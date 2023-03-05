COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF

March 5, 2023

After holiday visits with family, Ukrainian students at D’Youville look to their future

The whiteboards in their dorm rooms at D’Youville University say a lot in few words.

In a corner of hers, 17-year-old Anastasiia Horova wrote herself a little pep talk in Ukrainian. Loosely translated, it says, “It is going to be very difficult, but nothing is impossible.” The word “IMPOSSIBLE” is capitalized in English, followed by “Anything is possible” and a smiley face.

Yaroslav Malynych, 18, wrote a brief to-do list on his: “Credit union. Driver license. Internships.” He crossed out “credit union” when he applied for a credit card last week. He put two hashmarks after “internships.”

“I am seeking a summer internship, and I applied for two and already got rejected,” said Malynych, a chemistry major. “It’s hard.”

Horova and Malynych are among 11 students from Ukraine who arrived at D’Youville last fall to study in a safer place than their homeland after Russia invaded it on Feb. 24, 2022. D’Youville quickly responded by offering to sponsor at least 10 students a year from Ukraine to pursue college away from the dangers of war.

– Janet Gramza

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

WEATHER

BILLS

SABRES

PHOTOS

