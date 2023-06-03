June 3, 2023

After preview week, Buffalo AKG Art Museum's Gundlach Building will close for month

The long-awaited reopening of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum will happen as scheduled on June 12, but the three-story, translucent Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building – the centerpiece of the museum's $195 million expansion and restoration project, named for the man whose donation is making much of this possible – will close a week later for up to a month so remaining work can be completed.

"For the record, I apologize to our local community," a visibly disappointed Janne Siren, the museum's director, said Friday about the setback. "We will work day and night to make this as swift a process as possible."

Much of the work needing completion in the Gundlach Building is in the first-floor ticketing area and 38-foot-high multipurpose gallery space. The terrazzo floor for the glass-walled bridge for transporting art, as well as people, still requires a five-step process for sanding and polishing. The museum is also waiting on a delayed order for custom-made terrazzo grills for more than 100 air conditioning ducts on the building's second floor.

Gilbane Construction expects to have work at the Gundlach Building completed July 19, with the building opening to the public the following day. The schedule will be re-evaluated in early July, Siren said, to see if the timeline can be sped up, in which case the building could reopen earlier.

– Mark Sommer

Blizzard report criticizes City of Buffalo for communication failures: A report commissioned by the city and completed by the New York University Robert F. Wagner School of Public Service concluded that the City of Buffalo must improve four areas of impact: roads, utilities, communications and equity. Read more

Medaille's demise shows why many small, private colleges are struggling to survive: Medaille succumbed to a deadly mix of fewer students, rising debt and a modest endowment that squeezed its limited resources dry. And many small, private colleges that depend mostly on tuition to survive face the same forces. Read more

Health equity expert says inequality goes far beyond health issues: Dr. Helene Gayle, who is speaking at an event today at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, said her experience has taught her that health outcomes are inextricably linked to “economic well-being.” Read more

15-year-old faces murder charge in 2022 South Buffalo shooting: A 15-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal shooting of Morrell Buster Jr., who was found dead in the middle of Spaulding Street nearly a year ago, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Read more

Olean pizza shop will pay $150,000 to settle racial harassment suit: Parris Pizza Co., a Domino's Pizza franchise, will pay $150,000 to the affected employees and will send an apology letter to all former employees, the EEOC said. Read more

Criminal contempt charges against Orchard Park gym owner dismissed: Orchard Park Village Justice James C. Cosgrove dismissed a misdemeanor charge of criminal contempt against Orchard Park gym owner Robert F. Dinero, who challenged Covid-19 protocols for gyms and schools. Dinero, 51, had been accused of sending an email to Orchard Park Central Superintendent David Lilleck in violation of a court order of protection that prohibited him from communicating with school district officials. Read more

The lighter side of The News: What does Bob Loblaw think?; Lack of interest; Fantasy gets suplexed: Read the offbeat tales our reporters have gathered for this week's Off Main Street column. Read more

Don Paul's forecast: Heat comes to a halt as cooler weather pattern evolves: A brisk northeast breeze Saturday will hold highs in the 70s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Read more

Our Lady Peace added to Outer Harbor among new concert news: Here's a look at the new show announcements this week. Read more

A guide to Buffalo Pride events: The celebration of the LGBTQ+ community known as Pride Week is actually a full month of events throughout June in Buffalo and Niagara County. Events have started with the spotlight on weekend events that include the Pride Parade and Pride Festival on June 4. Read more

ECIDA seeks to relocate rail lines that hinder redevelopment of Renaissance Commerce Park: As Erie County works to complete its final purchase of another 90 acres of land at the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna, officials want to relocate more than 19,000 feet of railroad tracks, bridges and other facilities. Read more

Spotlight/wages: Pay is rising but inflation is rising faster: Wages keep rising across the Buffalo Niagara region, but they aren't coming close to keeping up with inflation. Read more

As work wraps up on one part of the Metro Rail, it will begin on another: The renovation of the Canalside Metro Rail station on Lower Main Street is almost complete, and track work on the west side of Main at Mohawk Street is expected to begin in August. Read more

Wegmans closing giant store in Massachusetts: The Natick, Mass., store had been the first of its kind for Wegmans, with two stories over 134,000 square feet. Read more

D.J. Dale's leadership at Alabama a draw to Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills: The Buffalo Bills signed the defensive tackle as an undrafted free agent last month, and he’s hoping to carve out a role in the NFL. Read more

Amerks' memorable playoff run ends with 1-0 loss in Game 6 of conference final: In the end, the difference was an innocent shot by the Hershey Bears’ Beck Malentsyn. Malcolm Subban, Rochester’s rock during this run to the Eastern Conference final, kicked the rebound out directly to Shane Gersich, who quickly snapped the puck in with 7:20 left in the second period of Game 6. Read more

Bandits' three pillars Dhane Smith, Steve Priolo, Nick Weiss aim to end NLL Finals hex: The trio gets another chance at a championship today at KeyBank Center in a decisive Game 3 against the Colorado Mammoth. Faceoff is at 7:30 p.m. Read more

2023 Junior League Decorators' Show House: The 22nd Decorators' Show House, the St. Patrick's Friary House, will be open to the public at 102 Seymour St. in Larkinville today through June 24. The 20,070-square-foot Gothic Revival-style friary was built in 1891 in Buffalo's Hydraulics District. Check out our photo gallery here.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

