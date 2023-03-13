March 13, 2023

David Robinson: A jobs recovery is coming. Will Buffalo Niagara have the workers to get there?

The Buffalo Niagara region’s long and sluggish recovery from the Covid-19 recession suddenly is a lot closer to the finish line.

Not because there’s been a wave of new hiring over the past few months, with new companies swooping in to add thousands of new workers, but because of a few clicks on a computer keyboard.

The state Labor Department – as it does every year at this time – went back and reviewed its employment data from across the state, this time using more extensive and accurate information collected from companies into the early fall.

What that review found was that the Buffalo Niagara job market has been considerably stronger than first reported. The revisions weren’t strong enough to wipe out all of the lingering job losses since the pandemic hit, but they were robust enough to cut the deficit almost in half.

That makes a huge difference. Instead of being down almost 25,000 jobs since the pandemic began, the region now is just 12,600 jobs short, according to recently released data.

It puts the recovery at a point where it’s now possible to project that – barring a recession – the region just might be able to fully recover its lost jobs by the end of the year.

How a YMCA VP is using her skills as a former Buffalo Jill to bolster its branches: Danielle Roberts, vice president of community impact for the YMCA, is quarterbacking the annual capital campaign, and a $30 million effort to replace the Delaware and Ken-Ton branches with a new, 65,000-square-foot structure in North Buffalo. Read more

After four-week delay, board will meet on Bills stadium deal: The Erie County Stadium Corp. will meet Wednesday – almost four weeks after its last meeting was postponed – to vote on the latest Buffalo Bills stadium-related items, but it remains unknown whether more project paperwork or a lease will be released. Read more

In race for Ellicott District Council seat, departing Pridgen supports political veteran Halton-Pope: With outgoing Ellicott District Council Member Darius Pridgen at her side, Leah Halton-Pope announced she will seek the Ellicott District seat and said if elected she intended to “continue the progress” started by Pridgen. Read more

Housing discrimination complaints soared in Western New York in 2022: Housing advocates are warning of a significant increase in discrimination by Western New York landlords, after a local nonprofit organization received more than 415 reports of housing discrimination last year – the most in nearly 40 years. Read more

Snow showers may return: Skies will be cloudy, with steady temperatures in the mid-30s. Snow accumulations are expected to be less than 1 inch. Read more

Uniland plans demo of two vacant buildings at Hertel-Elmwood intersection: The Amherst-based developer wants permission from the Buffalo Planning Board to demolish a vacant former warehouse and office at 33 Norris St. and a vacant former auto repair shop at 742 Hertel. The Norris property consists of a two-story, 14,500-square-foot brick building, while the Hertel property is a single-story, 4,500-square-foot brick and concrete masonry structure. Read more

PolitiFact: For New York counties, a lot of money at stake in Hochul's Medicaid move: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal for 2023-24 calls for the Enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage, or eFMAP, to be held back by the state to cover other costs in the state Medicaid program. If Hochul’s budget is adopted with this provision, it calls for intercepting $625 million that would have gone to counties and New York City, though budget experts we spoke with said that with the change, counties would be out between $625 million to $1 billion. Counties also claim that they are owed an additional $1.2 billion in other payments from these federal funds, known as reconciliation payments, dating back to 2017, because, they say, Congress intended these funds to help with the local share. Read more

Free agency 2023: What will the Buffalo Bills do as free agency begins?: As NFL teams prepare to begin negotiating free agency contracts Monday, The Buffalo News takes a look at what moves the Buffalo Bills may make on the free agency market. Check out all of our coverage here.

Alex Tuch returns to Sabres practice, but Mattias Samuelsson and Eric Comrie are lost to week-to-week injuries: Winger Alex Tuch made a surprise return to Buffalo Sabres practice Sunday morning in KeyBank Center. But just as one of their top forwards returned to the ice, the Sabres will now be without one of their best defensemen. Read more

