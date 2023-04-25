April 25, 2023

A truce between Republicans and Conservatives

All it took, it seems, was a cordial lunch at the Buffalo Club to iron out the differences between Erie County Republican Chairman Michael Kracker and Conservative Chairman Ralph Lorigo.

As reported last week, the two party bosses not only broke bread but hashed out a compromise that secured Chrissy Casilio, the endorsed GOP candidate for county executive, the Conservative ballot line in November.

Conservatives in heavily Democratic Erie County may be small in number – 15,000 registered Conservatives, compared with 285,000 Democrats and 156,000 Republicans – but they are mighty in influence because of New York's fusion voting system, which allows candidates to run and combine vote totals on multiple party lines.

A look at the 2017 election cycle helps explain why Casilio, who is challenging three-term incumbent Mark Poloncarz, so coveted the Conservative line.

That year, Conservative votes proved the difference in three close races where Democratic candidates actually outperformed Republicans on their own party lines, but lost because of the votes the GOP candidates received on the Conservative line. That swung the offices of comptroller (Stefan Mychajliw), sheriff (Tim Howard) and clerk (Mickey Kearns) to the GOP.

More recently, signs of trouble in the relationship between the natural allies surfaced when Republicans chose not to appoint Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo, who is Ralph Lorigo's daughter-in-law, to the 10th District County Legislature seat that was vacated when Joe Lorigo (Ralph's son) was elected in November to State Supreme Court.

But after months of jabs from both sides, the rift between Kracker and Lorigo appears to have healed.

"There’s a mutual respect in terms of the partnership that is extremely important," Lorigo said. "That’s the part that was damaged the most. And so that’s the part that he’s affirmed that he wants to make sure is out there, is put together, is visible, so that conservative Republicans feel they are in a true partnership."

Part of that partnership, Lorigo said, means consideration of Conservatives for positions when Republican candidates are elected in various towns.

"When we’re successful in a town, and the town is controlled by people who are elected on the Conservative-Republican line, we’re looking to have, like, planning board people, zoning board people, people that bring conservative values to those issues that they would affect in each of the towns," Lorigo said.

Kracker says he is "encouraged" that the GOP-Conservative relationship is in a state of repair, adding that he has "tremendous respect" for the minor party. Still, he acknowledges that they may not always agree.

"We want to try to find areas where we can work together and be respectful in the areas where we’re going to disagree," Kracker said.

Albany budget deal in sight?

Finally a budget deal?: After weeks of delay, Albany lawmakers believe they are finally closing in on a state budget agreement.

At the same time, members of the Legislature are increasingly casting blame for the delay on Gov. Kathy Hochul, specifically her insistence that major policy proposals be included in the agreement. That approach has brought mixed success for the governor during her second negotiation as New York’s chief executive. READ MORE

Redistricting reversal: In December, a panel charged with redrawing State Assembly districts passed a draft map that would have caused headaches for incumbent members of the body, forcing lawmakers to run against each other or in unfamiliar terrain.

So much for that approach. The redistricting commission passed its final plan last week, and this one closely mirrors lines drawn by Assembly members themselves in 2022 and that advantaged incumbents of both parties.

Not surprisingly, the Assembly was pleased with the new map, approving the commission-drawn lines by a vote of 132-23. The commission "listened to the testimony that was given to them,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said. “I think they came back with a fair map."

Hochul signed off on the plan on Monday evening. It still must be approved by a judge, while surviving an ongoing legal challenge. READ MORE

– Chris Bragg

News & Notes

Have you seen those billboards? "City Hall Is Failing Us All" is the message on billboards throughout Buffalo. City Hall reporter Deidre Williams reports on who's behind the effort to draw attention to city services and Mayor Byron Brown's administration as budget season approaches.

Reps. Brian Higgins and Nick Langworthy were in Washington this week pushing to stop changes to the flight training law that was passed in the wake of the Flight 3407 crash nearly 13 years ago, reports News Washington correspondent Jerry Zremski. Families whose loved ones died when the plane crashed in Clarence say they were unsure if Langworthy would oppose the changes being pushed by a Missouri Republican but they are reassured by Langworthy's support.

Zremski also reports that Higgins got some face time with President Biden during a recent trip to Ireland to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. Higgins, a member of the Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus, was one of seven House members whom the Biden administration invited on the trip.

Free money: State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli is drawing attention to the $17.5 billion in unclaimed funds he says New Yorkers are due. Each day, the state returns $1.5 million to those who file claims for unclaimed funds originating from rebates, taxes and unredeemed gift cards. You can search for your name at this website.

What we're reading

“Why does New York have a Judicial Nomination Commission?," by Susan Arbetter of Spectrum.

