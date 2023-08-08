Aug. 8, 2023

One step at a time: Aquarium project is part of plan to add Niagara Falls attractions in phases

A waterpark. A sledding hill. International putt-putt.

For years, Niagara Falls pinned its hopes for a silver bullet to revitalize the downtown area adjacent to its famous cataract.

But recently, the state has taken a much simpler approach.

Build a new welcome center. Improve viewing areas. Show people where to park.

And now, it is investing in the Aquarium of Niagara. Not as another silver bullet – not trying to create a sprawling showstopper like the Baltimore Aquarium in Maryland or the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California – but in manageable phases, improving on what Niagara Falls already has, providing more amenities for families and making room for rotating exhibits that will bring visitors back.

– Samantha Christmann

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Opioid overdoses killing more Erie County residents than Covid as crisis reaches new high: Data show far more Erie County residents have died of opioid-related drug overdoses than have died of Covid so far this year. Unlike the past, when it was mostly younger people in their 20s and 30s, an increasing number of those dying qualify for AARP. Read more

Wellness coaches in Buffalo pediatric offices helped kids lose weight. Could this work across the US?: Some pediatricians have high hopes that families, health insurers and government officials pay heed to a new University at Buffalo-led study that shows embedding someone into a pediatric office trained with a better grip on healthy habits – and more time for patients – can be more successful than the long-standing approach to treating child obesity. Read more

WNY gets its first licensed cannabis delivery service – and they're hiring: Just as easily as you can order a pizza, you can now order legal pot. Delivery will just take a bit longer at first, and you'll have to prove you're 21 years of age or older. Read more

A massive storm and a tiny insect devastated Buffalo's trees. A new effort aims to replace them: The Buffalo Green Funds Re-Tree program will be taking root again this fall. The fund is asking Buffalo communities and organizations that have a need for trees in their neighborhood to send in requests and applications. A volunteer fall planting is scheduled for Nov. 4. Read more

To 'keep others safe,' judge sentences ex-jail sergeant to probation over incarceration: Robert Dee, a former sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff's Office who admitted having inappropriate contact with a female inmate and violating an order of protection, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation. Probation, instead of a jail term followed by no supervision, will do more to "keep others safe," State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges said. Read more

Depew man gets 25 to life for 'most brutal attack' that killed wife in 2021: Witnesses at Sayed Nasir's trial testified he had been stalking his wife. In the month leading up to Nazeefa D. Tahir's killing, Nasir had called her more than 300 times. As she prepared to host their son's birthday party on Nov. 20, 2021, Tahir, 33, was stabbed 15 times. "I've seen some really bad things in 18 years sitting in this courtroom between people that have children together. I think this is the worst thing that I’ve seen," State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges said. "This woman, the mother of your child, was slaughtered by you. She was stalked, harassed, followed and then brutally stabbed." The judge on Monday sentenced Nasir, 40, of Depew, to the maximum – 25 years to life in prison. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: Week’s rocky start fades quickly: Today will remain unsettled, with scattered morning showers and a few thundershowers diminishing in the afternoon, when some sunshine will break through. It will be windy and cooler, with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Is there a warming paradox that could lead to sharp Atlantic cooling?: "A new study released in the journal of Nature Communications at the end of July brings strengthening evidence that the dilution of north Atlantic salinity is accelerating," writes Paul. Read more

GUSTO

Erie County Fair grandstand hosts rock legends, hip-hop, country and motor events: In total, there are nine concerts and three motor events. Here is a look at what you need to know if you go. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

State regulator blasts Chautauqua County IDA for 'inappropriate' spending: The report by the Authorities Budget Office in Albany said it found a "lack of oversight, review and monitoring" by board members over management that "exposes the authorities to unnecessary risk and the potential misuse of funds." Read more

Spectrum to increase rates for some internet, TV and voice customers: Some Spectrum internet, TV and voice customers may see increased charges in their August billing cycle. Customers with the Spectrum Internet package or faster will receive a recurring $5 per month discount if they are enrolled in AutoPay or enroll in AutoPay now. Read more

BILLS

Observations: Bills quarterback Josh Allen on-point in practice after early absence: Allen’s 10th practice of training camp started inauspiciously Monday morning at St. John Fisher, but ended with a flash. Early on, head athletic trainer Nate Breske was looking at Allen’s right (throwing) elbow – the one he injured in November against the New York Jets. At 9:56 a.m., Allen left the field, followed by Breske. Allen returned at 10:14 a.m. and Breske gave updates to GM Brandon Beane and quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. From there, though, Allen got regular work during the Bills’ full-pads practice. Read more

Bills' Terrel Bernard embraces challenge, fun at middle linebacker: Bernard is a second-year player out of Baylor University, and he is in one of the most notable position battles for the Bills this training camp: the starter at middle linebacker. Read more

PHOTOS

