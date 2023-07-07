July 7, 2023

As Chris Jacobs turns his attention to Buffalo's tech future, he likes what he sees – and he has company

Less than a year after his life-changing declaration about gun control effectively ended his time in the House of Representatives, Chris Jacobs was in Austin, Texas, taking part in a panel on gun violence at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference & Festival.

But it was what he heard during a different panel that has stayed with him and has him thinking less about his past and more about Western New York’s future.

The speaker he heard was author and CNBC contributor Rebecca Fannin, who helped Jacobs understand the relevance of the high-tech ecosystem to Buffalo’s future.

“I think that we’re in a great position climbing out of Covid to get back to the momentum we saw pre-Covid and build upon that … and Rebecca confirmed that there’s been a lot of progress here,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs hosted a tech industry panel June 20 at Seneca One tower with Fannin and several local industry panelists. Fannin said Buffalo is similar to some of the other Midwest cities she visited while writing her latest book, “Silicon Heartland.”

“Buffalo is a good example of a city ripe for a turnaround, and is in the progress of a turnaround from its industrial past to a tech future centered around innovation,” Fannin said. “You’re seeing some of these factories and farm fields turned into tech innovation zones.”

State comptroller to conduct forensic audit of Erie County Clerk's Office: An audit finding evidence of missing money, lax oversight and the potential for fraud in the Erie County Clerk's Office has resulted in criminal investigations by the Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office. Now, the state comptroller is also stepping in to take a look. Read more

The 'stupid ... but not criminal' use of a blowtorch led to fatal Main Street fire, DA says: The four-alarm fire that killed Buffalo firefighter Jason "Jay" Arno in a Main Street building March 1 was accidentally caused by contractors using a blowtorch to melt snow and ice around an exterior doorway where they were doing masonry work. A spark from the blowtorch got inside and ignited bags of costumes and set off the fire that would claim the life of the 37-year-old firefighter. Read more

Guilty of 'multiple heinous sex crimes,' former attorney, political operative Nicholas D'Angelo receives his sentence: In a packed Niagara County courtroom with three victims of D’Angelo’s admitted eight felony sex crimes watching, State Supreme Court Judge Debra Givens sentenced the former Niagara Falls attorney and political operative to six months in jail. Read more

Chris Brown to start Bills season as radio play-by-announcer as John Murphy continues recovery: Sources say Murphy’s recovery is going well but he will need to make much more significant improvement to be able to work Bills games this season in some capacity. Read more

Cheektowaga Dollar General shooter sentenced to 10 years in prison: Travis J. Green, 34, who arrived at a Cheektowaga Dollar General with nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition and starting shooting an assault rifle on Nov. 14, 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison and five years of probation after pleading guilty in May to one count of second-degree attempted murder. Read more

Buffalo boards up Elmwood Heights apartments: City workers began boarding up the Elmwood Heights apartments on Elmwood Avenue on Thursday morning, about a month after a Housing Court judge issued an order for the building at 597 Elmwood Ave. to be vacated. The City of Buffalo Department of Permit and Inspection Services condemned the building in March. Since then, city officials began engaging residents to help them find alternate temporary and permanent housing, Permit and Inspections Commissioner Cathy Amdur said. Read more

A rainy start, but only partly cloudy later: Scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday morning, clearing to partly cloudy skies later. High temperatures will reach 80 degrees. Read more

Artists Group Gallery showcases art by front-line workers, first responders: “Our Community Heroes,” a new exhibit at the Western New York Artists Group and Artists Group Gallery, spotlights the artwork of local first responders and front-line workers to show how art can become a therapeutic mechanism. Read more

Why Buffalo Niagara unions are bucking the trend toward declining membership: In the Buffalo Niagara region, 23.5% of workers were union members last year, up from 20.1% the year before. By comparison, 20.6% of workers in New York State and only 10.3% of workers nationwide were union members last year. Read more

Community Bank System CEO Mark Tryniski to retire: Mark Tryniski will retire as president and CEO of the bank at the end of this year. He will be succeeded by Dimitar A. Karaivanov, the bank's chief operating officer. Tryniski has served as president and CEO of the bank, which is based in suburban Syracuse, since 2006. He joined the bank in 2003 as chief financial officer. Read more

Bills training camp questions: What should be expected from Tre'Davious White?: Tre’Davious White has kept a low profile this offseason. The Bills’ No. 1 cornerback attended all of the team’s spring practices, but didn’t have much to say about any of them. White declined an interview request from The Buffalo News, staying true to his recent, media-shy ways. Not to worry, though. Plenty of teammates and coaches were willing to weigh in on an important question entering the 2023 season: What can be expected from White, now two seasons removed from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL? “I’m feeling like I’m seeing 27 again. It’s always a good feeling for that,” said cornerback Dane Jackson, who is competing to be the starter opposite White. Read more

Zach Benson caps 'whirlwind' two weeks with standout showing at Sabres development camp: Fans at Buffalo Sabres development camp were given an early look at the skill set that made Zach Benson one of the top forwards available in the NHL draft. “He was more impressive as things went along,” Sabres coach Don Granato commented to reporters. “He just kept getting better and more noticeable every time.” Read more

Mike Harrington: Don Granato's concerns feel a lot easier than Sean McDermott's: On an otherwise routine Thursday morning in July, with the temperatures outside heading to 90 degrees, who decided to stop by and take in some Sabres development camp scrimmage action? Sean McDermott. The Buffalo Bills coach sat between Granato and owner Terry Pegula, with the three often gesturing to the ice to talk about what they were seeing. “That was a pleasant surprise. I didn’t even realize he was coming,” Granato said. “We all know how busy that (NFL) schedule is. So for him to take some time when he has some down time to come over to the ice rink is pretty special. Anytime you can sit and talk with him, converse on situations you go through with organizations, professional sports and athletes, it was a lot of fun.” Read more

