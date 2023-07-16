July 16, 2023

Disability nightmare: Applying for benefits can be long, difficult road for some ailing Americans

Kelly Page was a happy, hard-working North Buffalo woman when a brain aneurysm and a stroke rocked her world.

It was spring in 2016 when her family began to notice that Page, 41, was forgetting things.

She had trouble remembering life’s little details – like what time she was supposed to pick up her son from school, or something her boss had told her to do at the Amherst jewelry business where she worked as an administrative assistant.

Months later came painful headaches. An MRI exam revealed that she had suffered a brain aneurysm.

The neurologist advised her to have surgery to repair nerve damage in her brain.

Doctors told her that her chances of having a stroke during the procedure were about 3%. But when she had the surgery on Aug. 2, 2017, she suffered a stroke.

“I went to see her in the hospital the next morning, and she didn’t know who I was,” recalled her husband, Keith Page. “After a few days, she recovered a lot of her memories … but really, she’s never been the same since.”

Two doctors advised Page that – because of the brain injuries – she was no longer capable of working. On Jan. 30, 2018, she applied for Social Security disability benefits.

She and her husband have been fighting with the federal government ever since.

Chance of storms: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s. Read more

‘We can’t survive on the 716 alone’: Hilbert purchase of Valley doubles its reach: Hilbert's acquisition of Valley College puts it in a better position than many small, private colleges struggling to survive amid enrollment declines that were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and are expected to only worsen. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in our weekly listing of deals. Read more

Bills position preview: Revolving door keeps spinning at guard: The Bills have not had the same starting guard tandem two years in a row since coach Sean McDermott arrived in 2017. Read more

Bills guard David Edwards knows how to deal with highs, lows of NFL: Edwards, who signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Buffalo Bills in March, will compete with veterans Ike Boettger and Greg Mancz and rookie seventh-round pick Nick Broeker for probably one or two spots on the 53-man roster. Read more

