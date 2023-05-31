May 31, 2023

After disappointing loss of Bills contract, Delaware North stays the course to broaden its business

When Delaware North lost the high-profile hospitality account in 2016 for Yosemite National Park – the family business went through heartbreak.

It happened again this month after finding out that when the new Buffalo Bills stadium is completed in 2026 the Buffalo-based company will no longer provide food and beverage services for its hometown team.

Delaware North officials say they are disappointed by the loss of a high-profile client they had worked with for three decades – a loss that stunned workers at the company's Delaware Avenue headquarters.

But the emotional toll from the loss of the Bills concessions deal to Legends Hospitality belies the company's rebound from the Covid pandemic and the record sales it posted last year. And it isn't deterring Delaware North from its plans to focus more on portions of its business that the company can control, rather than work based on contracts that regularly come up for renewal.

– Mike Petro

Buffalo deputy mayor joining Roswell Park as chief diversity officer: Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney will have a senior leadership position at Roswell Park and have influence on initiatives across the organization, the cancer center said Tuesday. Rodriguez-Dabney will work on diversity, equity and inclusion across all Roswell Park teams and departments. Read more

Public weighs in on New York State's $4.2 billion environmental bond act: New York State voters last year approved a $4.2 billion bond act focused on safeguarding the environment. Now, it's time to start deciding how to put the funding to use. The state kicked off that process on Tuesday at the University at Buffalo's North Campus. Read more

Unclear if asylum-seekers will come to Erie County, Gov. Kathy Hochul says: Hochul, during an appearance in Amherst, said the state still is assessing possible locations, including state college dormitories, for housing migrants to alleviate the pressure on New York City. Read more

Suspect in chase that led to pedestrian death faced earlier charges in attack on cops at Burgard: The Buffalo man accused of shooting at a car that crashed and fatally struck a pedestrian last week faced charges four years ago that he attacked two police officers at Burgard High School, an encounter that figured into a judge's decision Tuesday to keep him in custody on his current federal charge. Marlon Servance, 22, who pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in the earlier case, was granted youthful offender status and put on probation after the 2019 incident, during which one officer was choked and lost consciousness while the other officer suffered a head injury after being struck with a cellphone. Read more

19-year-old arrested after Town of Tonawanda officer is dragged during traffic stop: A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident Monday night in which a Tonawanda police officer was dragged by a motorist fleeing from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle. Read more

Police use helicopters to seize 31 ATVs and dirt bikes in Buffalo: A detail that uses police helicopters to track ATVs and dirt bikes operating within Buffalo city limits confiscated 31 of the vehicles over Memorial Day weekend. Read more

Brockport, Rochester men identified as pilot, passenger killed in Orleans County plane crash: The initial findings of the investigation into the crash of a "hand-built, experimental aircraft" in Orleans County on Sunday revealed the wings of the craft detached from the fuselage, the Orleans County Sheriff's Office said. The crash killed the pilot and a passenger, identified as Earl J. Luce Jr., 70, of Brockport, and Morris Wortman, 72, of Rochester. Read more

Group assault on Niagara Falls Tim Hortons worker captured on video: A worker at a Tim Hortons in Niagara Falls was beaten by several people while at work Sunday night, a disturbing attack that was captured on video and posted on Facebook. Read more

More sunshine on tap: It will be a mostly sunny day. The high temperature is expected to reach the mid-80s. Read more

Kelly Craig finds Pride in artistry, magic of being a drag performer: Craig wears a few hats in the community. She also works as executive director of Pride Center of WNY and plays a key role in organizing Pride festivities, such as the Pride Parade and Pride Festival, that she estimates serve over 30,000 people in the LGBTQ+ community every year. And at the end of Pride Week, she’ll be performing June 4 at Club Marcella as Keke Valasquez-Lord. Read more

Alan Pergament: Houston landing for Elyse Smith revealed; Ch. 7's Lia Lando plays journalist on TV shows: Smith confirmed over the weekend on social networks that she is joining KTRK, the ABC owned and operated affiliate in Houston as a weekend evening meteorologist and weather reporter. Read more

Beverage company thirsting for growth plans expansion in Dunkirk: Dutch soft drinks and bottling company Refresco Beverages US is planning to add a second facility after agreeing to buy the long-vacant Kraft and ConAgra building from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency. Read more

Busti solar project developer seeks $3.3M in tax breaks from CCIDA: Dennis Ryan's ESG Energy Holdings wants to construct a pair of 5-megawatt solar arrays, using 66 acres of land adjacent to the Cummins Engine plant in Jamestown. Read more

Bills' OTA Observations: Ken Dorsey taps brakes on Dalton Kincaid, but rookie TE looks good: Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey tapped the brakes on fans’ already high expectations for first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid. Then Kincaid went out and showed off his outstanding hands in catching passes from quarterback Josh Allen. Read more

Mike Harrington: Jack and Sam Show comes to NHL's biggest stage as former Sabres stars battle for Cup: While it's true the Sabres gave up the two best players in the trades and those two guys are battling for the Stanley Cup, let's not forget they got quite a haul for Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart, too, Harrington writes. Here's the list: Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Noah Ostlund. A draft pick that was turned into Jordan Greenway. Jiri Kulich. And almost-certain goalie of the future Devon Levi. Read more

