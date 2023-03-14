March 14, 2023

'When is enough, enough?': Amherst projects face growing neighbor pushback

Last month's five-hour Amherst Planning Board meeting is the latest sign that housing projects and commercial developments are now running into fierce, well-organized opposition from some neighbors.

Housing in Amherst, whose population grew 6% over the previous decade, remains in high demand. However, with less easily developed land, the newest projects are targeted for properties that bump up against long-standing homes in the town.

This leads to tension among town officials, developers and neighbors of those project sites, a dynamic that has played out at recent Town Board and Planning Board meetings.

– Stephen T. Watson and Jonathan D. Epstein

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Maybe Jordan Poyer has a point: If you think your taxes are complicated, try being a pro athlete: For athletes earning millions of dollars a year, the difference between a high-tax state, such as New York, and one such as Florida, where there is no state income tax, can add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars over the course of a deal. Read more

Blasdell looks to neighboring fire companies for fire service: Blasdell firefighters have not answered a call since October, and the village sold its ambulance. Today, the once-proud department has fewer members than it did in 1905, and may become the first volunteer department in Erie County to go out of business. Read more

DA's office gets results from investigation into blaze that claimed life of Buffalo firefighter: The on-site investigation into the cause of the fatal four-alarm fire on March 1 that claimed the life of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno is over, with the results being forwarded to the Erie County District Attorney's Office for further review. "I can confirm that the evidence will be turned over to our office for further review to determine if there was any criminal conduct related to the fire," said Kait Munroe, a DA spokeswoman. Read more

Man who admitted killing mother, girlfriend allowed to pull guilty pleas due to lack of 'meaningful' legal representation: A Buffalo man is scheduled to go on trial next month on charges he killed his mother and his girlfriend almost four years ago, charges to which he previously pleaded guilty but has been trying to withdraw for a year and a half. Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio granted Charles L. Jones' request to withdraw his pleas to two counts of second-degree murder, ruling Jones was not afforded constitutionally guaranteed "meaningful representation." Read more

Buffalo man, 47, charged in Broadway pedestrian death: A Buffalo man faces two felony charges in connection with a Feb. 25 hit-and-run that killed a 31-year-old Depew woman, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Read more

WEATHER

More snow on tap for today: A trailing trough from a low pressure storm system to our east, aided by lake enhancement on a colder northwest flow, will up the ante for snow coverage and accumulations today accompanied by a raw breeze, meteorologist Don Paul says.

Ask Don Paul: Has the Western megadrought ended?: The overall improvement in the drought situation is evident in the U.S. Drought Monitor, with large expanses of land and available reservoir-stored water showing marked change, even prior to these latest storms. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Regional banks, including KeyBank, feel the sting from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse: Regional bank stocks, including M&T Bank and KeyBank, endured a wild ride Monday, feeling the fallout from investors nervous about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank over the weekend. M&T Bank's shares fell as much as 8.6% in morning trading, but rebounded to close down 3.4%, at its lowest price since December 2020. KeyBank's stock plunged as much as 38% during the worst of the morning sell-off before bouncing back some to close down 27% for the day, at its lowest closing price since May 2020. Read more

POLITICS

Former Assembly staffer sets sights on Buffalo Common Council seat: Matt Dearing joins a crowded field of candidates for the Ellicott District seat. Read more

Ed Cox set to return as New York State Republican chairman: The Long Island Republican and son-in-law to former President Richard M. Nixon, who served as New York's GOP chairman for a decade until 2019, has secured the support of enough Republican leaders to return as chairman when the committee meets Monday in Albany. Read more

BILLS

Sean McDermott says you can 'never replace' Tremaine Edmunds, but now Bills will have to: The Tremaine Edmunds era in Buffalo has come to a close. Edmunds, 24, is headed to the Chicago Bears, per multiple reports. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that it is a four-year deal for $72 million, with $50 million guaranteed, which is the largest four-year contract for an inside linebacker in the league. Read more

Free agency 2023: What did the Buffalo Bills do as free agency kicked off?: As NFL teams began negotiating free agency contracts Monday, the Buffalo Bills (and Tremaine Edmunds) made plenty of news of their own. Check out all of our free agency coverage here. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Alex Tuch scores twice in return to propel Sabres' comeback win: The Sabres (33-28-5) matched their win total from last season and earned a much-needed win after going 1-5-1 in their previous seven games to draw within five points of the New York Islanders for the second wild-card playoff spot. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.