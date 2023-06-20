June 20, 2023

Analysis: For three Lorigos, state probe complicates tricky political dilemma

On Nov. 8, as Erie County Legislator Joe Lorigo stood victorious next to his father, a minor party political boss, and his wife, an aspiring politician, he seemed to have the last word over critics who said it was politics – not qualifications – that carried him to a State Supreme Court judgeship.

Lorigo, a Conservative, had just defeated City Court Judge Shannon Heneghan, a Democrat, despite receiving the lowest possible judicial rating of "not recommended" by the Erie County Bar Association.

The rating that mattered most, it seemed, was one he received at birth: He was the son of Ralph C. Lorigo, who just celebrated his 40th year as chairman of the small but influential Erie County Conservative Party.

Joe Lorigo thanked supporters for what he called “the best damn Supreme Court campaign Western New York has ever seen.”

But the way he ran that campaign – and, specifically, whether it was more “political” than state law allows for judicial races – could jeopardize Lorigo’s career on the bench.

It also comes as his father is going “all out” in an effort to get Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo – Joe’s wife and former staffer and Ralph’s daughter-in-law – elected to Joe’s old seat in the county Legislature.

The Buffalo News has learned that Joe Lorigo is the subject of an ethics complaint being investigated by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, which has the power to censure and remove judges for unethical conduct, as reported in today’s story on Buffalonews.com.

The commission is investigating Lorigo's use of political contributions and pro-police advertisements during his 2022 campaign for state judge. Lorigo, in a brief phone interview, confirmed the complaint's existence, but declined to comment publicly. He then threatened to file a lawsuit against The News if the newspaper reported on the complaint.

Ralph Lorigo has been working to provide responses to more than 20 questions posed by the commission, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. And the normally talkative Lorigo isn't returning multiple phone calls on the matter from The Buffalo News.

State Supreme Court justices, who serve terms of 14 years and make $210,900 per year, are bound by tougher ethics regulations than other elected officials.

A judicial candidate may not "make pledges or promises of conduct in office other than the faithful and impartial performance of the duties of the office," the State Commission on Judicial Conduct states on its website, nor may a candidate “make statements that commit or appear to commit the candidate with respect to cases, controversies or issues that are likely to come before the court.”

That is because, according to the state, "an independent and honorable judiciary is indispensable to justice in our society," and "a judge should participate in establishing, maintaining and enforcing high standards of conduct, and shall personally observe those standards so that the integrity and independence of the judiciary will be preserved."

Lorigo sent multiple campaign mailers to voters referencing current political issues, including those related to law enforcement.

"Joe Lorigo fought back against politicians who wanted to defund the police," one ad reviewed by The News stated. "SUPPORTS LAW ENFORCEMENT...OPPOSES CASHLESS BAIL...PRO LAW AND ORDER."

The commission is also probing a series of money transfers Lorigo made between his county Legislature campaign account, his State Supreme Court campaign account and a political action committee affiliated with his father.

Political sources have been buzzing about the state probe for weeks. While the state Board of Elections is not known for aggressively policing election law, the judicial conduct commission can remove judges or censure them. Last year, five judges statewide were cautioned after judicial conduct investigations, one was publicly disciplined and two others resigned from the bench.

Joe Lorigo's election appeared to push aside objections from those in the legal community who said Lorigo, on his way to the bench, was skipping over plenty of qualified lawyers and judges with more experience than him in the courtroom – but less experience in the political world.

I spoke with two judges last week. Both were shocked at the tenor of Lorigo's judicial ads and the use of previous campaign funds for his judicial race.

All of this creates an unwanted headache – and at an inopportune time, as Bratek-Lorigo's primary is June 27.

It's not the only headache for Ralph Lorigo of late. The chairman found himself on the stand last week during proceedings for a lawsuit he filed claiming members of other parties have infiltrated Conservative ranks in the Town of Evans. He's expected to be cross-examined when proceedings continue in July.

The question of whether such headaches are temporary or more of a long-term problem is yet to be answered.

