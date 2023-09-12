Sept. 12, 2023

More on Poloncarz and polls

My story on Page A1 of Sunday's print edition asked the question, "Could Mark Poloncarz actually lose?"

As I wrote in the story, it's a question that Democrats in Erie County would not have even pondered a month or two ago.

But August proved to be a month to forget for the incumbent county executive, who first faced political blowback on the issue of migrants and then saw elements of his personal life show up in a police report and news articles. Before the month was over, there were also allegations – denied by Poloncarz – that he improperly steered county funds to a woman he dated.

GOP strategist Chris Grant – who continues to give liberals on Twitter fits over his association with Chris Collins and George Santos – perhaps summed up Poloncarz's month best.

“Mark has somehow seemed to shoot himself in the foot, slice his Achilles' heel and throw himself into a river at the same time, which is pretty incredible,” Grant said.

Speaking of Grant, I noted in the story that four years ago, as Grant was working for Republican Poloncarz challenger Lynne Dixon, he commissioned a similar poll that showed Dixon at a dead heat with Poloncarz in early June. Poloncarz won with 53.5% of the vote, compared to Dixon’s 46.5%. (Political insiders may remember the war of words the poll ignited between Bob McCarthy of The News and Geoff Kelly of Investigative Post.)

That's the thing about polls: Each one is a snapshot in time, a look at where things stand at that moment in the campaign. It is hard to say whether Grant's poll four years ago was "wrong" or whether Poloncarz just outperformed Dixon in the five months between the poll and Election Day. And so it's hard to say how accurate this most recent poll will turn out to be.

The poll needs to be taken with some healthy skepticism; it was, after all, commissioned by a Republican. The Poloncarz camp and other Democrats I spoke with pointed to the track record of the polling firm co/efficient and its rating of B+ by FiveThirtyEight. That site said that in 20 races analyzed, co/efficient called races correctly 68% of the time. More recent criticism took aim at the firm's polling for a state senator in 2022, which was not exactly on the mark.

While my story was on the Sunday front page, the story itself was based on the question of whether Poloncarz could lose, and the poll was but one part of that answer. We purposely did not make the poll the "headline" of the story as we would have were the poll nonpartisan and thus more credible.

Additionally, I gave Democrats the opportunity to share their own polling. Poloncarz campaign manager Ben Swanekamp said the campaign was actually out polling over the weekend and he said results would be out early this week. If the Poloncarz camp does not provide those results, that may be an indication that the numbers are not looking so great for the county executive. Typically if a poll is good for a candidate, the campaign will want to share it with the media (depending on the specific strategy of that campaign) because it can boost fundraising.

With all of this discussion, I thought it might be useful to list some of the actual questions (and the responses) of the Aug. 27 Poloncarz poll commissioned by Grant:

• What is your opinion of Gov. Kathy Hochul? The results were "unfavorable" 51%; "favorable" 38%; "unsure" 11%.

• What is your opinion of Mark Poloncarz? Results: Unfavorable, 45%; favorable, 40%; unsure, 15%.

• What is your opinion of Chrissy Casilio? Results: Unsure, 53%; unfavorable, 25%; favorable, 22%.

• Would you say things in Erie County are headed in the right direction, or have things gone off on the wrong track? Results: Wrong track, 51%; right direction, 33%; unsure, 16%.

• If the general election for Erie County executive were held today, are you more likely to vote for a Republican or Democrat candidate? Results: Republican, 46%; Democrat, 42%; undecided, 12%.

• Do you approve or disapprove of Mark Poloncarz's job performance as Erie County executive? Results: Disapprove, 43%; approve, 42%; unsure, 15%.

• Thinking about Mark Poloncarz's job performance as Erie County executive, do you believe he deserves to be re-elected, or is it time to elect someone new? Results: Someone new, 50%; re-elect, 37%; unsure, 13%.

• If the election for Erie County executive were held today, who would you vote for? Results: Mark Poloncarz, Democrat, 43%; Chrissy Casilio, Republican, 39%; undecided, 17%.

The final four questions, which I omitted here and in the story, were somewhat leading and similar to those used in a "push poll" in that they contained phrases that gave respondents negative information about Poloncarz before asking them the question.

An interesting figure, though, is that 50% of the more than 1,000 people who responded to the poll via text messaging and landline phone interviews were registered Democrats, 31% were Republicans and the rest were not registered to a party or were registered to a minor party, according to co/efficient.

Pollster Ryan Munce in his poll memo noted that almost one-third of registered Democrats polled did not support Poloncarz's re-election. If true, you have to imagine the migrant situation in a Democratic stronghold like Cheektowaga has something to do with it.

"Mark Poloncarz is in the most serious jeopardy of his career," Munce wrote. "His mid-40s ceiling leaves plenty of undecided voters and party defectors who are persuadable by Chrissy Casilio. If the Casilio campaign can raise enough funds, they should be in a strong position to push the right messaging and overtake Poloncarz."

Whether that analysis will prove to be accurate remains to be seen. But those certainly aren't words the county executive would have been reading two months ago.

Personally, I find it hard to believe that enough moderate or conservative Democrats are going to leave Poloncarz for Casilio. If his opponent were someone more recognizable and experienced – say, Pat Gallivan, Ed Rath, Chris Jacobs or even Dixon – it wouldn't be that hard to fathom.

Whether they roll the dice with a newcomer like Casilio – and whether she is able to capitalize on the idea that "shelf life" still matters in politics – may well decide the election.

