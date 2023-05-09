May 3, 2023

Big money for a council race

Money and influence are pouring into one of the most closely watched political races of the season: the Ellicott District seat on Buffalo’s Common Council.

But in the campaign to replace outgoing Council President Darius G. Pridgen, not all of the resources originate from Buffalo’s East Side, which comprises most of the district. Instead, wallets are opening at high-priced fundraisers at the city’s elite social club and at other parties nearly 300 miles away in Albany.

The front-runner in the race, Leah Halton-Pope, says she’s made a lot of friends as top adviser to Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes. She says it’s no issue that some of those friends – including a lobbyist who influences lawmakers both in Buffalo and Albany – are supporting her first bid for elected office.

“When you spend 10 years working in this space, you get to know people and build personal relationships outside of your work experience,” said Halton-Pope, who is endorsed by both Pridgen and Mayor Byron W. Brown. “They know, because they’ve been through this process, that you need resources to do that.”

Her opponents, though, criticize Halton-Pope for using her Albany connections to raise big bucks – more than is common in a race for Council. They also worry that big donors will have an outsized influence on candidates, diluting the voices of average people.

And a good-government expert says her campaign’s association with the lobbyist may not be within legal boundaries.

– Charlie Specht

Quite a move by Kennedy

There's posturing, which a lot of politicians use to make a lot of noise.

And then there's power, which is what State Sen. Tim Kennedy used in Albany last week. He used it quietly, but to great effect, when it came to Western Regional Off Track Betting.

The scandal-plagued agency has been the subject of news reports and critical audits dating back years. It has also historically served as a patronage pit for Niagara County pols going back to the days of George Maziarz.

The former senator's onetime political protégé – and current nemesis – Henry Wojtaszek now appears on commercials for places like Batavia Downs, despite the fact that the ex-Niagara County GOP chairman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor election law violation in 2017.

The only pols who had done any sniffing around OTB previously were Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. All the comptrollers could do, though, was audit – they weren't empowered to change the membership or policies of the OTB board.

Which is what makes Kennedy's move all the more impressive.

In one stroke – and thanks in large part to Gov. Kathy Hochul – Kennedy pulled off a legislative coup, pushing for budget language that fired every commissioner of the public benefit corporation and outlining a new voting process that gives Buffalo and Erie County new strength at the expense of smaller, rural counties like Genesee.

Some in those rural counties, and especially those board members themselves, say that's unfair. They may or may not be right – read Chris Bragg's article and decide for yourself.

But there's no denying that Kennedy, who is often mentioned as a possible candidate for Buffalo mayor, held the important cards in Albany's political deck – and he used them.

Fair or not, that's how power – and politics – works.

– Charlie Specht

News & Notes

The dust has settled on the petition process and multiple candidates have been disqualified from the ballot after some of the signatures on their petitions were disputed, including: Sam Herbert (Buffalo Common Council - Fillmore), Murray Holman (Council - Masten), Lisa Thagard (Council - North), Matthew Powenski (Council - North) and Christine Adamczyk (Cheektowaga supervisor).

While India Walton is now on the ballot for the Democratic council primary in Masten, she was denied the Working Families line on a technicality. Walton is now challenging that decision in court, records show.

Walton and fellow progressives Kathryn Garcia and Eve Shippens – the subject of a previous [BN] Politics newsletter – have picked up endorsements from Our City Action Buffalo, the activist group that has been making noise with billboards criticizing City Hall.

Former News political reporter Bob McCarthy was famous around here for reporting the news and never giving opinions about political candidates – even in the relaxed confines of the newsroom. So it's significant that McCarthy has finally decided to opine – on the need for a historical marker denoting Abraham Lincoln's funeral procession through Buffalo. In a My View column published April 28, McCarthy writes: "City Hall should immediately act to place a marker at Washington and Eagle. Make it movable if necessary, or require future construction to work around it. Buffalo has waited too long. Washington and Eagle represents an important landmark in the history of our city and nation." It will be interesting to see if the mayor agrees.

– Charlie Specht

What we're reading

"New York Democrats lost the crime debate. They want a redo," by Anna Gronewold of POLITICO.

