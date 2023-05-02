May 2, 2023

New York (finally) has a budget

Early deal details: A $1 tax increase on cigarettes, but no ban on menthols.

A law allowing whistleblower lawsuits that claim wealthy people and corporations intentionally failed to pay taxes.

The fine print of the state budget agreement is finally beginning to emerge ahead of expected final passing by the Legislature this week. READ MORE

Was this necessary?: The state budget is already more than a month late. As state leaders have been wrangling behind closed doors, the Legislature on five occasions has passed stopgap bills keeping state government running in the interim.

But as that process nears an end, Gov. Kathy Hochul and leaders of the Legislature can’t wait a few more days to allow the public to read the fine print.

At a press briefing on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins stated that the final budget bill containing many of its most contentious initiatives – known as the “Big Ugly" in Albany parlance – will be voted upon on Tuesday. READ MORE

– Chris Bragg

Who's running for Buffalo's Common Council this year

All nine seats on the Buffalo Common Council are up for grabs this election season. But four of those seats (Fillmore, South, Delaware and Niagara) are guaranteed wins for the incumbents, either because no one is running against them or because potential challengers did not get enough valid signatures to make the ballot. Here are the contested races:

Ellicott District

• Leah M. Halton-Pope (D), senior policy adviser to State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal People-Stokes and the wife of Marc Pope, chief of staff to Council President Darius Pridgen, who will not seek re-election.

• Matt Dearing (D, WF) , a former staffer for New York State Assembly Patrick Burke; campaign manager and political director for Nate McMurray, the former Grand Island supervisor who narrowly lost a congressional bid to Republican Chris Collins in 2018.

• Cedric Holloway (D), a 32-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department and experienced youth mentor. He is also the director of the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion that's named after his father.

• Emin "Eddie" Egriu (D), who has unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Brian Higgins for Congress multiple times.

• Michael Chapman, longtime pastor of St. John Baptist Church on Goodell Street and president and CEO of the Fruit Belt Community Development Corp. and the Buffalo Black Billion, a redevelopment project he established in 2002 to be an economic engine for East Buffalo. Chapman, who is not affiliated with a party, did not submit designating petitions but could still submit independent nominating petitions to appear on a new ballot line in the general election.

Masten District

• Zeneta B. Everhart (D), the endorsed candidate of the Erie County Democratic Committee, director of diversity and inclusion for State Sen. Tim Kennedy and one of the most visible faces of the tragedy that unfolded on May 14 at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue after her son, an employee at the store, was shot and survived.

• Murray Holman (D, C), co-founder and executive director of the city’s Stop the Violence Coalition, which runs programs to mediate disputes and prevent violence in the community. His group works with others in the city as part of a broader Peacemaker initiative.

• India B. Walton (D, WF), community leader and former nurse who made a political splash in the 2021 mayoral race when she beat Byron Brown in the primary before losing in the general election.

North District

• Joseph Golombek Jr. (D, C), incumbent and chairman of the Council’s Community Development Committee whose 24 years on the Council make him the longest currently serving Council member.

• Eve Shippens (D, WF), a teacher in Buffalo Public Schools for 22 years, co-chairperson of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization, member of the executive, political action and community engagement committees of the Buffalo Teachers Federation.

• Lisa Thagard (D), a social worker at SUNY Buffalo State.

University District

• Rasheed N.C. Wyatt (D), incumbent and chairman of the Council’s Finance Committee and former chief of staff for the Council; has served on the Council since 2014.

• Kathryn Franco (D, WF), ran unsuccessfully against Wyatt in 2019. She is an adjunct professor in University at Buffalo's School of Social Work, who has worked at nonprofit organizations for most of her career, including the Community Health Center of Buffalo, Peace Corps and MOCHA Buffalo, now part of Evergreen Health and Western New York Law Center.

Lovejoy District

• Bryan J. Bollman (D, C), incumbent and chairman of the Council’s Education Committee, who is seeking his second term.

• David K. McElroy (R, C)

• Mohammed N. Uddin (D)

– Deidre Williams and Charlie Specht

News & Notes

India Walton is on the ballot: The former mayoral candidate secured a spot last week in the Democratic primary for the Masten District seat on Buffalo's Common Council after a key decision by the Erie County Board of Elections went in her favor. Erie County's deputy elections commissioner ruled that objections to her candidacy filed by two community activists were "invalid." Those objections claimed Walton, a formal mayoral candidate, had not lived in Masten long enough to legally occupy its seat on the Council. READ MORE

– Charlie Specht

A Russert returns

Luke Russert, son of the late "Meet the Press" moderator and NBC Washington bureau chief, has written a book titled, "Look For Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself," about grieving the death of his legendary father and finding himself through travel.

Russert appeared on "Meet the Press" this weekend and will be in South Buffalo's Blackthorn Pub at 6 p.m. Sunday to sign books. The purchase of a book also gets you a free pint.

Event details can be found at this link. Be sure to check out News reporter Tim O'Shei's article about Luke Russert here.

– Charlie Specht

Stay tuned to this space for more political news and please share this newsletter with your friends! We send out a newsletter once a week, on Tuesday mornings.

