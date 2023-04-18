BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

April 20-27, 2023

Buffalo Party for the Planet. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Ave. Admission is $17.95 adults, $15.95 seniors, $13.95 ages 2 to 12, and free for children younger than 2 (buffalozoo.org).

Learn about zoo animals, caring for them, and sustainability at this event that celebrates Earth Day and local conservation efforts. There will be talks on giraffes, zebras and one-horned rhinos, plus docents will share biofacts and information about how to get involved in the zoo’s conservation work. Meet smaller animals and reptiles inside the gorilla exhibit lobby, Arctic Conservation Interpretive Center, Amphibian and Reptile Center and M&T Bank Rainforest Falls, too.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Mozart’s Magic Flute. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $42 to $108 (bpo.org).

“The Queen of the Night” is the song that comes to mind when you think of opera, with a high-pitched, staccato melody sung by a character who directly contrasts the piece’s feel: the deranged Queen, Pamina’s mother. One of Mozart’s most popular works, this fantasy opera follows the journey of Prince Tamino and bird-catcher Papageno in rescuing Pamina. The two-hour, semi-staged show includes a full cast of SUNY Fredonia College Hillman Opera program singers accompanied by the BPO.

Buffalo Niagara Art Association Annual Spring Members Exhibition. Opening reception noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Continues on view through May 19 at the Artists Group Gallery, One Linwood Ave. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Nearly 60 works of art in a range of styles and mediums including oil paintings, watercolors and mixed-media are featured in this exhibit of recent works by Buffalo Niagara Art Association members. The show is juried by Jeff Watkins, a professional sign painter, muralist and gold leaf specialist with more than 40 years of experience in the sign business. Now focusing on art full time, his watercolor artwork has been published in “Splash 3” by Rachel Wolf, “The Simple Secret to Better Painting” by Greg Albert and Hazel Harrison’s “Watercolors in a Weekend,” and he is a listed artist at the Burchfield Penney Art Center.

Earth Day Fair. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew.

This event covers multiple ways you can live a more sustainable lifestyle, with organizations like Clean Communities of WNY and DEC Office of Climate Change covering everything from electric cars and recycling practices to the Erie County Climate Action Plan. Play the Carbon Challenge Game, sample bird-friendly coffee and enter to win prizes, or learn about green energy and food choices and check out the rain barrels decorated by Erie County students.

Buffalo Blues & Roots Festival. 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Tickets are $30 general admission, $55 VIP (buffaloriverworks.com).

Canadian blues rock singer and songwriter Colin James culminates his current U.S. tour by headlining this second annual festival that also features national touring artist Selwyn Birchwood. Other performances are by Native American folk singer Tonemah plus such locally based blues and roots acts as Patti Parks, Miller & the Other Sinners Band and Growlers Blues Band.

“Rust & Redemption: Requiem for a Buffalo Grunge Band.” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 5 p.m. Saturdays from Friday, April 21 through Saturday, May 13 at American Repertory Theater of WNY, 545 Elmwood Ave. Tickets are $15-$20 (eventbrite.com).

ART concludes its 2022-23 season with this play about a former Buffalo grunge band facing issues from its past 20 years after a bitter breakup. In "Rust & Redemption," members of Sidewalk Nickel reunite to divide songwriting credits and settle their rocky past when another band wants to buy their song "Canalside Summer." This is the second of j. Snodgrass’ plays featured at American Repertory Theater this season, after his one-act was also included in “Mercy Seat,” a tribute to post-punk musician Nick Cave.

“Six.” Runs from Tuesday, April 25 through Sunday, May 7 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Times are 7:30 p.m. April 25-28 and May 2-5; 2 and 8 p.m. April 29 and May 6; 1 and 6:30 p.m. April 30 and May 7. Tickets start at $50 (ticketmaster.com).

This musical re-casts the six wives of Henry VIII as pop star icons competing for who had the worst marriage to the man. Catherine of Aragon’s “No Way” is modeled after Beyoncé and Shakira, while Anne Boleyn sings “Don’t Lose Ur Head” in the styles of Avril Lavigne and Miley Cyrus. However, over the course of the 80-minute show, the energy transforms from competitive into high-energy, female empowerment.

"Spring Into It!" Meat Raffle. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Amvets Medallion Post, 25 Review Place. Admission is $10, reserved tables for eight people are $72.

Highlights of this event from the Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus include a 50/50 raffle, domestic beers and sodas and of course, the chance to win meats. This choir comprised of more than 70 gay men and straight allies aims to celebrate pride in the community and in themselves, read’s their site.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.