June 6, 2023

Campaign financials for June primaries

Campaign committee financial reports, required by law to be filed with the State Board of Elections 32 days before the June primary, are now publicly available. Here's who raised the most and spent the most in a few of the most closely watched primary races.

Buffalo Common Council (Democratic primary)

Ellicott District: As expected, front-runner Leah Halton-Pope raised the most money – $45,644 – according to reports filed with the Board of Elections. Matt Dearing, who is endorsed by the Working Families Party, raised $11,816. Halton-Pope has more than $35,000 remaining in her account, while Dearing has just over $3,000.

Reports for Cedric Holloway and Eddie Egriu, who are also running in the primary, were not available on the BOE website.

Masten District: Zeneta Everhart raised $63,858, nearly three times as much as her opponent, India Walton, who raised $22,280. Everhart spent big during the most recent reporting period and has $20,000 left in her account, while Walton has between $10,000 and $13,000 in her account, records show.

Erie County Legislature (GOP, Conservative primaries)

10th District: Legislator James Malczewski raised $37,527 and spent roughly $6,600. His opponent, Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo, raised $10,930 during the most recent reporting period and spent nearly $1,600, according to reports filed with the BOE. Malczewski has about $31,000 remaining in his campaign account, while Lorigo has $9,300.

Commentary: Navigating the State Board of Elections' campaign finance website continues to be a frustrating experience for voters, reporters and candidates alike. Despite multiple revamps, the site sometimes shows reports for certain candidates – and sometimes doesn't.

– Charlie Specht

The politics of immigration

Migrants are entering the United States almost 2,000 miles away, but the issues related to that influx have landed on the doorstep of politicians and organizations across New York.

As Gov. Kathy Hochul called for federal help to allow asylum-seekers to work while they are in this country – an idea that received tepid support from the New York Farm Bureau – Rep. Nicholas Langworthy called for swift federal action to deal with the issue. Immigration has also become a campaign issue in the race for Erie County executive, where incumbent Mark Poloncarz and challenger Chrissy Casilio staked out opposing positions. Read my main story here.

Additional coverage: Maki Becker's story about what's behind the sudden influx of migrants, Sandra Tan's story about how much any incoming asylum-seekers will cost the county and Tan's story about how Republican county legislators tried to bar asylum-seekers from being housed in Erie County but were rebuffed.

– Charlie Specht

News & Notes

The tense relationship between County Clerk Mickey Kearns and County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick didn't get any better last week after Hardwick asked the County Legislature to intervene in a dispute with Kearns over access to bank accounts, Sandra Tan reports.

There's a shake-up at Buffalo City Hall, where Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney, who served as Mayor Byron W. Brown's deputy mayor and chief-of-staff, is leaving to take a job as chief diversity officer and senior vice president at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Rodriguez-Dabney had been serving in a key role for Brown and her name was mentioned by political observers as a possible mayoral candidate in the future.

State Sen. Tim Kennedy , D-Buffalo, has introduced a bill giving Hochul authority to enter a new casino compact with the Seneca Nation of Indians, a required step towards finalizing an agreement. But the bill also contains provisions granting the Nation new advantages in its ongoing negotiations with Hochul's office, raising concerns within the Hochul administration, Chris Bragg reported. But a follow-up story by Bragg noted that since the bill's introduction, a disconnect has emerged between the Nation and Kennedy, its most valuable ally in the State Legislature.

The League of Women Voters and PUSH Buffalo will host a Buffalo Common Council Democratic primary candidate forum Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library Auditorium.

Former County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is the new deputy communications director for Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Mychajliw confirmed. He splits his time between WNY and Columbus, Ohio, where Ramaswamy's campaign is headquartered.

Stay tuned to this space for more political news and please share this newsletter with your friends! We send out a newsletter once a week, usually on Tuesday mornings.

How to sign up for this newsletter – Click the following link: buffalonews.com/newsletters/.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Politics Now newsletter? Email cspecht@buffnews.com.