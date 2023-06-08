June 8, 2023

'It has gotten significantly worse': It could be days before the smoke clears

The acrid smoke from Canadian wildfires that has enveloped Buffalo in heavy haze, turned Manhattan's skyline orange and polluted Central New York's air so badly that health officials warned all residents to stay inside is not going away anytime soon.

Prevailing winds from the northeast were expected to push more massive plumes of smoke south to Buffalo and the rest of New York State again on Thursday, and probably on Friday, too, meteorologists and environmental officials said Wednesday.

An air quality advisory was in effect for all of New York State, except the Adirondacks, on Wednesday. The advisory was extended through Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the widespread smoke "a crisis."

"It is also a dangerous situation," Hochul told reporters in Albany. "We've been monitoring this for well over a week since the fires started in eastern Canada. And I would say over the last 48 hours, it has gotten significantly worse."

The air quality in the Buffalo area steadily worsened through the day Wednesday, going from "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in the morning to just plain "unhealthy," then hitting "very unhealthy" at midday, before improving slightly, according to AirNow.gov, which is operated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and partners.

The Air Quality Index, according to the EPA, was at 230 for Buffalo at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, which indicates health risks were increased for everyone, not just people with underlying health problems. As some of the smoke cleared, it was down to 195 and just "unhealthy" by 2:30 p.m. On the index scale, 0 to 50 is considered healthy air.

– Maki Becker and Will Karr

[Related]: It's not a snow day. How about a smoke day?: After canceling outdoor activities during and after school on Wednesday, Buffalo Schools decided to cancel all outdoor activities for Thursday as well. But that's not enough, Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore said.

Agreement struck 'in principle' on new Seneca Nation gaming compact: Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. announced Wednesday that an agreement had been reached "in principle" with Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration on a new, 20-year gaming compact. Under the original 2002 compact, in exchange for paying a portion of revenues on slot machines and other gaming devices to New York, the Nation obtained the exclusive right to offer those devices west of State Route 14. The agreement expires Dec. 9. Neither side would disclose the broad outlines of the agreement. Armstrong said further details would be announced in the coming days. Read more

Tom Jolls, part of Channel 7's legendary 'Irv, Rick and Tom' broadcast team, dies at 89: Tom Jolls, the affable weatherman on the legendary WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchor team alongside news anchor Irv Weinstein and sports director Rick Azar that dominated local news for decades, died Wednesday in Buffalo Hospice in Cheektowaga. He was 89. Read more

Judge suspends emergency orders barring asylum-seekers from being bused to other NY counties: A federal court ruling has suspended emergency orders from two county executives barring the transportation and housing of New York City asylum-seekers in hotels and other lodging outside the Big Apple. District Court Judge Nelson S. Roman stated that the emergency orders issued in Rockland and Orange counties were fundamentally discriminatory and violated the federal civil and constitutional rights of migrants and asylum-seekers. While that order currently applies only to those two downstate counties, it presents immediate implications for many other counties that issued similar emergency orders. Read more

Tonawanda fires town employee charged in reported domestic incident: An employee with the Town of Tonawanda's Building Department who was arrested one month ago on assault and weapons charges has been fired. The Town Board on Monday formally approved the termination, effective late last month, of Senior Code Enforcement Officer Kristopher D. Kinsella. Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger said the union that represents Kinsella has filed a grievance challenging his termination. Read more

Death lawsuits, criminal records, campaign finance: Major Albany bills on tap in session's final days: The State Senate and Assembly were originally scheduled to finish their work for the year Thursday, but are now set to end Friday, as hundreds of bills small and large wind their way through the state Capitol. Read more

Site inspector killed during Thruway paving project in Pembroke: A 45-year-old construction site inspector was killed on Interstate 90 Wednesday morning after being hit by a dump truck during a repaving project in Pembroke, state police said. The incident happened at 5:38 a.m. in a construction zone on the westbound Thruway between the Pembroke and Batavia exits, the agency said in a news release. Read more

'One last chance': Buffalo man sentenced to time served for assaulting FBI agent: A federal judge Wednesday sentenced a Buffalo man to time served – nine months – for assaulting a federal officer last summer outside the FBI office in downtown Buffalo. Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny called it the last break Tyler Collins will receive in a courtroom. "I'll give you a chance this time – one last chance," Skretny told Collins, 27. Read more

More cloudy, smoky skies: Today will be cloudy with a slight chance of a rain shower and a high near 65 degrees. Read more

Look Inside: Wayland Brewing Co.: Take a look around Orchard Park’s newest social hub that features a brewery, restaurant and bocce court. Read more

Get in on the fun in Irish Classical's splendid 'Importance of Being Earnest': Oscar Wilde’s undisputed masterpiece (if one can say such things about a farce), is being presented through June by Irish Classical Theatre Company and you would be best served to take advantage of the opportunity, News reviewer Melinda Miller says. Read more

Heidi Blickenstaff is amazing in 'Jagged Little Pill': Blickenstaff is phenomenal in a role that demands an astonishing vocal range and an enormous dramatic range, from unbridled angst to silly comedy, News reviewer Anthony Chase says. Read more

Trico project advances toward 2024 completion: The installation of shiny glass windows throughout the Trico Building drew attention recently to the long-vacant downtown Buffalo industrial building, but despite a banner going up to promote its apartments, the first units are almost a year away from being ready. Read more

Rod Watson: Mentoring program can close gender gap for marginalized girls: The Confident Girl Mentoring Program helps girls from marginalized communities cope with everything from sexual abuse to eating disorders in order to recognize their own worth, Watson says. Read more

Erik Brady: A Shakespearean journey from Highmark to … New Highmark: Rich was the name of our current stadium at the front end of its life, Brady writes. That moniker was doubly inspired. Rich Products is a great local company, and the name made good sense: Who’s richer than the NFL? Read more

Alan Pergament: Emily Lampa won't shift to '7Life'; Chelsea Lovell runner-up to Miss New York State: Lampa, a former WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) reporter, confirmed her last day on “AM Buffalo” will be on the program’s final day, June 23. Lampa replaced longtime “AM Buffalo” host Linda Pellegrino in February of 2021. Read more

Bills QB Josh Allen graces cover of Madden NFL 24: 'It's still so hard to believe': “It's such a small select group of people that have been able to be on the cover of Madden,” Allen told The Buffalo News. “And I feel very fortunate and honored to be one of those guys.” Last year, Allen was the most used player in Madden NFL 23, per EA. It’s the first appearance for any Bills player on the cover, and there’s another notable element: Fans will be featured on the cover as never before. Read more

Pass rusher Leonard Floyd arrives in Buffalo: 'I want to win': “I want to win the Super Bowl. And I'm examining teams and looking at the rosters, and the Bills (are) the best, you know what I'm saying? And I just felt like if I come here, I can help the team get there and win again,” Floyd said. Read more

Potential fits for the Sabres with the 13th pick in the NHL draft: Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams and his staff will speak to some prospects this week when the scouting combine is held in Buffalo. Buffalo News sports reporter Lance Lysowski analyzes an early list of whom the Sabres might be able to select and why. Read more

