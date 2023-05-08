May 8, 2023

After a month standoff, what did Gov. Kathy Hochul win in the state budget?

The morning after the state budget finally passed, Gov. Kathy Hochul was in New York City to take a long-awaited victory lap.

She did two television interviews, then traveled to upper Manhattan, where a stage full of district attorneys and New York City Mayor Eric Adams awaited. They stood behind Hochul as she signed the budget, a photo op a month in the making.

New York's 2019 bail reform law, eliminating cash bail for most misdemeanors and some nonviolent felonies, was a major political problem for Hochul during her election campaign last year, amid rising crime. And during this spring’s state budget negotiations, Hochul refused to sign an agreement unless it gave judges clearer discretion over setting bail.

“It's been a long few weeks,” Hochul said. “Groundhog day, couple of times. Groundhog weeks, groundhog month, but here we are. But I said from the very beginning, it's not a race to a deadline. It's a race to the right results ... Throughout this process, public safety has been front and center for me because we always had the victims of crimes and their families in mind.”

– Chris Bragg

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Prosecutors oppose sharing Tops shooting evidence with victims' families: In a new court filing, the government prosecutors warned it would be impossible to keep sensitive information properly secured during the criminal case against Payton Gendron once it is used in civil lawsuits, adding that its prosecution against him takes priority over any pending or potential civil lawsuits arising from the mass shooting. Read more

School districts across Western New York combining sports teams to give students opportunities to play: Districts across the region have combined teams in virtually every sport, from football and basketball to swimming, bowling and hockey. There's a variety of reasons schools decide to merge teams, said Mark DiFilippo, the executive director of Section VI Athletics, the organization that governs high school sports in Western New York. But the end goal is to give student athletes the opportunity to continue playing the sports they love. Read more

Tonawanda mulls fate of employee charged after reported domestic violence incident: A Town of Tonawanda employee is facing assault and weapons charges after police responded to a reported domestic violence incident Thursday morning, authorities said Sunday. Kristopher D. Kinsella, a senior code enforcement officer, remains an active Tonawanda employee as town officials weigh what, if any, disciplinary action can be brought against him for reported misconduct that occurred while he was off duty, Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger said. Kinsella, who is also the town's fire inspector, is involved in the town's efforts to force property owner Frank Juliano to make renovations long sought by neighbors to apartments on and along Kenmore Avenue. Read more

Cleveland Hill seniors honor child murdered amid custody dispute: Jacqueline Franchetti's daughter Kyra was just 2 years old when her father took her for a court-mandated, unsupervised visit, shot her and himself and set his house on fire. Franchetti believes her daughter would still be alive today if the Family Court judge on the case had recognized signs that Kyra was in danger – signs she said she tried desperately to bring to the judge's attention. Sunday, about 50 seniors from Cleveland Hill High School in Cheektowaga walked in Kyra's memory and held a community event to raise awareness for Kyra's Law – a package of bills to protect children in custody cases. Read more

Our City Action Buffalo endorses three Common Council candidates: The political action group Our City Action Buffalo has officially announced its support for three candidates in this year's election for Buffalo Common Council. The endorsements for Western New York Law Center staffer Kathryn Franco in the University District, former mayoral candidate India Walton in the Masten District and Buffalo Teachers Federation leader Eve Shippens in the North District were announced Saturday evening. Read more

Cuba residents accused of $30,000 food stamp fraud while scrapping: Sheriff's investigators determined Kayla Kellogg and Christopher Amrhein had failed to report $270,000 in income from selling scrap metals between 2016 and 2021, allowing them to fraudulently receive $29,733 in SNAP benefits. Read more

WEATHER

Mild day: A mix of sunshine and clouds. High will be around 67 degrees. Read more

BILLS

Sold-out charity softball game 'truly remarkable' to Bills safety Micah Hyde: Micah Hyde hosted his third charity softball game Sunday, and it attracted a sold-out crowd of 16,000. “I can’t even put into words how much this means to Imagine For Youth (Foundation), myself and my family,” Hyde said. “It’s truly remarkable. … The City of Buffalo, it isn’t surprising to me. This is what they do: They rally around us, and we’re raising a lot of money for the kids in the community.” Read more

SABRES

Inside the NHL: Where do the Sabres want Connor Bedard to land (or not land)?: The Sabres are in the lottery, but can't get Bedard under the current rules. Repeating: The Sabres can't get Bedard. They're No. 13 with a 2% chance of "winning" the lottery – but a victory would only allow them to move up 10 spots to No. 3 under changes passed in 2021. That means only the top 11 teams in the lottery can get No. 1. Ottawa (2.5%), Pittsburgh (1.5%), Nashville (0.5%) and Calgary (0.5%) are the other teams joining Buffalo who can't get the big prize. The best odds to get Bedard? The top four are Anaheim (18.5%), Columbus (13.5%), Chicago (11.5%) and San Jose (9.5%). Read more

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Complete coverage: All-Western New York girls basketball teams for 2022-23: Get all the All-WNY girls basketball coverage in one place: Player of the Year; large and small teams with player capsules; honorable mentions; all-league teams and more. Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: A day at Sahlen Field for the Micah Hyde charity softball game: Buffalo Bills fans packed into a sold-out Sahlen Field for Micah Hyde's third annual charity softball game Sunday. See all of Harry Scull Jr.'s photos of the event here.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.