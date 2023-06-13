June 13, 2023

A new era begins for Buffalo AKG Art Museum with reopening

A new era for the Buffalo AKG Art Museum was launched Monday, as politicians, museum leaders and invited guests celebrated the formal opening of a museum that last welcomed visitors 1,316 days ago.

Under a tent to keep about 350 people dry from persistent rain, speakers spent more than two hours lauding the new three-story glass-and-marble edifice, named for Jeffrey E. Gundlach and designed by OMA’s Shohei Shigematsu, as well as the gloriously restored 1905 building and the reimagined 1962 building.

They also praised past and present board members, including Chair Alice Jacobs, Buffalo AKG Director Janne Sirén and museum staff, as well as financial contributors and those who handled construction.

“I am speechless at the breadth of beauty that surrounds this place, far beyond my expectations when I was first shown plans by a very enthusiastic leader of this institution,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, referring to Sirén.

– Mark Sommer

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Cause sought after Lockport cave tour boat overturns, killing 1 and injuring 11: One person died and 11 people were injured late Monday morning after the boat carrying them on a Lockport cave tour overturned. Twenty-nine people were on the boat at the time it capsized, including 28 hospitality workers from across Niagara County and one tour staffer. Read more

How the secretive Seneca gaming deal stalled in Albany: Top Hochul officials did not deny that a Rochester casino was part of a deal with the Seneca Nation, and on Saturday, the Assembly refused to pass the bill authorizing Hochul to enter a new compact. Read more

Medaille's demise has students scrambling to find new college homes: Dozens of the 1,700 students affected by Medaille's closing came to campus Monday for a Teach-Out Partners College Fair. The event featured the colleges and universities offering to accept Medaille students with no admissions process and for no higher cost than Medaille. Read more

Buffalo man accused of taking stolen street sweeper on 5-mile joyride, crashing it into police car: A 22-year-old man is accused of swiping a street sweeper and taking it for a 5-mile joyride from Amherst to Buffalo. Read more

Grand Island man identified as pilot killed in Porter plane crash: The 35-year-old man was the only person aboard the aircraft that crashed in a field Sunday in the Town of Porter. Read more

Catholic Health to reconfigure Mount St. Mary's Hospital, with plans to reduce beds and cut some services: Catholic Health System late Monday announced a "reconfiguration plan" that will shift maternity and surgical services away from Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: Rain finally arrives; drier later this week: Some morning sunshine should boost the high to near 70, but another area of low pressure will bring additional scattered showers and thunderstorms by late in the day and into tonight. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Have wildfire impacts in Western New York been underestimated?: "I didn’t make the connection between more frequent upper air blocking patterns probably linked to more rapid warming in the northern latitudes," Paul writes. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Louisiana Cookery, New Orleans cooking comes to Cheektowaga: In 2017 Amy and Mark Powlenko shifted from truck to restaurant, and their little Cheektowaga spot gets the details right. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Amherst's Arbordale Nursery site targeted for new apartment complex: The Green Organization is proposing to demolish the 11,750-square-foot landscape and nursery operation at 480 Dodge and build four- and five-story apartment buildings on the northern portion of the property, each containing 52 units, for a total of 104. Read more

Ellicott plans four-story building on former George's Market site: George's Produce Market in Williamsville was sold nearly six years ago, but is just now becoming a combination of housing and commercial space. Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: Why the implausible TV dominance of Irv, Rick and Tom never will be repeated: Pergament says Irv Weinstein may have captured the trio’s success best when they were inducted into the Buffalo Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame in 1998. “I think Rick, Tom and I worked because people felt we were approachable, we were regular guys," he said. Read more

BILLS

Von Miller: New Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd has 'wrecking ball' mentality: Von Miller and Leonard Floyd were teammates for the last half of the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 Super Bowl-winning season and Miller endorsed the Bills' decision to sign Floyd last week. Read more

SABRES

Victor Olofsson and his camp expect a trade from Sabres, but it could take a while: Olofsson’s benching signaled to other teams in the NHL that the Swedish winger could be available in a trade this summer. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: 'Driver' of Vegas offense, Jack Eichel is one win from Stanley Cup glory: Former Sabres center Jack Eichel, traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in November 2021, had never appeared in a playoff game until this year. He is now one win from the Stanley Cup. Read more

PHOTOS

