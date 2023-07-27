July 27, 2023

'We're still healing': After a difficult couple of years, Mercy Flight charts a path forward

Margaret Ferrentino struggles at first to describe the most difficult stretch in Mercy Flight's 42-year history.

"I don't even know if there are words," said Ferrentino, Mercy Flight's president who has been involved in the nonprofit organization since its inception.

There was the hard landing in October 2021, when a pilot lost visual reference to the ground in a fog just north of Genesee County Airport. No one was seriously hurt, but that helicopter was badly damaged and decommissioned.

Then on April 26, 2022, Mercy Flight pilot James E. Sauer and Bell Helicopter flight instructor Stewart M. Dietrick were killed in a crash during a training exercise in the Town of Elba. The National Transportation Safety Board has not yet completed its investigation into the crash, though a preliminary report last May suggested the main rotor blade may have sliced the helicopter's tail.

Ferrentino said nothing could prepare her and the organization for that day, even in a high-risk industry.

"It continues to be difficult," she said. "We're still healing."

As the organization recovered, Mercy Flight founder Douglas H. Baker died Aug. 19, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Two days after Baker's funeral service, Ferrentino lost her father.

Through it all, Mercy Flight persevered and found its path forward through community support and a focus on its mission of providing air and ground ambulance services across Western New York.

On top of the emotional toll, there was the operational challenge of going from four helicopters down to two, which limited the organization's ability to respond to as many air ambulance calls as it did at full strength.

– Jon Harris

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Runways at Buffalo Niagara airport will be closed overnight this weekend: Due to construction, Buffalo Niagara International Airport's runways will close from 9 p.m. until the following morning on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. Read more

Eat in the street? Common Council's patio dining ordinance gives Buffalo restaurants more flexibility: Tweaks to city law during Covid-19 to bolster options for outdoor dining and to help Buffalo restaurants stay in business have now become permanent. It's welcome news to restaurant owners scrambling to maximize business during the warm-weather season. Read more

Rod Watson: Job fair at UB for lawyers aims to make critical profession look like society: With free transportation and lodging, next month’s Empire State Legal Diversity Career Fair at the University at Buffalo knocks down barriers to increasing representation in all its forms. The goal is to make the legal profession more representative of society. Read more

Judge orders new trial, frees Niagara Falls man convicted in 2010 robberies: State Supreme Court Justice Betty Calvo-Torres set no bail in releasing Michael D. Agee, who was convicted in 2012 for two robberies in December 2010. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, plus an additional five years for a separate shooting. Read more

Phishing scam costs NY Assembly Republicans $55K: In December, the State Assembly Republicans’ campaign arm fell victim to a scam that cost the committee $55,000, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The incident was described as a phishing scam in which the committee wired $55,000 to a company called “Portland & Cromwell Consulting.” Read more

All Saints Catholic Church in Buffalo will be listed for sale, but remain open: All Saints Catholic Church, the only Catholic church in Buffalo’s Riverside section, will be put up for sale – likely this fall – as part of a plan to market a large school building, parish hall and rectory adjacent to the church. Read more

Buffalo police release video, seek information on vandalism at Martin Luther King Jr. Park: Buffalo police request help in identifying suspects in the vandalism that damaged Martin Luther King Jr. Park Casino earlier this month. Police on Wednesday shared a 45-second video of six people outside the casino about 8 p.m. July 12, shortly before $50,000 in damages were reported inside the facility. Read more

Alan Pergament: US women's soccer a winner in WNY; it would be a surprise if Josh Allen joins Netflix series: The U.S. women’s soccer team’s 3-0 victory over Vietnam Friday night led by Sophia Smith in the opening Group Stage game of the World Cup had a 3.5 rating on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate. Read more

WEATHER

Unsettled: Cloudy morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

After finding success on Transit Road, This Little Pig settles in Clarence Hollow: At 10651 Main St. in Clarence, formerly Cornerstone Bar & Grill, Jeff and Mandy Cooke have found a new home for This Little Pig’s barbecue, eclectic specials and kicked-up Americana. Read more

BILLS

Bills Observations: Unheralded Tyrel Dodson mans the middle on Day 1: “My approach is the same as it is every year, being the best player I can be, defense, special teams,” Dodson said after practice at St. John Fisher University. “My mindset has always been to be the starting middle linebacker." Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Stefon Diggs' insight made Day 1 of Bills camp a no-doubt success: The Buffalo Bills say everything is great between them and receiver Stefon Diggs. After the first training camp practice, that was a believable thought, Ryan O'Halloran writes. Read more

PHOTOS

Day 1 of Buffalo Bills training camp: The Buffalo Bills kicked off training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Wednesday, and Buffalo News Photographer Harry Scull Jr. was there the capture the action. See the photos here.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.