May 11, 2023

A year after Tops massacre spotlighted Buffalo's food gap: Where do we stand?

The mass shooting at Tops Markets last May spotlighted the scarcity of fresh grocery options for residents in predominantly Black communities in Buffalo.

Decades of disinvestment meant the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood had only one major supermarket – and the massacre closed it for months.

The morning after the mass shooting, Rev. Denise Walden-Glen of VOICE Buffalo helped lead a vigil where she and other pastors preached love but decried the disparity that led the shooter to target the store because the population in its ZIP code is 78% Black.

The renovated Tops store reopened in July, but a year after the shooting Walden-Glen said she finds it “heartbreaking” it remains the neighborhood's sole supermarket.

Food insecurity is still a daunting issue in Buffalo's Black neighborhoods. The Tops store remains the only major supermarket in that part of the city – with no current plans for others to open. Instead, the added attention has spurred several smaller-scale initiatives that hold promise of helping to bring more healthy food options to the community.

More than 90,000 people live in the 14 neighborhoods between Main Street and the eastern edge of Buffalo, yet it remains underserved by grocery stores, restaurants and other retail outlets compared to wealthier neighborhoods. In the days after the massacre, a rallying cry emerged: abolish the "food desert" and "food apartheid" labels by bringing more options for fresh food to the neighborhoods.

– Janet Gramza

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

New York amends concealed carry law after legal challenges from gun owners: New York lawmakers amended the 2022 Concealed Carry Improvement Act while passing the state budget to try and address ongoing legal challenges from gun rights advocates in federal courts. Pastors are now permitted to carry firearms at their church, as are "persons responsible for security" at places of worship. Read more

Buffalo Together fund focuses on making lasting impact: The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund's impact was always meant to be long term. While a separate fund raised and distributed money last year to those impacted by the May 14 massacre, the Buffalo Together fund was created with a broader mission: lifting up East Buffalo and addressing racial inequities. Read more

Judge won't 'take another chance' on man charged in Hertel Avenue hate crime, rejects bail request: Michael J. Cremen's defense attorney on Wednesday told the judge Cremen promised to remain in the city if granted bail, and offered to wear an ankle monitor and be supervised by the Erie County Probation Department. But Cremen, who skipped many previous court appearances, had been wanted on two warrants and was picked up in Arkansas, saw his bid for bail fail. "There is no way I'm going to release him and take another chance on him," State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller said. "I took one chance and he blew it big time." Read more

Gender identity, book bans shape crowded race for Orchard Park School Board: School Board meetings in Orchard Park have been anything but dull in recent months. Parents have questioned the appropriateness of school library books, and in December the School Board adopted a gender identity policy that ignited speeches for and against it during the public comment period. The issues have spilled over in the race for three board seats next week, and prompted some students to form Students Protecting Education, a nonprofit group that promotes diverse, inclusive and equitable education for all students. Read more

United Way's 2022 fundraising campaigns raised $11.5 million: The United Way of Buffalo & Erie County has raised a grand total of $11.5 million in revenue for its 2022 fundraising campaigns, the charitable organization announced this week. More than $2.4 million of that figure was raised through two of the agency's special disaster funds, said Jennifer Owen, marketing and communications director for the United Way. Read more

WEATHER

Peeks of sun: Today will feature a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 68 degrees. Read more

GUSTO

Hurry to get your $25 tickets for these Buffalo-area summer concerts: Concerts by Brooks & Dunn and Bryan Adams are among the shows that are part of the $25 ticket special through Live Nation’s annual sale known as “Concert Week.”The concert promoter has nearly 4,000 concerts on sale across North America, including concerts at KeyBank Center, Darien Lake and Artpark, along with upstate venues. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Chemical Design parent seeks NCIDA tax breaks: Zeton is asking the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency for $732,437 in property, sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks over 15 years for the $5.23 million project. The NCIDA will hold a public hearing on May 30 before considering the application next month. Read more

ACV Auctions upbeat about sales outlook: ACV Auctions is feeling more upbeat about where the vehicle market is headed. The Buffalo online vehicle auction platform now expects full-year revenues between $468 million and $478 million. That estimate is between 11% and 13% higher than the guidance ACV most recently provided. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Buffalo’s racial terrorist didn’t win. Let’s keep it that way: If living well is the best revenge, the resulting focus on helping Black Buffalonians live better is the ultimate rebuke to him and all who think like him, Watson writes. Read more

BILLS

Bills schedule roundtable: Opener opponent? Games looking forward to? Over/under 11.5 wins?: News Bills writers Jay Skurski, Ryan O'Halloran, Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald weigh in on some scheduling topics before the unveiling. Read more

Source: Bills sign draft picks Justin Shorter, Dorian Williams to rookie contracts: The Buffalo Bills got a jump-start Wednesday on inking their rookie draft class. A league source confirmed to The Buffalo News that the team has agreed to contracts with third-round pick Dorian Williams, a linebacker from Tulane, and fifth-round pick Justin Shorter, a wide receiver from Florida. Both signings were first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC-TV in Houston. Read more

Rookie guard Nick Broeker's ties to Buffalo Bills include a connection to legendary Billy Shaw: When Jake Thornton was growing up, the Buffalo Bills were the only team he followed. Now the offensive line coach at Auburn, Thornton is the grandson of Billy Shaw. Shaw played his entire career with the Bills when they were in the AFL. He is on the Wall of Fame, and in retirement would take his family to games. Thornton, who was the offensive line coach for two years at Ole Miss before moving to Auburn, has another reason to keep following the Bills after the team drafted guard Nick Broeker, one of his former Rebels players, in the seventh round. Read more

SABRES

Sabres prospect Tyson Kozak having an 'incredibly impressive' rookie season with Amerks: At only 20 years old, Kozak is among the Amerks’ most trusted forwards. He’s responsible defensively, blocks shots, shuts down opposing power plays, wins important faceoffs and, when necessary, defends himself. Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: Clean Sweep 2023 kicks off in East Buffalo: Clean Sweep 2023 kicked off with dozens of volunteers mowing lots, clearing debris and picking up trash along residential streets in Buffalo on Wednesday. Take a look at Joshua Bessex's photos here.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

