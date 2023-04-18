April 18, 2023

Progressive candidates get better at the political game

Progressive candidates running without the endorsement of the Democratic Party have not had much success in recent years securing an office in Buffalo City Hall.

In 2019, five new candidates filed papers to run for the Buffalo Common Council. None were successful and three were thrown off the ballot because of a paperwork error.

Two years later, when India B. Walton shocked the city by defeating Mayor Byron W. Brown in the Democratic primary for mayor, she also planned to appear on the Working Families line. But a technicality denied her the line despite the party's endorsement. Walton blamed Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner, who said Walton failed to follow the law.

Perhaps that's why this year – as another slate of left-leaning candidates attempt to gain a seat on the Council – Walton, Kathryn Franco and Eve Shippens aren't taking any chances. They had their paperwork in order and were among the first in the county to submit designating petitions to the Board of Elections.

"We filed early because we do have our ducks in a row," Franco said in a recent interview. "We were ready to file. We knew what to do and we were ready to say, ‘We’re here.’"

Franco, a social worker, is trying again to win the University District seat after losing to incumbent Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt four years ago. She acknowledged that the petition process caught her and other first-time candidates off guard.

"It’s wild to see how un-Democratic something like petitioning and then challenging those petitions can be," she said. "And how you don’t really know about it until you do it."

Shippens, a schoolteacher who worked for Walton's mayoral campaign, is facing endorsed North District Council Member Joe Golombek. She points out that only 16 women have served on the Council since its inception in 1832. The last was Bonnie Russell in 2014 and the current Council is comprised of nine men. Shippens said she wants to make the electoral process more open to grassroots candidates outside of the party machines.

"It’s a lot of information that’s being gatekept," Shippens said. "It’s about making sure this process is fair and accessible."

Already this year, Walton faces challenges relating to her residency in the district, including one from a supporter of Zeneta Everhart, her opponent in the Masten District. She disputes the suggestion that progressive candidates were unprepared the first time around. But Walton said her time after the mayoral election working for the Working Families party made her more savvy about the political process.

"It isn’t that we didn’t do it right the first time," Walton said. "We are equipped to do it better."

– Charlie Specht

At the county level, some rare bipartisanship

Democratic Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Republican Sheriff John Garcia come from different political parties, but they’ve found a pragmatic way to work together to further their joint interests.

Normally that wouldn’t be news, but given the distant and difficult relationship Poloncarz shared with Garcia’s predecessor, Timothy Howard, it’s quite a change.

“I’ve had my fights with Sheriff Howard in the past,” Poloncarz said in a recent meeting with The Buffalo News' Editorial Board. “Most of the stuff has never been seen in public, but we’ve had our brawls behind the scenes. Sheriff Garcia and I are on different terms. We don’t see everything eye to eye, but he definitely has been a breath of fresh air.”

As a result, Garcia has been successful in his push to add dozens of new jobs to the Sheriff’s Office, with the majority in jail staffing to cut down on forced overtime. The two men complimented each other on their handling of the December blizzard. And last week, Poloncarz announced his support to build a new, unified county jail facility to replace the two existing and aging ones – a huge priority for Garcia.

Not all of Poloncarz’s supporters like that. He had anti-jail protesters outside the Central Library on Thursday, where he was giving his State of the County address. But Poloncarz, who is running for re-election, isn’t interested in making himself an easy target for people who may want to accuse him of ignoring public safety.

Garcia, meanwhile, says he’s a cop, not a politician, at heart.

“I don’t think about politics at all,” he said. “I’m so busy being the sheriff and running this office professionally.”

– Sandra Tan

New: [BN] Politics Now video chat

We've posted our latest edition of the [BN] Politics Now video chat. Assistant Managing Editor Bruce Andriatch talks with Political Reporter Charlie Specht about India Walton, Steve Pigeon and former Political Reporter Bob McCarthy. Click on this link to watch.

News & Notes

A former legislative director to Assembly Member Patrick Burke, D-Orchard Park, has filed a claim accusing him of sexual harassment, saying Burke repeatedly commented on women's appearances, joked about genitalia and discussed the sex lives of both a family member and fellow legislators in the office, Caitlin Dewey reports. Burke, who denied the allegations, now faces an investigation by the State Assembly's Ethics Committee. Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner, in a written statement, said, "This is the subject of an ongoing investigation that must be allowed to reach a conclusion based on the facts. As I have said before, anyone guilty of such behavior must face the consequences of their actions regardless of political party."

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has responded to the claims of bias made by former Erie County Democratic chairman – and criminal defendant – Steve Pigeon. In court, prosecutors said it appears Pigeon "thinks everybody is out to get him."

Murray Holman, a longtime anti-violence activist in Buffalo, is jumping into the crowded race for the Masten District seat on the Common Council, Holman told City Hall reporter Deidre Williams.

A new Williamsville mayor and as many as three new Village Board members are coming to a village government that has seen tense disagreements play out in recent years, reports Stephen T. Watson. Additionally, a candidate for Amherst Town Justice tells Watson he is dropping out of the race.

New York City lost its bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. The event will be held in Chicago.

What we're reading

“Changes to New York's judicial nominating system raise eyebrows, possibilities," by Susan Arbetter of Spectrum.

“Are more than half of felony charges in Manhattan downgraded? Yes, but it's common elsewhere, too," by Jill Terreri Ramos of PolitiFact.

Correction: The April 11 edition of this newsletter stated that Leah Halton-Pope was the endorsed Democratic candidate for Common Council in the Ellicott District. As previously reported by The News, the Erie County Democratic Committee has chosen not to endorse any candidates for that seat.

Stay tuned to this space for more political news and please share this newsletter with your friends! We send out a newsletter once a week, on Tuesday mornings.

Sign up for this and other Buffalo News newsletters at buffalonews.com/newsletters/.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Politics Now newsletter? Email cspecht@buffnews.com.