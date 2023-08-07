Aug. 7, 2023

Arrest on minor charges nearly cost Buffalo man his life. Now he's won $2.9M in damages

Noah Giusiana and his younger brother were horsing around, wrestling outside a Buffalo movie theater after they watched a late-night film.

Hours later, after Buffalo police arrested him on two minor charges, Giusiana nearly died in a jail cell due to a brain injury.

But six years later, Giusiana received $2.9 million from the City of Buffalo, Regal Cinemas and ambulance company American Medical Response and other defendants to settle his lawsuits over the 2017 incident, according to his attorney, Richard Weisbeck.

The city agreed this year to pay him just over $1 million.

Giusiana, 28, has paid a high price, too.

He says he is nearly 50% blind, has trouble with his memory and suffers from other cognitive impairments. His dream of becoming a custom furniture maker has been derailed.

– Lou Michel

Nonprofit owner sounds warning about Richardson's condition; seeks support: Leaky roofs, missing downspouts, water-damaged ceilings and strands of hanging mesh that once bonded plaster make up part of the crumbling surroundings that can be seen from inside and outside at the Richardson Olmsted Campus. The Richardson Center seeks $12 million in state money to seal the five most vulnerable vacant and dilapidated structures, and prevent further damage before they are redeveloped. Read more

Latest Springville mural, of sleeping giantess, bursts with historical references: It’s called “A Wish on the Wind,” and it’s a sleeping giant. The latest mural in Springville is one of the largest in the village, at 77 feet long, visible from Pearl Street on the side of the former Witter-Davis Furniture Co. building. Read more

State finds probable cause that Christian school discriminated against Catholic man in hiring: Frank Provenzo filed a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights against Christian Central Academy, alleging he was discriminated against because of his creed when passed over for a job at the school. Read more

Parents groups say Buffalo schools commissary project has stalled: Until late July, plans sailed smoothly for a new, larger commissary for Buffalo Public Schools that would inject fresh food and scratch meals into a district long reliant on processed fare. But after discussions with district administration, leaders of three Buffalo Schools parent groups on Friday published a Change.org petition that seeks to raise public awareness that the new commissary is far less certain to move forward. Read more

Man paddleboarding across New York and Canada makes pit stop in Buffalo: Ottawa-native Dan Rubinstein explored Buffalo's waterfront as part of his 11-week solo tour of the Northeast on a paddleboard. Read more

Some businesses in Kensington Avenue plaza remain closed after $3 million fire: A laundromat is among six businesses closed until further notice after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon in the Cleve-Hill Medical Park plaza at the corner of Kensington Avenue and Eggert Road. Read more

A dark and stormy day: Thunderstorms are expected to become widespread in the afternoon. The high will be near 80. Read more

Extra Space praises 'seamless' Life Storage merger: Extra Space Storage says its absorption of Amherst-based Life Storage’s operations is taking root. “So far, I am very pleased with how seamlessly the integration is progressing,” said Joseph Margolis, Extra Space’s CEO, in a conference call with analysts on Friday. Read more

NFL training camp tour: Catching up with Daboll, Beasley, Hall, Sirianni, Dolphins, Jets: Buffalo News Sports Reporter Ryan O'Halloran has been on the road at NFL training camps to check in on the Buffalo Bills' rivals in the AFC East, along with former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, former assistants Brian Daboll and Chad Hall and more. Read more

Former teammate believes Andy Isabella has 'a serious shot' to make the Bills: Andy Isabella didn’t pack much because he wasn't sure what the workout would bring. When the fifth-year wide receiver came to New York to try out with the Buffalo Bills on July 28, he only brought one bag. Read more

NHL Atlantic Division summer outlook: What to expect from Sabres, rivals: Mike Harrington takes a three-part summer look at the NHL’s Atlantic Division in the wake of free agency. What's in store for the Buffalo Sabres in the run up to the 2023-2024 NHL season? Read more

