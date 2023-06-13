June 13, 2023

State Legislature rushes through election changes

Much of the political world was buzzing this weekend about last-minute changes to New York State elections – especially the change that would put most local offices on the even-year gubernatorial and presidential election cycles.

The change – in true Albany fashion, it was approved in the early morning hours, when most New Yorkers were sleeping – is being lauded by Democrats as a way to increase voter turnout and criticized by Republicans as a power grab that would further diminish the party's influence in state politics.

News Albany Bureau Chief Chris Bragg covered the end-of-the session rush extensively, with stories on the weakening of a proposed campaign finance reform law, Clean Slate Act legislation to seal criminal records of New Yorkers after they serve their time and, oh yes, the huge issue of the governor negotiating a new casino compact with the Seneca Nation of Indians.

But most of the people I spoke with this weekend were increasingly coming to realize what an impact the election-year change would have on local politics going forward. Bragg describes the debate in his Sunday story below.

– Charlie Specht

Albany's final session day includes election overhaul

Both houses of the Legislature passed a bill that would move many local elections in New York to even-numbered years.

The bill would mean many important local elections in Erie County – including for Erie County Legislature and Erie County executive – would be in even years, beginning in 2026.

According to reporting by Newsday, elections for town and village boards and county legislature and executive would run in even election years. The bill would not apply to positions where the terms are set under the state constitution, including judges, district attorneys and county clerks.

Some local officials believed on Friday that the bill applied to City of Buffalo elections. But in debate on the state Senate floor early Saturday morning, the Senate sponsor, Democrat James Skoufis, said the bill did not apply to cities, including Buffalo.

The bill passed the Senate on Saturday at nearly 2 a.m. by a vote of 40-23.

If signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the bill could well advantage Democrats in local elections, since turnout is typically higher in even years, when races for governor, Congress and U.S. president are at the top of the ballot. Higher turnout usually benefits Democratic candidates.

Democrats in the Legislature also framed the move as a cost-saving measure for local boards of elections, since it could conceivably require fewer elections to be held.

Ralph Mohr, the Republican commissioner on the Erie County Board of Elections, argued that would not be the case, since elections will still have to be held on odd-numbered years for certain offices.

“This is another example of Democrats in the Legislature trying to engineer rigged elections for their party’s benefit,” Mohr said. “It’s not going to end in saving the taxpayers money and it’s going to cause more confusion on the part of the taxpayers.”

Mohr said that the races of U.S. president and governor would drown out attention for local elections.

Mohr said the Erie County Legislature would be forced to run for election in 2025 – then again in 2026, when the even-year schedule would take effect.

Under the bill, local officials elected to two-year terms in 2025 would only serve one year before running again; officials elected to four-year terms in 2025 would serve three-year terms.

Jeremy Zellner – who is both the chair of the Erie County Democrats and the Democratic co-chair of the Board of Elections – said he also believed the county would have to still hold elections annually. He did not know if the measure would save any money for the Erie County board, but said, “Anytime you can increase turnout and remove barriers to people from voting, I think it’s a good thing.”

– Chris Bragg

News & Notes

Even and odd election years weren't the only changes to voting passed by the State Legislature. The Legislature "passed a last-minute bill to bring a new form of universal mail-in voting to New York, relying on a novel interpretation of the state constitution that has so far required an 'excuse' for absentee voting," the Gotham Gazette reported.

Early voting for the June 27 primary election begins Saturday. Polling places, times and more information can be found at the Erie County Board of Elections website.

The State Senate declined to hold a vote on whether to confirm Justin Driscoll, the acting president and CEO of the New York Power Authority. The move, a setback for Hochul’s administration, came days after Bragg reported on alleged racial discrimination at NYPA. The late Shirley Hamilton, the former president of the Niagara Falls NAACP, took on the issue as a final cause before she died in March.

