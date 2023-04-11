April 11, 2023

It's political fundraising season in WNY

It's that time of year again. Birds are chirping, we haven't seen a snowplow in weeks and political types across Western New York are starting to open their wallets as the invites go out. Yes, it's fundraising season in Western New York politics.

Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner held his annual birthday celebration March 27 at Hartman's Distilling Co. in the Old First Ward. The cost of admission was $250 per person and invites noted that the shindig was "the only opportunity in 2023 to support Zellner for ECDC chair."

Zellner said about 200 people attended, adding, "I think it’s the biggest one we’ve ever held. I’m just happy about all the support."

Zeneta Everhart, whose son was a survivor of the Tops massacre, held a fundraiser the week before in support of her candidacy for the Masten District seat on Buffalo's Common Council.

The fundraiser, held at the Oakk Room on Main Street near East Utica in Buffalo, came with a $50 per person price tag. Attendees were encouraged to "Join the Masten Movement."

Meanwhile, Republicans have been busy writing checks of their own. Carl Paladino's mixed-use development at 500 Pearl St. downtown was the site of a much-talked-about GOP fundraiser featuring Rep. Elise Stefanik of Saratoga County.

The April 4 fundraiser, co-hosted by developers Doug Jemal and Gerry Buchheit, Assembly Member David DiPietro and Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo, among others, raised $150,000 toward defending House seats Republicans flipped during the midterms, a Stefanik spokesperson said. Checks were made out to the "Elise Victory Fund" account, which according to its website benefits not only Stefanik but the State Republican Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“New York will be the battleground for the House and she is working hard to ensure we hold these critical Republican seats that delivered the House Majority in 2022,” the spokesperson said.

Notable absences from the fundraiser: Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Michael Kracker and Rep. Nick Langworthy.

On April 20, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia will hold a fundraiser, co-chaired by Jim Lawicki and Amherst Republican Chair Brian Rusk, at Neat restaurant on Transit Road near Maple in Amherst. Tickets are $99 per person and Kracker, Paladino and State Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, are listed on the host committee. Garcia is up for re-election in 2025.

– News Political Reporter Charlie Specht

The latest on Albany budget talks

Budget talks: “Nothing.” That was Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s initial assessment of the progress on state budget talks over the past week.

Heastie spoke to reporters on Monday as the Legislature passed another budget extender bill, keeping the state government open another week as an already late-budget agreement is ironed out between Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democrats that control the Legislature.

Two contentious items topping Hochul’s budget wish list – amending the state’s bail law and her plan to build 800,000 units of housing over a decade – are dominating talks. Heastie said little else is being discussed between himself, Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

Hochul’s demand that the Legislature amend the state’s 2019 bail law is taking up “90% of the oxygen in the room,” Heastie said. “That doesn't leave a lot of room for other discussions. So I would say, when that falls, then you could probably ask me about other things.”

“You can ask me about bail, you can ask me about housing. Anything else? There's been zero movement or discussion,” Heastie said. READ MORE

Rest stop bailout?: The ambitious plan to reshape the Thruway from Yonkers to Buffalo sounded like one that could be popular with travelers and taxpayers alike.

A private company would pay to knock down 23 aging rest stop plazas along the Thruway and rebuild them as sparkling, stylish spaces for weary travelers, with amenities appropriate for the 21st century and a host of new restaurants. On top of that, taxpayers would not have to pay a dime for the project because in exchange for funding the construction, a company would gain a 33-year lease at the stops and a cut from goods sold in the facilities.

Reality has been more complicated. READ MORE

– Albany Bureau Chief Chris Bragg

News & Notes

Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane is stepping down after nearly 20 years on the bench. Former prosecutor and public defender Tiffany Perry has been endorsed by Erie County Democrats and the Working Families Party to succeed him.

Inquiring minds want to know: Two endorsed Democratic candidates for Buffalo Common Council (Leah Halton-Pope in Ellicott and Zeneta Everhart in Masten) each have jobs in Albany. Halton-Pope is a senior adviser to Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo. Everhart is the director of diversity and inclusion for State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo. Will they resign their state positions if they are elected to the Council? Salaries for Council members in 2020 were raised from $52,000 to $75,000.

New York State extended the deadline to file petitions from April 6 to April 10. Because of the new deadline, we'll have more extensive coverage of the filings this week and in the next edition of [BN] Politics Now. One thing is clear, though: Some in the Democratic establishment would like to keep India Walton out of City Hall. Multiple objections have been filed challenging Walton's petitions for the Masten District seat on the Common Council, specifically over the issue of residency. More on that to come.

What we're reading

“Term limit tussle: Group accuses Tenney of violating campaign pledge," by Robert Harding of the Auburn Citizen.

“How Fox chased its audience down the rabbit hole," by Jim Rutenberg of the New York Times.

“Proposal seeks to end Albany's annual fight over imperiled 'safety net' hospitals," by Chris Bragg of The Buffalo News.

