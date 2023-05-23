May 23, 2023

Hochul's approval rating dips

More voters (45%) view Gov. Kathy Hochul unfavorably than view her favorably (40%), according to a Siena College poll of registered New York State voters released May 16. In March, the governor's favorable/unfavorable rating was tied at 43%. Hochul's job approval rating of 50% also went down slightly from March, when it was at 52%, pollsters stated.

But it wasn't all bad news for the governor.

Siena reports that "a strong majority" (58%) thinks Hochul is hardworking and "a plurality" of voters say she is honest and not corrupt. Voters are evenly divided, 39% to 39%, on whether Hochul is effective, and evenly divided, 40% to 40%, on whether she is a strong leader.

Her budget priorities were also popular among most voters who were polled, pollster Steven Greenberg said in a written statement.

“Majorities of Democrats, Republicans and independents all agree that three proposals in the recently passed state budget will be good for New York: increasing funding for mental health services, giving judges more discretion on setting bail for serious crimes, and authorizing the state to crack down on unlicensed cannabis businesses,” Greenberg said.

– Charlie Specht

Judicial conflict: Members of a secretive, 12-person commission play a major role in deciding which judges are selected to serve on New York's highest court. At the same time, a number of those commissioners are prominent attorneys who argue high-profile cases before the Court of Appeals judges they help vet.

A state law, meanwhile, discourages commissioners from recusing themselves in instances where a potential conflict of interest arises. READ MORE

– Chris Bragg

Tensions flare in Erie County politics

The anniversary of May 14 and actions taken by Erie County Legislature Republicans to denounce allegations of racial bias in a housing policy by Clover Group apparently brought forth a lot of suppressed anger by Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin. She stunned Republican Legislator Chris Greene by yelling accusations at him, and by extension his GOP caucus colleagues, across the Legislature chamber floor following committee meetings held last week.

The outburst followed a question by a Buffalo News reporter about why a Democratic counter resolution regarding Clover, which passed unanimously, didn’t include the name of CEO Michael Joseph, unlike Greene’s resolution. Baskin accused Greene of not caring about racism, over his vehement objections. READ MORE

– Sandra Tan

The already-contentious primary for an Erie County Legislature seat escalated this weekend with the Republican and Conservative candidates – as well as County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat – sparring over the issue of migrants coming to New York from the southern U.S. border.

Former Elma Councilman James Malczewski, the endorsed Republican for the 10th District seat, and former Legislature staffer Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo, the Conservative whose husband, Joseph Lorigo, held the seat until November, traded barbs about who was more concerned about the migrant issue. On Monday, Republican county executive candidate Chrissy Casilio spoke about the issue, criticizing Poloncarz. READ MORE

– Charlie Specht

News & Notes

Gov. Kathy Hochul, in a recent meeting with The Buffalo News editorial board, said she is not giving up on her proposal to build 800,000 units of housing over the next decade. The plan was dropped from the state budget but Hochul last week told Albany reporters she is exploring the use of executive orders to build more housing if nothing happens before the legislative session ends in June.

Western Regional Off Track Betting, which has employed or been overseen by multiple members of the GOP political machine in Niagara County (including former GOP chair Henry Wojtaszek) appears to be pushing back at State Sen. Tim Kennedy. The South Buffalo Democrat recently pushed for budget language that fired every commissioner of the public benefit corporation and outlined a new voting process that gives Buffalo and Erie County new strength at the expense of smaller, rural counties like Genesee. Writing a "My View" column in The News in defense of WROTB, former TV reporter Tony Farina called the agency a "valuable asset" to Western New York, despite scandals and critical audits. It will be interesting to see if this is the start of a larger effort by Republicans like Wojtaszek to hold on to power despite what Farina described as Kennedy's "political coup."

John A. Catsimatidis, a New York City billionaire who owns the Kwik Fill gas chain and who hosts a political talk show in New York, will hold a book signing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 17 to benefit the Amherst Republican Committee. Catsimatidis has been in a feud with Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa, a Democrat, over a former gas station property he owns on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The town used eminent domain to take control of the property in the hopes of developing it into a pocket park. Tickets for the fundraiser and book signing at Giancarlo's, 5111 Main St., are $99 per person, according to town GOP chair Brian Rusk. Call 716-689-1464 for more information.

What we're reading

“Inside the Biden split with NY Mayor Eric Adams," by Alex Thompson of Axios.

Stay tuned to this space for more political news and please share this newsletter with your friends! We send out a newsletter once a week, on Tuesday mornings.

How to sign up for this newsletter – Click the following link: buffalonews.com/newsletters/.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Politics Now newsletter? Email cspecht@buffnews.com.