failed, according to the votes,” Council President Darius Pridgen said Tuesday. Read more

Up to $10 million in federal funds available to 'bring the Scajaquada Creek back to life': Up to $10 million in federal funding is available for the restoration of Scajaquada Creek. To unlock it, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and the Army Corps of Engineers took the first step by signing a cost-sharing agreement to fund a study of the creek. Read more

'Frivolous calls threatening violence' swamp Hamburg police line after Capitol offender posts videos: After Capitol riot offender Daniel Warmus posted videos of his encounters with Hamburg police, the police department's nonemergency phone lines were "inundated" with complaints and, in many cases, threats of violence, according to the U.S. Probation Office. Read more

State awards $69 million to replace WNY bridges: The funding is part of more than $516 million in Bridge NY assistance for 141 local governments across New York, designed to support projects that combat climate change and ensure that the bridges can better withstand extreme weather. Read more

Conservative student group drops part of lawsuit, still suing UB: After being sued by a conservative student group, the University at Buffalo’s Student Association recently agreed to revoke a policy to prohibit student groups from being affiliated with national organizations. The group, Young Americans for Freedom, had sought a federal injunction to block the policy, but it withdrew that request July 7 after student government voted to revoke the policy. But the lawsuit itself will proceed because SA and UB still have policies that infringe on the civil rights of student groups, said Caleb Dalton, senior attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which filed the suit on behalf of Young Americans for Freedom. Read more

Catholic Charities appeal for 2023 raises $9.1 million, short of goal: Last year, the charity exceeded its $9.5 million goal. The $9.1 million raised for the 2023 appeal includes nearly $700,000 worth of donations that came from bequests. Donors can continue to support the work of Catholic Charities at ccwny.org/donation. Read more

Alex Gress, former 43North president and Life Storage executive, dies while competing in triathlon: An endurance athlete, he was competing in the Ironman 70.3 Muskoka triathlon in Huntsville, Ont., where he died on Sunday at age 50. Read more

Barre Centric reopens fitness studio in downtown Buffalo, adds yoga classes: The first floor of the Mid-City Apartments building at 1665 Main St. is the new home of Barre Centric. The 1,600-square-foot space can host classes for up to 25 people. Read more

WEATHER

Cloudy mix: A mix of clouds and sun will occur this morning followed by cloudy skies in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible with a high of 77 degrees. Read more

GUSTO

Thin Man Brewery closes Elmwood flagship taproom: An Instagram post said Wednesday was Thin Man Elmwood's last day, but did not indicate if business would be conducted there at that time. The taproom has been closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Read more

Eat, drink and shop along Lexington Avenue: The block of Lexington between Ashland and Elmwood avenues is a collection of small businesses run by artists and restaurateurs – where you can eat, drink and shop all afternoon without venturing more than a couple of hundred feet. Here are some ideas of how to spend a day on Lexington Avenue. Read more

Event heralds new film about the Bills' 'Unbillievable' chance at Super Bowl glory: “Unbillievable!” is certainly, well, a believable word for fans of the Buffalo Bills wondering how they will react if the National Football League team ever wins the Super Bowl. It is also the title of a movie shot in Buffalo in the spring depicting the Bills getting another shot at winning the Super Bowl. It is being edited now and is planned for a fall release. The producers are looking for a streaming partner. Read more

A circus, free jazz and 'Terrors' at the drive-in: Check out these highlights of what is happening through the next week. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

LaBella Associates named lead civil engineer for Bills stadium construction: The Rochester-based architectural, engineering and planning firm will be responsible for site design and permitting for the $1.4 billion stadium project, working closely with lead architectural firm Populous and the Bills, along with several other local engineering partners. Read more

BILLS

Bills position preview: There's another new backup, but it's Josh Allen's show at quarterback: The carousel continues to spin behind Josh Allen at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. For the fourth straight season, the team will have a new backup at the most important position on the field. Read more

After initially 'swimming' in new offense, Kyle Allen finds his footing with Bills: Getting Kyle Allen up to speed and playing fast will be important during training camp, because he’s the proverbial “next man up” if something were to happen to starting quarterback Josh Allen, Jay Skurski writes. Read more

PHOTOS

