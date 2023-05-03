May 3, 2023

'Nardin is such an important part of our lives': Amid turmoil, some worry about school's future

Matthew and Patti-Anne Cavagnaro's children, Henry, 5, and Joseph, 4, attend the elementary and Montessori schools at Nardin Academy.

Tuition for the children this school year costs $32,670, but the couple say the quality of education they receive made the expense well worth it. They are concerned, though, about the turmoil over the school's leadership.

"My hope is that the Nardin community will overcome any obstacles that are in their way, because Nardin is such an important part of our lives," Patti-Anne Cavagnaro said.

Nardin has been an important part of generations of lives, particularly women who attended the girls-only high school.

Some fear the leadership crisis Nardin is now experiencing, as green-and-white "Nardin Together" lawn signs sprout in front of neighborhood homes, threatens Nardin's rich tradition. Over the weekend, nearly 188 parents, claiming to represent some 275 students – well over one-third of the student body – say they are waiting to see what the status of President Sandra Betters will be before deciding whether their children will return in the fall.

STATE BUDGET

As Albany's budget finally passes, a rare ray of sunshine: The $229 billion state budget deal was approved by state lawmakers late Tuesday night, more than a month after the deadline for Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature to finalize the state’s spending plan. Read more

Albany budget terminates Off Tracking Betting Corp. board, overhauls voting rules: Language included in the final state budget agreement terminates the appointment of every commissioner of the Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp., a response to a series of audits and media reports finding misspending by the public benefit corporation. In addition, the bill’s language outlines a new voting process that will give Erie County and Buffalo new strength in the corporation’s oversight, while diminishing the strength of smaller, rural counties with lesser population that previously had outsized influence. Read more

Plan to raise minimum wage includes 'off-ramps' that could temporarily stop it: The budget agreement includes off-ramps that could scuttle minimum wage increases during years when consumer prices fall, unemployment spikes or the state loses jobs, according to budget documents released this week. Read more

New York budget deal increases penalties for illegal pot shops: New York's new budget agreement includes new tools aimed at shutting down unlicensed cannabis dispensaries that the state has said threaten the success of the rollout of legal ones – and threaten the amount of taxes the state will collect. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Buffalo Bills stadium deal close to final approval, county legislators to vote Thursday: The Erie County Legislature is slated to have two lengthy work sessions this week to review all deal terms associated with the new Buffalo Bills stadium. That includes an extension of the existing stadium lease terms since that is set to expire in July and the new one won't be ready for a few years yet. The Legislature's approval of the deal terms is the last step to sealing the deal on the tentative agreements reached by the Bills, the county and the state. Read more

Judge: Capitol breach offender can keep recording video in government buildings: A federal judge Tuesday rejected a U.S. Probation Office request to prohibit a Capitol riot offender from filming inside the public areas of government buildings and posting videos of himself encountering local officials. Read more

Alan Pergament: Ashley Rowe returning to TV in North Carolina; WKBW news has a 'cold' open: Ashley Rowe, who left Channel 7 almost a year ago to spend more time with her infant daughter, Phoebe, is going to be an anchor at a station in North Carolina sometime this month. Read more

Buffalo Common Council to hold public meetings on mayor's proposed budget: The Buffalo Common Council will hold budget hearings and workshops and a public hearing on Mayor Byron W. Brown’s 2023-24 city budget proposal. Brown’s recommended spending plan for Buffalo is $582 million, up 2.69% from last year’s $566 million plan. Brown is calling for a 3.8% increase on residential and commercial property taxes and higher fees for sanitation services. The Council's budget hearings will start at 10 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers, on the 13th floor of City Hall. Department heads and commissioners will present their budget requests. Read more

New York State can keep Nushawn Williams locked up, appeals court rules: A state appeals court ruled Friday the state can keep Williams, 46 – who gained national notoriety in the 1990s after prosecutors said he infected at least 13 young women with HIV – civilly confined under the state's Mental Hygiene Law. Read more

WEATHER

More rain: Rain and snow showers in the morning will change to all rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Read more

GUSTO

A guide to navigating First Friday art evenings: The first Friday evening of every month, year-round, is a time for artists to show the public their work. Galleries throughout Buffalo are open for extended hours, allowing people to tour several in one night. Francesca Bond gives readers tips on how to enjoy the event. Read more

JRT closes 20th anniversary season with a delightful 'Barefoot in the Park': Local theater’s inadvertent Neil Simon play festival continues this month at Jewish Repertory Theatre with a spunky revival of the retro romantic comedy “Barefoot in the Park.” Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Samuel's Grande Manor owner revises redevelopment plan in Clarence: Charles Pezzino is proposing a pair of town home buildings in the rear area behind the patio, gardens and circular driveway that connects the main parking areas, and well back from the banquet facility on Main Street. Read more

Krog wins tax breaks for Falconer industrial project: Krog plans to spend $3.3 million to buy the 27-acre former Truck-Lite manufacturing plant at 310 E. Elmwood Ave. and lease it to a German manufacturer. Read more

[BN] CHRONICLES

Cat-Eye Annie, Buffalo’s most notorious woman felon and prison breaker: She was described as “fabled and sinister” and “the most fabulous and cunning woman criminal in the annals of the Buffalo Police Department.” Read more

BILLS

Ryan O'Halloran: Post-draft NFL power rankings shows AFC is still superior conference: The NFL remains AFC top-heavy. In compiling post-draft power rankings, Philadelphia is in the pole position, but seven of the next nine teams – including the Bills – are in the AFC. Read more

Buffalo Bills sign defensive tackle Poona Ford to one-year deal: Poona Ford, listed at 5-foot-11 and 310 pounds, entered the league in 2018 with Seattle as an undrafted free agent. In his five seasons, he played in 76 games, with 64 starts. After his rookie season, he became a consistent starter. Ford has 7.5 career sacks, with a single-season high of three sacks last season. He also had 35 total tackles, seven quarterback hits and two passes defensed last year. Read more

SABRES

How does Casey Mittelstadt's breakthrough impact the Sabres' offseason plans?: Mittelstadt showed that he has the talent to be part of a young core that includes Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Alex Tuch and Owen Power, among others. The breakthrough raised a significant question as the Sabres enter GM Kevyn Adams’ fourth offseason on the job: How will Mittelstadt’s performance influence their plan for their forward group? Read more

Sabres sign Russian prospect Viktor Neuchev to entry-level contract: Neuchev, 19, spent most of this season with the Kontinental Hockey League's Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg, where he produced four goals and 12 points in 57 games. He averaged 9:33 of ice time and recorded 73 shots on goal. Read more

