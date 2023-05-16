Skoufis' bill is likely to have support: The state Business Council, state Latino Restaurant, Bar & Lounge Association, New York City Hospitality Alliance and state Restaurant Association issued a statement last week urging the Legislature to pass a bill implementing the 18 commission recommendations.

Another bill, introduced by Democratic State Sen. Liz Krueger and Democratic Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, seeks to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores, despite the commission voting down that recommendation by a 9-6 vote.

But proponents of the Krueger/Hunter bill note the commission had significant wine and liquor store representation, which staunchly opposes changing state law to allow grocery stores to compete with them for wine sales. The 16-member panel, meanwhile, had no grocer representative.

The Krueger/Hunter proposal is significantly modified from a 2010 bill, which would have created up to 9,000 new outlets to buy wine. The new bill would only allow larger, traditional grocery stores to sell wine, excluding big box stores, mini-marts, convenience stores, gas stations and bodegas. The maximum number of new outlets that could sell wine under the bill would be about 1,900, according to its sponsors.