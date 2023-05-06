May 6, 2023

As money pours into Buffalo Common Council race, candidate's Albany connections draw scrutiny

Money and influence are pouring into one of the most closely watched political races of the season: the Ellicott District seat on Buffalo’s Common Council.

But in the campaign to replace outgoing Council President Darius G. Pridgen, not all of the resources originate from Buffalo’s East Side, which comprises most of the district. Instead, wallets are opening at high-priced fundraisers at the city’s elite social club and at other parties nearly 300 miles away in Albany.

The front-runner in the race, Leah Halton-Pope, says she’s made a lot of friends as top adviser to Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes. She says it’s no issue that some of those friends – including a lobbyist who influences lawmakers both in Buffalo and Albany – are supporting her first bid for elected office.

“When you spend 10 years working in this space, you get to know people and build personal relationships outside of your work experience,” said Halton-Pope, who is endorsed by both Pridgen and Mayor Byron W. Brown. “They know, because they’ve been through this process, that you need resources to do that.”

Her opponents, though, criticize Halton-Pope for using her Albany connections to raise big bucks – more than is common in a race for Council. They also worry that big donors will have an outsized influence on candidates, diluting the voices of average people.

– Charlie Specht

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Jesuits to cut back at St. Michael Church as Buffalo Diocese implements family of parishes plan: St. Michael Church is not closing. It will be part of a “family” of six downtown Catholic parishes led by a single pastor who has yet to be named. Read more

17-year-old charged with 9 felonies for hit-run that severely injured Cheektowaga police officer: The teen, whose name was withheld by authorities due to his age, was arraigned in Erie County Youth Part on Thursday, prosecutors said. Officer Troy Blackchief was struck about 4:30 a.m. Feb. 6 on Union Road near the Kensington Expressway while deploying stop sticks, devices put in the road to deflate tires of vehicles fleeing police. Read more

Nardin statement says an assessment has exonerated its departing president: In a brief statement, Nardin Academy said a third-party assessment "showed no wrongdoing or misconduct" by departing President Sandra Betters. Read more

Buffalo AKG announces enhancements to auditorium, fountain, east steps: The projects are possible through a $5 million state grant obtained last year by State Sen. Sean Ryan, who Director Janne Siren praised for his "steadfast advocacy" in providing "substantial improvements and updates to our historical facility." Read more

Mayor announces expansion of mental health services in response to Buffalo police suicides: An undisclosed number of Buffalo police officer suicides in recent years has prompted city officials to create a new position in the department aimed at bolstering mental health and wellness within the ranks. Read more

The lighter side of The News: Big stink over big hat; Streaming? What's that?: Read the offbeat tales our reporters have gathered for this week's Off Main Street column. Read more

Erik Brady: King Charles will make history Saturday. But he will never top what Roger Bannister did on that date: This is why Bannister’s laurel crown means more than any royal one: Running is universal. We’ve all done it, even if few of us did it so well as he did. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: No sheer perfection but close enough: Saturday will be the nicest day so far this month, with a mostly sunny sky under a ridge of Canadian high pressure bringing just a very light northeast breeze, keeping the Lake Ontario and Chautauqua County shorelines a few degrees cooler than the forecast low 60s inland. Sunday will be mild and tranquil, but the closer proximity of a warm front will gradually increase cloud cover. A few light showers may cross parts of the region in the afternoon, with highs in the mid-upper 60s. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

How to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in Buffalo: Grab your favorite bow tie and hat and head out to the Kentucky Derby – without leaving the Buffalo area. Several local bars and restaurants are hosting viewings of "the greatest two minutes in sports" when the Kentucky Derby returns to Churchill Downs today. Read more

5 less obvious ideas for where to take mom to eat on Mother's Day: There's a million ways to demonstrate how much you appreciate the person who brought you into the world. Not making her cook, for once, is a start. It's caught on as a simple way to put your love where her mouth is, making reservations mandatory for most restaurants if you're taking her out for Mother's Day. Read more

GUSTO

Transit Drive-In expands weekend screenings; announces 'Retro Tuesdays': films will be shown on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Memorial Day weekend when it opens daily through Labor Day. Read more

Tim Russert's hometown is now Luke Russert's Buffalo: Luke Russert came to the city frequently with his father, and has been a frequent visitor since. Here, he talks about some of his go-to spots with The News' Tim O'Shei. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

TM Montante wants tax breaks for historic reuse of former Gates Circle medical building: The project would revive a 55-year-old building that formerly housed medical offices, but has been largely empty for years. Read more

BILLS

Bills roundtable: Rookie expectations, Poona Ford, AFC East drafts, middle linebacker battle: With the bulk of free agency and the NFL draft in the rearview mirror, News Bills writers Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Ryan O'Halloran tackle a few of the issues facing the team. Read more

New Bills defensive tackle Poona Ford's one-year contract could be worth up to $3.25 million: Ford, 27, signed with the Bills on Wednesday after spending the first five years of his NFL career with Seattle. Ford’s deal includes $1.5 million in guaranteed money and has a salary cap hit of $2.25 million. He also can earn incentives based on playing time and sacks. Read more

SABRES

Will the Sabres find the right approach, personnel for their penalty kill?: The Sabres 28th-ranked penalty kill might be the area of their game that requires the most attention as coach Don Granato prepares for training camp in the fall. Read more

Sabres trio of Devon Levi, Jack Quinn and Peyton Krebs joining Team Canada for World Championships: The tournament begins May 12 and runs through May 28. Levi has previously represented Canada at the 2021 World Juniors and at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.