Aug. 15, 2023

'A mini-hospital': $23 million Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center nears opening

Named after major Roswell Park donor Scott Bieler, CEO of West Herr Automotive Group, the two-story, 30,000-square-foot structure with an eye-grabbing exterior visible from the I-290 is scheduled to open Sept. 11, according to the cancer center's website.

"We're excited about the finishing touches underway now as we get ready to greet our first patients at the Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center in a few weeks," said Roswell Park spokesperson Annie Deck-Miller, who declined further comment until the building opens.

For Roswell Park, the new center is an important part of its plan to adapt to the changing health care market, grow its offerings and expand its reach.

It brings Roswell closer to a big part of its patient base, adding services in Amherst at a time when more than two of every five of its patients live north of Buffalo.

It also enhances Roswell's outpatient services as the health care industry shifts more care out of the hospital.

– Jon Harris

From wiretap warning to ethics officer: Erie County assistant DA faced no discipline for altering warrant documents: The state court system’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics has said the allegations against Paul J. Williams III, if true, call into question his "fitness as a lawyer." District Attorney John J. Flynn said that while what the attorney did was wrong, to him, it didn’t amount to a “substantive” change in what police could access in their investigation. Read more

State study: Risk of facial recognition in schools may outweigh benefits: Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster, sponsored the law that banned biometric identifying technology in schools until the state prepared a report on the technology and the issues connected with it. That report was released last week. State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa is expected to determine in the next few weeks whether to allow the purchase of biometric identifying technology in public schools. Read more

Buffalo mother loses only child in triple shooting: 'I wish we could go back and rewind the time': DeMarkus D. Manners was one of three people shot shortly after 11:30 p.m. July 30 while in a vehicle on Isabelle Street in the city's Riverside neighborhood. Read more

Erie County to review and provide some internal post-blizzard reports: In response to a Freedom of Information Law request regarding any Erie County post-blizzard analysis or reports, County Attorney Jeremy Toth has said the county intends to provide The Buffalo News redacted versions of department analyses and that those reports are currently being reviewed. Toth has stated that since the county’s departmental reports on the blizzard are considered internal documents under state FOIL, any opinions that are included in these documents are not subject to public release and may be redacted. Read more

'A mural of the living': New 10-story mural reflects its Buffalo neighborhood: The mural, created by Aaron Li-Hill, on the southeast facade of the Lyndon Baines Johnson Apartments is the Buffalo AKG Art Museum Public Art Initiative's biggest to date, and the first to appear on a Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority building. Read more

State audit cites Brocton Central School District for excess fund balances: The Brocton Central School Board and district officials have been cited by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for setting aside too much money for fund balances and for paying claims that were not properly audited. Read more

Southtowns chamber chief Cynthia Matla gets probation after stealing more than $165,000: Matla, 46, of Hamburg, paid full restitution of $178,682 to the chamber and the state Department of Taxation and Finance as part of a plea agreement, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. Read more

Were you there when Rich Stadium opened? Tell us your story: This week marks 50 years since Rich Stadium opened. We'd love to hear your memories from that day. Send us a short clip of yourself reminiscing – 60 seconds or less – to citydesk@buffnews.com. We may use it in a video on buffalonews.com. Read more

Rainy: Showers and thunderstorms with a high in the mid-70s. Read more

New brewery’s mantra: It’s a sad day when you don’t drink beer: The owners of Sad Boys Brewing Co., a fledgling brewery on the fringe of Larkinville, believe so much that any day without beer is a sad day that they worked that philosophy into the name of their business. Read more

Ciminelli completes $5M renovation of Lafayette Court Building to secure 2nd M&T tech hub: The lobby – with its new industrial-chic and warehouse-gray look; open space; exposed lighting, ductwork and pipes; an architectural ceiling; murals; and overhead garage doors – is consistent with the look M&T sought for its tech hub on five of the building's eight floors. Read more

Chautauqua native plans redevelopment project in Jamestown: A New York City developer who grew up in Chautauqua County wants to revive a landmark waterfront building and former bar and music venue into a small business, retail and recreation hub that would include co-working space and vacation rentals. Rahsaan Graham's Jade Empire is proposing to redevelop a 12,000-square-foot vacant building at 106-108 Fairmount Ave. in Jamestown, one block from the Chadakoin River. Read more

CertainTeed's local operations sold: CertainTeed's Buffalo manufacturing operations have a new owner. Oldcastle APG has acquired CertainTeed's fencing, railing and decking division, including its production at a plant in Lakeside Commerce Park in Buffalo. The deal did not encompass all of CertainTeed's businesses. Read more

Jim Kelly's annual golf tournament surpasses $7 million in charitable donations: “It's unbelievable – this is 36 years running strong,” ex-Buffalo Bills linebacker Darryl Talley said. “They've done a fabulous job as far as keeping it alive and keeping it moving forward. They're getting a chance to help some good kids, too.” Read more and view photos

How the Sabres might solve their surplus on defense before the season begins: How will the Sabres address the surplus on defense created by the additions of Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson? Here’s a look at the rest of the defense depth chart, ranked from most likely to be dealt to least likely. Read more

