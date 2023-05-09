May 9, 2023

Amid opioid epidemic, could new inpatient rehab unit at St. Joseph Campus help meet the need?

The long-planned Clearview Treatment Services at Catholic Health's St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga will open soon with 40 chemical dependence rehabilitation beds.

Not only does it fit into the ongoing reinvention of St. Joseph Campus but it also bolsters Catholic Health's addiction management programs and fills a greater community need at a time when opioid-related overdoses continue to surge.

The inpatient unit, similar to the Clearview at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, is a crucial part of the addiction management care continuum, providing a higher level of care as needed.

– Jon Harris

Related: See photos and video of the new Clearview Treatment Services at St. Joseph Campus

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

After fight that delayed state budget, Hochul says, 'We are done with bail': Bail reform was one of a number of newsworthy issues Hochul addressed in a 30-minute meeting at The Buffalo News' offices in Larkinville as she touted the terms of the final state budget that passed last week. Read more

Hochul details $1 billion investment in mental health, calls it a 'moral imperative': When it came time for Gov. Kathy Hochul to highlight her $1 billion investment in the state's new mental health strategy, she had Buffalo on her mind. She said she recognized the upcoming one-year anniversary of the May 14 Tops mass shooting, fueled by racial hatred, that traumatized residents of Western New York. The need for accessible mental health services was never more apparent, she said. "And even those who don't have a direct tie to Buffalo and what happened here, we all need help at different times of our lives," Hochul said Monday at the Delavan-Grider Community Center. Read more

Fallen firefighter's widow files notice against city; says husband faced 'unreasonably dangerous conditions': The widow of a Buffalo firefighter says her husband was killed when allowed to enter a burning vacant Theater District building, despite "unreasonably dangerous conditions." Sarah Tierney, in a notice of claim against the City of Buffalo and the Fire Department, said her husband, Jason Arno, 37, and other firefighters entered the building at 745 Main St., despite department officials knowing the building was vacant. Read more

Wrestling allegations serve as backdrop for crowded Starpoint School Board race: Three incumbents – Jeffrey D. Duncan, Shawn P. Riester and Kelley A. Swann – look to keep their seats against a united platform of Brian LaPlante, Christen Haseley and Jennifer Argentieri, all parents of Starpoint wrestlers who said the School Board's decision to cancel the wrestling season amid claims of sexual harassment was among issues that sparked their interest. Lisa Kankolenski, unaffiliated with the wrestling parents and incumbents, is the seventh candidate running for three seats on the School Board. Read more

Writing book helped son of Tops massacre victim Geraldine Chapman Talley focus his anger: Mark Talley's self-published book, "5/14: The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo," will be released Sunday, on the one-year anniversary of the attack. Read more

Olympian Jenn Suhr reaching for new heights as pole vault coach at Roberts Wesleyan: The 2000 Fredonia High School graduate and one of the most accomplished American women’s pole vaulters was recently hired as an assistant track and field coach at her alma mater, Roberts Wesleyan University in Rochester. Read more

Thruway Authority lays out details of planned toll increase at public hearing: There were no major cries of "slow your roll" Monday when New York State Thruway Authority officials held a hearing in Cheektowaga to get feedback from the local public on its plans to increase tolls in 2024 and 2027. "If you drive from Buffalo down to the Pennsylvania line of the Erie section, over the next four years, your toll will go up 30 cents from $2.97 to $3.27," Thruway Authority Interim Director Frank G. Hoare said. "If you drive from Buffalo all the way to Albany, currently, you would pay $12, Over the next four years, that will increase by 91 cents." Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: Smooth-sailing weather in Western New York: The sky will gradually brighten up today, with clouds lingering longer in the Southern Tier after any showers end. Temperatures will cool a little on a northeast breeze, only reaching the low 60s in the afternoon. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Is the warming climate bringing more tick-borne disease? The life cycle of many ticks appears to have been sped up, and milder winters have lessened tick kill-off during the cold weather months. Even so, the basic life cycle hasn’t changed, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At DiTondo, from-Italy Italians finally get a taste of home: Book a night at DiTondo to experience finesse and principled restraint unequaled in Western New York, News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau says. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Viridi Parente wants $200 million federal loan to create more jobs, speed growth: Viridi Parente is looking for a $200 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy through its Innovative Energy Loan Guarantee Program to help accelerate the company’s plans to expand at its East Delavan Avenue manufacturing plant, formerly owned by American Axle. It could lead to the creation of more than 400 jobs over the next few years at the company, which now employs 100 people. Read more

West Tupper redevelopment project wins rare support from community: Christopher Wan is winning community support for a redevelopment project in one of the city's most active historic districts. After 10 years of assembling properties at West Tupper Street and South Elmwood Avenue, the Buffalo native and general contractor is advancing his $10 million plan for a complex of apartments and shops. Read more

Athenex stock is in danger of being delisted – again: The Nasdaq requires that the total value of a listed company's stock be at least $15 million – a threshold that Athenex has fallen below. Read more

COLUMNS

Elizabeth Licata: No Mow May? No thank you: "Let’s put some thought into the spaces that surround us," writes Elizabeth Licata. "Let’s exercise our creativity as well as our common sense. Let’s be gardeners." Read more

Alan Pergament: Abby Fridmann will make more in Rochester, but she says it's not why she left WIVB: “Rochester is my home away from home,” Fridmann said. “I didn't grow up there. But I did a lot of growing up there. It's where I went to undergrad. It's where I fell in love with journalism.” Read more

BILLS

Report: Prosecutors say ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza had left party before reported gang rape: In December, prosecutors in San Diego announced that former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza would not face criminal charges after being accused in a civil suit of participating in the gang rape of an intoxicated 17-year-old girl in October 2021. At that time, little was known about why prosecutors reached that decision. A report Monday night from Yahoo Sports shed some light on that. Read more

SABRES

Sabres own 13th pick in first round of NHL draft; Chicago in line to land Connor Bedard: Sabres GM Kevyn Adams and his scouting staff, led by Jerry Forton, can begin to plot which prospects might be available when they are on the clock in the first round. The Sabres plan to hold their next round of amateur scouting meetings before they interview prospects at the combine, which will be held June 4-11 in Buffalo. Read more

Rochester's improbable playoff series win another sign of progress for Sabres: The Amerks will travel to Toronto to play the Marlies in Game 1 on Thursday night. Read more

PHOTOS

